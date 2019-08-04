Unser Leben, unsere Straßen! Solidarität mit Palästina auf dem Radical Queer March Berlin 2019
Mehr als 500 Leute wurden am Samstag,
den 27. Juli 2019 beim Berliner Radical Queer March
Teil des Queers for Palestine Blocks.
Unser Leben, unsere Straßen! Solidarität mit Palästina auf dem Radical Queer March Berlin 2019 (deutsch/english)
englsih down **Offizielles Statement der Organisator_Innen des „Queers for Palestine“ Blocks** Mehr als 500 Leute wurden am Samstag, den 27. Juli 2019 beim Berliner Radical Queer March Teil des Queers for Palestine Blocks. In vielerlei Hinsicht war es ein kritischer Tag für Berlin – von anti-Deutschen „radikalen Queers“ die anscheinend die Polizei gerufen hatten um uns den Weg zu versperren, bis zur Absage der queeren After-Party in der Liebig34 aus Protest darauf, dass die Queer March Organistor_Innen Polizisten in voller Kampfmontur auf die Demo gerufen hatten. Die Ära des Schweigens über Palästina ist vorbei! Die Ära, in der weiße Linke denjenigen mit Erfahrung rassistischer und kolonialer Unterdrückung vorschreiben, wie Freiheit aussieht, ist vorbei! No Pride in Apartheid! Kein Stolz auf Apartheid!Queer Liberation – Stop the Occupation! Queere Befreiung – Beendet die Besatzung!No Justice, No Peace! No Racist Police! Keine Gerechtigkeit, kein Frieden! Keine rassistische Polizei!We’re Here! We’re Queer! Palestine is in Berlin!Wir sind hier! Wie sind queer! Palästina ist in Berlin! Wie viele andere radikale Queers und Trans* Menschen, Feminist_Innen, Anarchist_Innen und Revolutionär_Innen jeglicher Sorte haben wir uns auf den Berliner Radical Queer March gefreut. Wir waren entsetzt über die Aggressionen und Vorfälle körperlicher Gewalt die wir von anderen queeren Organisator_Innen und Demo-Teilnehmer_Innen erfahren sollten. Unvorstellbar, dass „radikale Queers“ die Polizei rufen würden, um Queers of colour, Migrant_Innen und Geflüchtete von der Demo auszuschließen. Aber wir haben es trotzdem geschafft. Wir haben zusammen demonstriert, unsere kollektive Stärke gespürt und blicken jetzt voller Aufregung, Energie und Hoffnung in die Zukunft. WAS VOR DER DEMO PASSIERT ISTAm 15. Juli schrieben die Organistor_Innen auf ihrer Facebook Seite, dass sie keine antisemitischen Gruppen oder Inhalte auf Ihrer Demo zulassen würden und bezeichneten die BDS-Kampagne als inhärent antisemitisch. Dieser schändliche Vorwurf machte es nur allzu deutlich, dass radikale Queers, die sich für Freiheit und Gerechtigkeit in Palästina einsetzen – also Palästinenser_Innen, Araber_Innen, Jüd_Innen, Schwarze, PoC und weiße Unterstützer_Innen – auf dieser Demo weder willkommen noch sicher sein würden.Prideist politisch und radikale queere Politik must antikolonial und antirassistisch sein. Deswegen haben wir uns entschieden, diesen Raum zurück zu erkämpfen und haben spontan in den sozialen Netzwerken einen ‚Queers for Palestine‘ Block organisiert. Nachdem die Organisator_Innen des Radical Queer March Unterstützung des BDS mit antijüdischem Rassismus in einen Topf geworfen hatten, fanden sich zwei Sorten von Antworten auf der Facebook Seite der Veranstaltung wieder. Einerseits gab es extreme, hasserfüllte Kommentare (und sogar Bildmaterial mit nackten, gefolterten Körpern von Palästinensern, die vermeintlich homophoben Morden zum Opfer fielen), die BDS Unterstützer_Innen als Rassisten verunglimpften und unseren Ausschluss aus der Demo verlangten.Weiße Deutsche besaßen die Dreistigkeit, jüdische