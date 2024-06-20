Brandangriff auf Maschinen der Metrobaustelle Elikonos/Athen

In a society that champions the urban landscape as the sole way of existence, our liberty and very essence endure relentless oppression day after day. To turn a blind eye to this truth is to allow this tyranny to thrive and progress. It’s degrading to merely endure this survival state instead of truly living. We must rebel against it by any means necessary. Therefore, on 26/5, we executed an incendiary attack on the machines situated at the construction site of the Elikonos station within the forthcoming line 4 of the Metro. We harbor no delusions that this strike will halt the advancement of the new line project, yet we grasp that it represents a strike in the correct direction. Every development zone of the Metro leads to the gentrification of the surrounding locality, causing small enterprises to flounder and rents to soar to exorbitant levels. It is our obligation to stand as the barrier against this dystopian future until absolute emancipation.

We sternly assert that the Metro in Exarcheia Square will never come to operate. Both it and the uniformed enforcers upholding it shall meet a fiery demise.

RAGE AND AWARENESS, REFUSAL AND FORCE TO SPARK DISORDER AND CHAOS

UNTIL CITIES AND THE CONTEMPORARY WAY OF LIFE ARE ERADICATED

Anarchists

(von https://athens.indymedia.org/post/1630850/ via https://darknights.noblogs.org/post/2024/06/17/athens-greece-incendiary-...)