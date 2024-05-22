Mauri, die Offensive vergisst dich nicht. 15 Jahre nach dem Tod von unserem Freund Mauricio Morales.

English/ Spanish

Because your absence still hurts us a lot and writing is difficult when your heart feels tight but we feel it is our duty to remember that you were much more than the bomb that exploded. You were the songs and poems you wrote, the anarchist libraries you built, the neighbourhood children you played with, the many events and debates you took part in. You were your mistakes and your successes. You were not a hero but a person full of contradictions and daily fights. You were that hooded face behind the burning barricade. You were the stones that fell on the scared police. You were the nightly attacks and sabotage in the rotten city.

You were the word and the action, the pen and the dagger, and for that we will never forget you, friend and comrade. That is why we can never forget you .

Fifteen years have passed but it still hurts to have to write these words.

Mauri met his death in the early morning of 22 May 2009 when the explosive device he was carrying with the intention of attacking the miserable prisoner school in the Matta neighbourhood exploded early.

Taking to the streets, agitating with whatever we have at hand, being present at moments that are conducive to disorder and attack, are instances that we cannot let pass us by, taking advantage of points in the city to burst in with our anarchic will is fundamental.

For us, the death of a comrade cannot go unnoticed, his steps, contributions, lights and shadows, are impulses and inspiration for our own path of conflict against this rotten world.

That is why we do not forget Mauri - like so many other comrades - we connect with his determination to contribute in multiple ways to the anarchic conflict, putting into practice the ideas he propagated, to the ultimate consequences.

15 years after his physical death, we bring him to the streets, our passion for destruction here and now, we manifest it as a small gesture to his memory, challenging domination in all its forms.

FOR A BLACK MAY!

FOR THE EXPANSION OF CHAOS AND ANARCHY!

MAURICIO MORALES PRESENT

Nothing is Over, Everything Continues

In these days it will be 15 years since the physical death of our comrade Mauricio Morales, the Punki Mauri... a thousand sensations come to the surface. 22 May 2009 seems like yesterday.

Facts, situations, feelings that are always alive, that remain engraved in the memory, because the strength with which they emerged was of such magnitude, that not even the passing of the years can appease that force.

The news of your death, the hunt unleashed; power, its defenders and false critics spewing threats, mockery and defamation. The pain of your death, the complicity between comrades, the love, the solidarity, the fight and the non-resignation.

The defiant confrontation, the pride of offensive gestures. Anarchy, as a living idea, that moves into action and gives us strength, while pushing us to raise our heads, to fight defeat, stagnation, fear and pain.

The affinity and solidarity between comrades, the gestures that materialise in different forms, but always with the clear objective of continuing to aim at the destruction of power and all authority.

All that was May 2009, all that and more, it is difficult to translate it into words, because they all seem pale, washed out and short to convey what we experienced. Even so, we have to try, going beyond our own walls.

Mauri's death marked a turning point on several levels. For the police, it finally gave them a name, an identity to pursue and to attribute explosive actions that had been going on relentlessly since 2004 (and where they had no other clues than those of a cowardly and delirious collaborator, El Grillo).

The anarchic comrades were left with the shock and pain of the death, calling them to action, in different intensities, but with a sincere desire to contribute to the memory and the struggle.

In these same circles, the paths of those who denigrate direct action and only give value to mass violence, denying individual action, social war, permanent insurrection and the arsenal that it can choose, are finally separated.

This separation and rupture had already been brewing, but Mauri's death undoubtedly brought down many masks, insults, opportunism and defamation. History is full of harmful characters and tendencies that, in order to accommodate themselves, to stay safe from danger or to gain political benefits, are capable of falling into defamation, insults and trickery. Nor should the ever-living memory of our dead forget with ease and lightness those who have insulted them, denigrated their life choices and mocked their dead bodies.

The explosive 2009 brought raids, arrests, the press spewing out reports, comrades targeted, persecuted, clandestinities, but anarchic bravery enjoying excellent health and a significant number of comrades giving their best, striving to contribute to the anti-authoritarian tide, with the urgency of living, in the here and now, everything that was built with words.

Then the police moves followed one after the other, simultaneous raids, the closure of our squat, arrests, pompous trials, clandestinity, fleeing for years, but the same desire to fight against power, to continue advancing towards total liberation.

What remains after so many events?... perhaps many will ask themselves this question, we don't, we don't digress, because it is clear to us, what remains is the deep pride of having lived as we wanted to, with the values and tools that seemed right to us, without regrets. What remains is the joy of having crossed paths with beautiful, dedicated people, who have given their all, without half measures, without compromises.

What remains is the love for an idea and the burning desire for it not to die in the mouth, but to prevail in active hands. What remains is the infinite eternal love for a brother who has accompanied us and who will accompany us even in the darkest night and on the most dangerous path.

Fifteen years on, the idea, the projects that united us, are still alive, as are you, among new anarchist comrades.

With eternal love...

Comradeship, solidarity, love, confrontation, resistance/offensive, war and anarchy... For a May always Black.

Until the last bastion of the prison society is destroyed.

Sacco and Vanzetti Antiauthoritarian Library

May 2024

‘The snake cannot understand the hawk.

Why don't you rest a little here in the dark, in the beautiful, slippery humidity?’, asked the snake. ‘Why fly in the skies?, don't you know of the dangers that lurk there, the violence and the storm that awaits you and the hunter's gun that strikes you down and destroys your life?’ But the hawk paid no attention to him. It spread its wings and flew; its triumphant song was heard and echoed in the sky.

One day, the hawk was shot down, blood gushed from his heart and then the serpent said ‘Fool, I have warned you, I told you to stay where you were, in the dark, in the beautiful damp, the heat, where no one could find you and harm you....’ However, with his last breath, the hawk replied ‘I have flown, I have ascended immense heights, I have seen the light, I have lived, I have lived!’

For Mauricio Morales...

For the comrades who have gone...