Unterstützer_Innen des BDS mit Nazis zu vergleichen. Mit derselben verqueren rassistischen Logik wagten sie es, jegliche Opposition gegen die koloniale Gewalt des Israelischen Staates als intolerant und sogar völkermörderisch zu verunglimpfen. Dabei vergaßen sie, dass viele von uns, als Queers, die unter der Herrschaft dieser Gruppen gelebt haben, gegen deren unmenschliche Politik und Taten, die unser Leben so sehr bestimmen, bereits gekämpft haben und auch weiterhin kämpfen werden. Andererseits wiesen dutzende Individuen – hauptsächlich Araber_Innen und andere PoCs und Jüd_Innen – darauf hin, dass die BDS Kampagne sich von der stolzen Tradition erfolgreicher antirassistischer und antikolonialer Boykottbewegungen wie der Südafrikanischen Anti-Apartheid-Bewegung ableitet und in deren Tradition steht.BDS wird weltweit von unzähligen Organisationen für soziale Gerechtigkeit und von Schwergewichten des antirassistischen Befreiungskampfes, von Desmond Tutu bis Angela Davis, unterstützt. BDS ist eine gewaltfreie Taktik, um Israel zur Einhaltung internationalen Rechts zu bewegen. Sie fordern: (1) Das Ende der illegalen Besatzung der palästinensischen Gebiete (2) Gleiche Rechte für palästinensische Bürger_Innen Israels und (3) das Rückkehrrecht für vertriebene Palästinenser_Innen in die Heimat ihrer Vorfahren. Aber diejenigen, die die BDS Kampagne und ihre Unterstützer_Innen als antisemitisch verunglimpften, ließen sich jenseits der immer selben, rassistischen Sprüchen nicht auf eine Diskussion ein. Hier einige Beispiele davon, wie queere Unterstützer_Innen der BDS Kampagne sich weigerten, weiße Deutsche Rassismus definieren und sich selber den Mund verbieten zu lassen: - „Wenn die Organisator_Innen dieser Demo Palästinenser_Innen, queer oder nicht, das Recht auf Selbstbestimmung und auf gewaltlosen Widerstand gegen eine rassistische Besatzung absprechen wollen, dann gibt es nichts radikales oder queeres an dieser Veranstaltung.“ - „Pro-Palästinensisch und pro-BDS zu sein heißt nicht, antisemitisch zu sein. Behauptungen wie diese verharmlosen die sehr reale Präsenz von anti-jüdischen und anti-rassistischen Strömungen, die aktuell in Europa weit verbreitet sind.“ - „Ich bin eine queere Jüdin, die ihre palästinensischen Geschwister nicht preisgeben wird. Ich kann an dieser Demo nicht teilnehmen, wenn sie sich nicht für die Rechte der Ausgegrenzten und Unterdrückten einsetzt!“ Am 25. Juli veröffentlichten die Organisator_Innen ein Statement (auf Deutsch und Englisch), in dem sich für die für die „pauschale, undifferenzierte Gleichsetzung vom BDS mit Antisemitismus“ entschuldigten aber darauf bestanden, dass „[b]estimmte Methoden und Argumentationsgänge von Teilen des BDS“antisemitisch seien – so auch der Pinkwashing-Vorwurf an Israel. WAS AUF DER DEMO PASSIERT ISTWir hatten erwartet, dass ein paar von Euch kommen würden. Die fantastische – sogar historische! – Beteiligung von über 500 Menschen hatten wir nicht erwartet. Wir haben gezeigt, dass ein Großteil des queeren Berlins den palästinensischen Befreiungskampf unterstützt und die Schnauze voll hat von der erstickenden Politik der weißen Anspruchshaltung in dieser Stadt. Wunderbar queer und selbstbewusst sind wir gemeinsam auf die Straße gegangen und haben sie uns zurückerobert. Ein wunderschöner, farbenfroher Aufstand! Ein Teilnehmer hat diesen Bericht geschrieben: „Ich bin um die gesamte Demo herumgelaufen und habe dort, wie zu erwarten, hauptsächlich Weiße gesehen, im Gegensatz zum Queers for Palestine Block, in dem sich eine rührende Mischung aus Queers und unseren Verbündeten fand. Diese Queers waren weiß, schwarz, braun, PoC, Latinxs, Migrant_Innen, Geflüchtete, Palästinenser_Innen, Israelis, Jüd_Innen, Türk_Innen, US-Amerikaner_Innen, Iraner_Innen, Indigene, Menschen ohne Aufenthaltsrecht, Sexarbeiter_Innen, Anarchist_Innen, Antifa... und die Liste geht weiter. Viele kamen allein deswegen zum Queers for Palestine Block, weil weiße Deutsche den Block im Vorfeld so sehr attackiert hatten.