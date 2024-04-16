Solidaritätsaufruf der Gefangenen Carmen Villalba nach der Verhaftung ihrer Familie

Die Razzia wurde von Julián Ercolini angeordnet, und die Frauen wurden festgenommen, obwohl sie erklärt und mit argentinischen Ausweispapieren auch bewiesen hatten, dass sie den von der Nationalen Kommission für Flüchtlinge (Conare) gewährten Flüchtlingsstatus besitzen.

Am selben Nachmittag lehnte das 11. Bundesstraf- und Strafvollzugsgericht die Auslieferung ab und ordnete die Freilassung von Myriam Viviana Villalba Ayala, María Rosa Villalba Ayala und Tania Tamara Villalba Ayala an.

Der Angriff auf das politische Asyl als Instrument des Kampfes ist strategisch. Er ist ein direkter und durchschlagender Angriff auf die internationalistische Solidarität.

Unsere Solidarität mit Carmen und ihrer Familie.

Wir wollen, dass Lichita lebt!

Das Selbstbestimmungsrecht der Völker ist nicht verhandelbar.

---

Brief von Carmen Villalba

* An die nationale und internationale Gemeinschaft *

*An die Völker die kämpfen*

*An die politischen Aktivisten unseres Americas*

** Genossinen und Genossen**

In diesen unheilvollen und harten Zeiten müssen wir erleben, wie der narco-faschistische paraguayische Staat die Verhaftung mit Auslieferungsgesuch meiner Schwestern Mirian und Rosa und meiner Nichte Tania vorantreibt. Sie alle haben nach dem sie mehr als 2 Jahrzehnten der Verfolgung, Schikane, Mord und Verschwindenlassen überlebt haben, Asyl in Argentinien erhalten. Jeden Form der Repression mussten sie mit ihren Körpern ertragen. Der bürgerliche Rechststaat zögert nicht, seine eigenen Gesetze zu brechen.



In dieses harten Zeiten, in denen sich die gesamte Gewalt der Staaten gegen die kämpfenden Völker wendet, müssen wir uns vereinigen. Wir müssen die internationale Solidarität organisieren, um uns dem grausamen faschistischen Angriff entgegenzustellen, der keine Skrupel hat Kinder wie Lichita verschwinden zu lassen, sich an dem Mord der 11 und 12 Jährigen Lilian Mariana und María Carmen ergözt und Laura für das Verbrechen Mutter zu sein einsperrt. Der dominanten Klasse reicht es nicht unsere Kinder zu töten, weder der Mord an meinen Sohn Nestito noch das gewaltsamen Verschwindenlassen von Lichita hat sie befriedigt. Ihre Repression wird nicht stoppen, wenn wir nicht die Solidarität zwischen den Völkern organisieren.

Die Staaten verbünden sich um jede Form der Kritik, der Rebellion, der Brotaufstände und des Kampfes um das Überleben zu unterdrücken und zu vernichten.

Genossinen und Genossen, aus dem Gefängnis heraus, von wo ich für das lebendige Wiedererscheinen meiner Tochter Lichita kämpfe - Es sind die Gleichen, die für ihr Verschwinden verantwortlich sind, welche heute die Überlebenden meiner Familie inhaftieren - , bedroht von einer noch viel schwereren Haft, obwohl ich meine Strafe bereits abgesessen habe und seit 3 Jahren illegal festgehalten werde und nach der Verurteilung meiner Schwester Laura in einem Scheinverfahren, rufe ich zu einer breiten Solidarität aller kämpferischen populären Kräfte auf, die nicht vor dem Vormarsch des Faschismus einknicken.

Es ist der Moment alle unsere Kräfte zu vereinen, auch wenn wir punktuelle Unterschiede haben. Wie Fidel sagte: " Es ist in Zeiten der Krise, in der die kreativ Kraft der Völker zu Tage treten muss"

Wir müssen stark sein, uns organisieren und vereint kämpfen.

Freiheit für alle politischen Gefangenen!

Gerechtigkeit für Lilian Mariana y María Carmen!

Für das lebende Wiederauftauchen Lichitas

Nicht ein Schritt zurück!

Hasta la victoria siempre.

*Carmen Villalba, kommunistische politische Gefangene*

Mehr Info zu Carmens Fall und der Guerilla EPP: https://archive.org/download/inclaudicable-militancia/

English

Call for Solidarity by Carmen Villalba, communist prisoner

The repression against the Villalba family continues. Now not only the state of Paraguay is persecuting and repressing them, but the new government of Argentina, with the facist Patricia Bullrich as Minister of Security, has joined the media campaign against the Villalba family that seeks to apply the principle of collective punishment to Carmen Villalba, imprisoned in Paraguay for 20 years now, for being part of the peasant guerrilla group Ejercito del Pueblo Paraguayo (Paraguayan People's Army).

The Gremial de Abogados y Abogadas de Argentina reported that during the early morning of Friday, April 12, simultaneous raids were carried out at the homes of the Villalba family. The operation was ordered by Julián Ercolini and the women were detained despite the fact that they gave notice and proved that they have refugee status, granted by the National Commission of Refugees (Conare), with Argentine identity documents.

In the same afternoon the 11th Federal Criminal and Correctional Court rejected the extradition and ordered the release of Myriam Viviana Villalba Ayala, María Rosa Villalba Ayala and Tania Tamara Villalba Ayala.

The attack on political asylum as a tool of struggle is strategic. It is a direct attack on internationalist solidarity.

Our solidarity with Carmen and her family.

We want Lichita alive!

The self-determination of the peoples is not negotiable.