“Nachdem die Demo sich in Bewegung gesetzt hatte versuchte ein Mitglied des Orga-Teams, Schilder mit der Aufschrift „“Queers for a free Palestine. Fight against: racism, islamophobia, homo/transphobia, antisemitism, apartheid!” (Queers für ein freies Palästina! Wir kämpfen gegen: Rassismus, Islamophobie, Homo/Transphobie, Antisemitismus, Apartheid!“) herunterzureißen. Queere Frauen*of colourmussten sich gegen körperliche Gewalt zur Wehr setzen. Es wurde klar, dass wir auf dieser Demo nicht sicher sind. Nachdem sie uns das Poster nicht wegnehmen konnten, ging das Mitglied des Orga-Teams zur Polizei. Kurz darauf blockierten uns Polizist_Innen in voller Kampfmontur den Weg und verlangten, dass wir den Rest der Demo vorbeiziehen lassen sollten während wir zurückbleiben. Anscheinend hatten Teile des Orga-Teams entschieden, dass wir nicht Teil der Demo sind. Immer noch guter Dinge, jedoch besorgt über mögliche Polizeigewalt, entschieden wir uns zurückzubleiben und bestanden weiterhin auf unser Recht, zu demonstrieren. Nach diesem furchteinflößenden, nervenaufreibenden Showdown pfiff das Orga-Team die Polizei zurück und wir konnten weiterlaufen. Haltet euch mal vor Augen, wie absurd und widerlich diese Situation ist: Queers of colour, Migrant_Innen und Geflüchtete, in Gefahr gebracht auf einem „radical queer march“, der Gewalt der Demo-Organisator_Innen ausgesetzt und mit Polizist_Innen (in voller Kampfmontur) konfrontiert. Allein die Tatsache, dass wir uns auf einem „radical queer march“ gegen körperliche und Polizeigewalt verteidigen müssen, ist zutiefst ärgerlich und schändlich. Das ganz abgesehen von dem enormen Stress und Risiko, dem die Teilnehmer_Innen unseres Blocks, darunter Asylsuchende, Geflüchtete, und Menschen ohne Papiere, ausgesetzt waren. Die Organisator*innen hätten nach der Demo zu einem Plenum aufrufen können, um eine offene Auseinandersetzung und eine Debatte über diese wichtigen Themen zu ermöglichen, die uns als Queers in dieser Stadt und als Aktivist*innen, die sich für Gerechtigkeit weltweit einsetzen, betreffen. Stattdessen schickten sie die Polizei, eine Institution, die für ihre latente und aktive Unterstützung rassistischer, rechter und ultranationalistischer Gruppen in Deutschland bekannt ist, ganz zu schweigen von ihrer strukturellen Rolle in der Gesellschaft und ihrer andauernden Geschichte von Gewalt gegen Schwarze und PoC, trans* und queere Menschen, Migrant*innen und Geflüchtete. Wir sind traurig und entsetzt angesichts dieses beschämenden Verrats im Namen "radikal queerer" Politik. Wir lehnen die rassistische Kriminalisierung und Stigmatisierung des Kampfes für ein freies Palästina ab. Vor allem lehnen wir auch die Kriminalisierung und Stigmatisierung von Palästinenser*innen ab, die oft als Muslime rassifiziert werden, und die stets als unkontrollierbar, gewalttätig, und rassistisch konstruiert werden. Wir lehnen auch die ständige Überwachung jüdischer Stimmen in Deutschland ab. Weiße Deutsche, die sich selbst als Verteidiger*innen gegen den Antisemitismus ernannt haben, greifen weiterhin Juden und Jüdinnen an, die sich ihrer politischen Agenda des Zionismus nicht anschließen. Wir sind solidarisch miteinander, gegen die weiße Polizei und gegen das Hijacking von BPoC und jüdischen Stimmen. Wir stehen zusammen! Das anarcha-feministische Hausprojekt Liebig34 hat die queere Party nach der Demo aus Protest gegen den Polizeieinsatz abgesagt. Sie kündigten folgendes auf Twitter an: "Keine Bullen bei der Pride! Wir denken nicht, dass es Zeit für eine Party ist, nach dem, was heute beim #radicalqueermarch passiert ist. Also sagen wir die Party bei #Liebig34" ab.“ Wir danken Liebig34 für diesen Akt der Solidarität. UND WAS IST MIT DEN NATIONALEN SYMBOLEN?Ja, wir waren uns der Bitte der Organisator*innen bewusst, nationale Symbole und Namen von Nationalstaaten auf Plakaten und in Slogans zu vermeiden. Wenn wir von "Queers for a free Palestine" sprechen, geht es aber nicht um Nationalismus, sondern um Freiheit von Kolonialismus, Besatzung und Apartheid. Während des gesamten 20. Jahrhunderts hatte die weiße europäische Linke Schwierigkeiten zu verstehen, dass Dekolonisierungskämpfe nicht auf Nationalismus reduziert werden können. Kolonisierte Menschen haben das schon oft erklärt. Genug ist genug! Die eklatanten Doppelstandards wurden dann deutlich, als einige Demo-Teilnehmende anfingen, mit israelischen Fahnen mit Regenbogenfarben herum zu wedeln.Obwohl wir Hunderte von Demonstrant*innen waren, hatte unser Block kein einziges nationalistisches oder rassistisches Poster, Schild oder Slogans. Wir zeigten uns als explizit antirassistischer queer-feministischer Block, der gegen rassistische und koloniale Ungerechtigkeiten genau dort protestierte, wo wir hingehören: beim radikalen queeren Marsch in unserer Stadt. DAS SCHWEIGEN DURCHBRECHENJahrzehntelang haben Berlins linke und queere Räume jede sinnvolle Diskussion über Palästina und die politische, finanzielle und militärische Unterstützung der Gewalt des israelischen Kolonialstaates durch den deutschen Staat erfolgreich zum Schweigen gebracht. Aus einer ganzen Reihe von Gründen wurde das Thema ignoriert und aus Angst unterdrückt. Dies war möglich, solange es sich um eine "theoretische" Diskussion zwischen überwiegend weißen Deutschen handelte.Diese Zeit ist vorbei. Berlin ist nicht mehr so weiß. Es gibt zu viele Palästinenser*innen und andere Menschen aus der Region, Schwarze und PoCs, Migrant*innen und Geflüchtete, Jüd*innen und jüdische Israelis, als dass dieses Thema zum "Schutz" vor einer offenen Debatte ausgesondert werden könnte. Für uns ist es keine theoretische Debatte, die wir uns leisten könnten beiseite zu legen - es geht um unser Leben, und für einige geht es um Leben und Tod. Das sind unsere Straßen, unsere Pride, und wir werden unsere eigenen fabelhaften Stühle mitbringen, wenn wir keine Plätze am Tisch bekommen. Wieder einmal werden queere nicht-weiße Menschen wegen ihrer Unterstützung Palästinas beschuldigt, die Parade "gehijackt" und den alternativen CSD "zerstört" zu haben. Dies ist ein weiterer Beweis dafür, dass für einige Leute unsere Rechte, unsere Stimmen, lediglich sekundäre Requisiten sind, die nur solange willkommen sind, bis wir unser Schweigen brechen, bis wir als volle Menschen unsere eigene Politik und unsere eigenen Wünsche zum Ausdruck bringen. Dies nährt den rassistischen Mainstream-Integrationsdiskurs des deutschen Staates, gegen den dieselben weißen Stimmen vorgeben zu sein. Wenn also jemand die Parade „hijackt“ und diese Spaltung verursacht hat, dann sind es diejenigen, die sich weigern, zuzuhören und sich an der eigentlichen Debatte zu beteiligen. Es sind diejenigen, die die Stimmen of Colour marginalisieren und kriminalisieren, und zwar zum Vorteil von weißen Gefühlen und einer anhaltenden weißen Dominanz. Wir sind hier. Wir sind queer. Wir sind Internationalist*innen, die für eine intersektionale feministische Politik, für die Trans*befreiung, für die Rechte der Sexarbeiter*innen, für Bewegungsfreiheit und Bleiberecht, für ein freies Palästina, in Solidarität mit den LGBTQI-Gemeinschaften in der Türkei, in Russland, und überall, für Freiheit und Gerechtigkeit für alle. Und wir werden nicht Schweigen! WER SIND WIR UND WIE KANN MAN MITMACHEN?Dies war eine spontane Aktion. Wir sind Individuen, vor allem queere Frauen*, die in verschiedenen Gruppen für ein freies Palästina aktiv sind, und empört über die schamlose Instrumentalisierung der Sprache des Antirassismus zur Förderung rassistischer und kolonialer Politik. Wir sind (noch) keine feste Gruppe, aber wir wollen mit euch allen in Kontakt bleiben und unseren Raum als Queers beanspruchen, die sich dem Antirassismus verschrieben haben.Für anstehende Palästina-Aktionen besucht, https://www.facebook.com/Pal%C3%A4stina-Spricht-Palestine-Speaks-841053319611755/Besonderer Dank gilt Berlin Against Pinkwashingfür die schönen Plakate. Vielen Dank an alle Teilnehmenden für ihr Kommen - wir hatten wirklich nicht mit einer so beeindruckend großen Beteiligung gerechnet. Es war eine Ehre, gemeinsam auf die Straße zu gehen und es hat uns unheimlich viel Freude gebracht! Vielen Dank an alle Aktivist*innen, die seit Jahren daran arbeiten, das Schweigen über Palästina in Berlin zu brechen. Wir wissen, dass solche kraftvollen Aktionen auf jahrelanger harter Arbeit und Aktivismus aufbauen.Wir werden wieder kommen! Was ist BDS?BDS ist die palästinensisch geführte Kampagne für Boykott, Desinvestition und Sanktionen gegen Israel, bis es sich an internationales Recht hält. Sie richtet sich an Institutionen, nicht an Einzelpersonen. In vielen Ländern demonstrieren radikale Queers unter dem Banner der palästinensischen Solidarität und der BDS-Kampagne. Für mehr Infos: https://bdsmovement.net/Über 40 jüdische Organisationen, darunter einige, die BDS unterstützen und andere, die BDS nicht unterstützen, reagieren auf die Stigmatisierung von BDS als antisemitisch: https://jewishvoiceforpeace.org/first-ever-40-jewish-groups-worldwide-oppose-equating-antisemitism-with-criticism-of-israel/ Was ist Pinkwashing?Pinkwashing ist ein von LGBTIQ-Aktivist*innen geprägter Begriff, der beschreibt, wie Nationalstaaten und Unternehmen LGBT-Rechte nutzen, um sich als liberal und fortschrittlich zu vermarkten, und gleichzeitig Menschenrechtsverletzungen zu begehen. Jedes Jahr nimmt der israelische Staat am schwul-lesbischen Stadtfest in Berlin teil und nimmt an Mainstream-Pride-Veranstaltungen teil.33
the official statement of QUEERS FOR PALESTINEThe official statement from the orga-team of the "Queers for Palestine" Block can be found on this link
Our Lives, Our Streets! Palestine Solidarity in the Radical Queer March Berlin 2019. **Official statement from the organisers of the ‘Queers for Palestine’ block** More than 500 people showed up for the Queers for Palestine block in the Berlin Radical Queer March on Saturday, July 27, 2019. From the anti-deutsche “radical queers” who evidently called the police to block us, to the cancelation of the queer after-party at Liebig34 in protest of the queer march organizers calling in cops in riot gear - it’s been a critical day for Berlin. The time of silence on Palestine is over! The time of the White left dictating people with lived experiences of racism and colonial oppression how to be free is over!No Pride in Apartheid!Queer Liberation - Stop the Occupation!No Justice, No Peace! No Racist Police!We’re Here! We’re Queer! Palestine is in Berlin!Like other radical queer and trans folks, feminists, anarchists and revolutionaries of all sorts, we were excited about the Radical Queer March in Berlin. We were taken aback by the level of aggression and outright physical violence we were to experience from fellow queer organizers and demonstrators in an attempt to silence and exclude us. Unfathomable that “radical queers” would call the cops on queers of colour, migrants and refugees. But we did it. We marched together, felt our collective power and are thrilled, energized and hopeful for the future. WHAT HAPPENED BEFORE THE MARCHHere’s what happened: On July 15, the organizers stated on their Facebook page that they would not tolerate anti-Semitic groups and content in the march and characterized the campaign for BDS as inherently anti-Semitic. This shameful accusation made it clear that radical queers committed to freedom and justice for Palestine - including Palestinians, Arabs, Jews, Black and POC folks and white allies - are not welcome nor safe at the March.Pride is political and radical queer politics must be anti-colonial and anti-racist, so we decided to reclaim our space and spontaneously called for a block of ‘Queers for Palestine’ via social media.In response to the organizers conflating support of BDS with anti-Jewish racism and explicitly excluding supporters of BDS, two types of responses appeared on the Facebook event page for the march. On the one hand, extreme hateful comments (and even graphic visual materials showing naked, tormented corpses of allegedly gay-bashed queer Palestinians) smearing BDS supporters as racists and demanding our exclusion from the march.White Germans had the audacity to compare Jewish supporters of BDS to Nazis. Through the same twisted racist lens, they dared branding any opposition to Israeli colonial state violence as bigoted and even genocidal. Forgetting that many of us, as Queers who have lived under the authority of those groups, have fought, and continue to fight, against their bigoted politics and practices that affect us largely.On the other hand, dozens of individuals - primarily Arabs and other POCs and Jews - kept pointing out that the campaign for BDS is inspired by and in the proud tradition of other successful anti-racist and anti-colonial boycott movements, including the South African anti-apartheid movement.BDS is supported globally by a myriad of social justice organizations and giants of anti-racist-liberation struggles from Desmond Tutu to Angela Davis. BDS is a nonviolent tactic to pressure Israel to comply with international law: (1) End the illegal occupation of Palestinian land 2) Equal rights for Palestinian citizens of Israel and 3) the right of displaced Palestinian refugees to return to their ancestral homes. Yet, those accusing BDS and its supporters as antisemitic showed no interest and effort to engage beyond the same lazy, racist soundbites.Some examples of queer supporters of BDS refusing to let White Germans define racism and shame us into silence about injustice in Palestine :
- “If the organizers of this event deny the rights of Palestinians, queer or not, for self determination and to resist a racist occupation in non-violent means, there is nothing radical or queer about this event.”
- “Being pro-Palestinian and pro-BDS does not equal anti-semitism. Making claims like these undermine the very real presence of both anti-Jewish and anti-Muslim sentiments that are rife in Europe at the moment”
- “I’m another Queer Jew, who will not throw my Palestinian siblings under the bus. I cannot attend this March, unless it stands for the marginalized and oppressed!”
On July 25th, the organizers released a statement (in German and English) apologizing “for the undifferentiated, across-the-board equation of BDS with antisemitism” yet insisting they “regard certain methods and lines of arguments of parts of the BDS movement” as antisemtic - such as accusing Israel of pinkwashing. WHAT HAPPENED AT THE MARCHWe expected a bunch of you to show up. We did not expect the amazing - indeed, historical! - turnout of over 500 people. We showed that much of queer Berlin is in solidarity with the Palestinian struggle for liberation and fed up with the suffocating politics of White entitlement in the city. Queer-fabulous and confidently we stepped into our power, on our streets. A beautiful colorful riot! One of the participants shared his account: “I walked around the entire march, to the expected predominance of Whiteness and in contrast of the Queers for Palestine block that was a beautiful and heart-warming mix of queers and our allies. Queers that were White, Black, Brown, PoC, Latinxs, migrants, refugees, Palestinians, Israelis, Jewish, Turkish, US citizens, Iranians, Indigenous, undocumented, sex-workers, anarchists, antiFa.. and the list goes on. Many people showed up the Queers for Palestine block as a response to the way White Germans have been attacking the block for days.” Once the March began, one of the organizers attempted to tear down placards reading “Queers for a free Palestine. Fight against: racism, islamophobia, homo/transphobia, antisemitism, apartheid!” Queer women* of color and Jewish women defended themselves against this act of physical violence. It became crystal clear that we were not safe in this march. Unsuccessful in forcing us to take our placards down, the organizer went to talk to the police. Soon after, the police blocked our path in full riot gear and demanded that we allow the rest of the march to pass through and stay behind ourselves. Apparently, some of the organizers declared our block to not be part of the march. With our spirits running high yet afraid of possible police violence, we decided to stay put and demanded our right to continue marching. After a scary, nerve wracking showdown, the organizers called off the cops and we marched on. Consider the absurdity and grossness of this situation: queers of color, migrants and refugees, unsafe at a “radical queer march”, exposed to the violence of the organizers and having to face the cops (and in full riot gear). The very fact that we need to defend ourselves against physical and police violence at a “radical queer march” is infuriating and deeply shameful. Not to mention the enormous stress and risk posed on participants of our block, including asylum seekers, refugees, and undocumented individuals.The organizers could have called for a plenum after the march to allow for open engagement and debate on these important issues affecting us as queers in the city and as activists committed to justice globally. Instead they deployed the police, an institution known for its latent and active support of racist, right-wing and ultranationalist groups in Germany, let alone its structural role in society and longstanding, ongoing histories of violence against Black and non-Black people of colour, trans and queer folks, migrants and refugees. We are sad and appalled in the face of this shameful betrayal in the name of ‘radical queer’ politics. We reject the racist criminalisation and stigmatisation of the struggle for a free Palestine and its supporters, in particular Palestinians who are conflated with being Muslim and who are always already constructed as uncontrollably violent and racist. We also reject the constant policing of Jewish voices in Germany. White Germans, self-appointed as the defenders against anti-Semitism, continue to attack Jewish people that don’t subscribe to their political agenda of Zionism. We are in solidarity with each other, against White policing and hijacking of BIPoC and Jewish voices. We march together. The anarcha-feminist house project Liebig34 canceled the post-march queer party in protest of calling the cops. They announced the following on Twitter: “No cops at Pride! We don’t think it’s time for party after what happened today at #radicalqueermarch. So we cancel the party at #Liebig34”. We thank Liebig34 for this act of solidarity. AND WHAT ABOUT THE NATIONAL SYMBOLS?Yes, we were aware of the organizers’ request to avoid national symbols and names of nation-states on posters and in chants. When we say “queers for a free Palestine”, it is not about nationalism; it is about freedom from colonialism, occupation and apartheid. Throughout the 20th century, the white European left had a hard time understanding that decolonization struggles cannot be reduced to nationalism. Colonized peoples have been explaining this many times over. Enough is enough! Then the blatant double-standard in regards to Israeli flags with rainbow colours waived by a contingent of protestors at the march. Even though we were hundreds of protestors, our block had no nationalistic or racist poster, signs or chants. We showed up as an explicitly anti-racist queer-feminist block protesting racist and colonial injustice right where we belong: at the radical queer march in our city. BREAKING THE SILENCEFor decades, Berlin’s leftist and queer spaces successfully silenced any meaningful discussion about Palestine and the German state’s political, financial and military support of Israeli colonial state violence. For a whole slew of reasons, the issue was both ignored and anxiously suppressed. This was possible as long as this was a ‘theoretical’ discussion between primarily white Germans.That time is over. Berlin is not so white anymore. There are too many Palestinians and other Middle Easterners, Black people and POCs, migrants and refugees, Jews and Jewish Israelis, to single this issue out for ‘protection’ from open discussion and debate. For us it’s not a theoretical debate we can afford to put aside - it’s about our lives, and for some a matter of both life and death. These are our streets, our pride weekend and we will bring our own fabulous chairs if we don’t get seats at the table.Once again, queer people of colour in support of Palestine and their allies are accused of “hijacking” the parade and of “destroying the alternative CSD”. This is a further demonstration that for some, our rights, our voices, are secondary props that are welcomed as long as we are silent, without stepping into our power as full humans with our own politics and desires. This feeds into the very mainstream integration discourse of the German state whose racist politics these same White voices proclaim to oppose otherwise. If anyone hijacked the parade and caused this division, it is those who are refusing to listenand engage in actual debate. It is those who ostracise, marginalise and criminalise voices of colour to the benefit of White feelings of comfort and ongoing White dominance.We are here. We are queer. We are internationalists marching for intersectional feminist politics, for trans liberation, for sex workers rights, for freedom of movement and the right to stay, for a free Palestine, in solidarity with LGBTQI communities in Turkey, Russia and everywhere, for freedom and justice for all. And we will not be silenced! WHO ARE WE AND HOW TO JOINThis was a spontaneous action. We are individuals, primarily queer women*, active for a free Palestine in various groups, and outraged at the shameless instrumentalization of the language of anti-racism to further racist and colonial politics. We are not a standing group (yet), but we want to stay in touch with you all and claim our space as queers committed to anti-racism and liberation for all!For upcoming actions of Palestine solidarity, like the page “Palästina Spricht Palestine Speaks”: https://www.facebook.com/Pal%C3%A4stina-Spricht-Palestine-Speaks-841053319611755/Special thanks to Berlin against Pinkwashingfor the beautiful placards. Thank you to all participants for showing up - we truly didn’t expect such an impressive turnout. It was an honour to take the streets together and it sure brought much joy! Thank you to all the activists working for years to break the silence on Palestine in Berlin. We know that such powerful actions build on years of hard work and activism.For next year, let’s be back. What is BDS? BDS is the Palestinian-led movement for Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions against Israel until it complies with International Law. It targets institutions, not individuals. In many countries, radical queers march under banners of Palestine solidarity and BDS. Read more: https://bdsmovement.net/Over 40 Jewish organizations, interntionally, including some that support BDS and some that don’t, responding to the stigmatisation of BDS as antisemitichttps://jewishvoiceforpeace.org/first-ever-40-jewish-groups-worldwide-oppose-equating-antisemitism-with-criticism-of-israel/ What’s Pinkwashing? Pinkwashing is a term coined by LGBTIQ activists to describe the way nation-states and corporations are exploiting LGBT rights to market themselves as liberal and progressive, while committing human rights violations. Every year, the Israeli state has a stand in the Gay and Lesbian city festival in Berlin and participates in the main pride event.