Until all prisons are destroyed!

*To the national and international comunity*

*To all pueblos that fight*

*To all militants of our Americas*

*Comrades*: in this hard and fateful times we have to live through, with the arrest and extradition request in the Argentinian Republic from *my sisters Mirian and Rosa and my niece Tania* run by the infame narco facist state of Paraguay. All of them with political refuge and survivors of more than two decades of persecution, haressment, murder and forced disappearance. All forms of repressions are poured upon their bodies. Bourgeois legality has no qualms about violating its own rule.

In this hard moment in which state violence is turned against the peoples in struggle, we need to stay united. We need to organize the internationalist solidarity to confront this furious fascist envoy that has no scruples to disappear children like Lichita, murder and celebrate their own crimes as they did with the two girls Lilian Mariana y María Carmen -11 y 12 years old- and imprison Laura under the crime of motherhood. The dominant class is not satisfied with the murder of our children, nor with the killing of Nestito or the forced dissaparence of Lichita. Their repression won't be stopped unless we organize solidarity among peoples. States unite to repress and eliminate any form of critic, of rebellion, of struggle for bread, for surviving.

*Comrades* from my place in the prison, from were I have been fighting for my daughter Lichita to appear alive - where the responsible of her dissapearence are the same who today arrest the survivors of my family - they threaten me with a much more severe imprisonment, despite having fully served the imposed sentence and in addition stayed for 3 more years still on iligal imprisiinment. Moreover, they condemn my sister Laura through rigged courtcases.

I call for a broad solidarity with the combative and self-sacrificing popular field that does not give up in the face of the advance of fascism.

It is time to unite all our forces above the particular differences we may have. As Fidel once said : “…it is in times of crisis were the inventive capacity of the peoples should arise…”

Peoples might be strong, organize and unite.

Freedom for all political prisoners. Justice for Lilian Mariana and María Carmen.

Lichita's apearence alive.

Not one step back!

Hasta la victoria siempre.

*Carmen Villalba. Comunist Prisioner

More Information on Carmens Case and the EPP: https://archive.org/download/inclaudicable-militancia/

Castellano

Carta en pedido de solidaridad de Carmen Villaba. Presa Comunista en Paraguay.

La represión contra la familia Villalba sigue. Ahora no solo el estado de Paraguay les persigue y violenta sino que el nuevo gobierno de Argentina con la fascista de Patricia Bullrich como ministra de seguridad, se ha unido a la campaña mediática en contra de la familia Villalba que busca aplicar el principio del castigo colectivo a Carmen Villalba, prisionera en Paraguay desde hace ya 20 años, por ser parte de la guerrilla campesina Ejercito del Pueblo Paraguayo.

La Gremial de Abogados y Abogadas de Argentina comunicó que durante la madrugada de este viernes 12 de abril se produjeron allanamientos simultáneos en los domicilios de la familia Villalba. El operativo fue ordenado por Julián Ercolini y las mujeres fueron detenidas a pesar de que avisaron y comprobaron que tienen estatus de refugiadas, concedido por la Comisión Nacional de Refugiados (Conare), con documentos de identidad argentinos.

En la misma tarde el juzgado Criminal y Correccional Federal 11 rechazó la extradición y ordenó la libertad de Myriam Viviana Villalba Ayala, María Rosa Villalba Ayala y Tania Tamara Villalba Ayala.

El ataque al asilo político como herramienta de lucha, es estratégico. Es un ataque directo y rotundo a la solidaridad internacionalista.

Nuestra solidaridad con Carmen y su familia.

A Lichita viva la queremos!

La autodeterminación de los pueblos no se negocia.

---

Carta de Carmen Villalba

*A la comunidad nacional e internacional*

*A los pueblos en lucha*

*Al Campo militante de nuestra América*



*Compañeros y compañeras*: en estos momentos aciagos y duros que nos toca vivir con la detención con pedido de extradición en la República Argentina de *mis hermanas Mirian y Rosa y mi sobrina Tania* por parte del nefasto narco fascista estado paraguayo; todas ellas con refugio político y sobrevivientes de más de dos décadas de persecución, hostigamientos, asesinatos, desaparición forzada. Todas las formas de represión están vertidas sobre sus cuerpos. La legalidad burguesa no tiene reparos para violar su propia norma.



En este momento duro en que toda la violencia estatal se vuelca contra los pueblos en lucha nos necesitamos unidos; necesitamos organizar la solidaridad internacionalista para hacer frente a esta feroz envestida fascista que no tiene escrúpulos para desaparecer a niñas como Lichita, asesinar y regodearse por su crimen como lo hicieron con las dos niñas Lilian Mariana y María Carmen de 11 y 12 años y encarcelar a Laura por el delito de maternar. A la clase dominante no le alcanza con el asesinato de nuestrxs niñxs, no les sacia con el crimen de Nestito, la desaparición forzada de Lichita. No pararan sus represiones si no organizamos la solidaridad entre pueblos. Los Estados se unen para reprimir y eliminar cualquier forma de crítica, de rebeldías, de luchas por el pan, por la sobrevivencias.

*Compañeras y compañeros* desde mi lugar de prisión, desde donde llevo luchando por la Aparición con vida de mi hija Lichita - donde los responsables de su desaparición son los mismos que hoy detienen a las sobrevivientes de mi familia - amenazan con imponerme una prisión mucho mas severa pese haber cumplido la condena impuesta y llevar casi tres años de prisión ilegal y condenan a mi hermana Laura en juicios totalmente amañados, llamo a una amplia solidaridad al campo popular combativo y sacrificado que no claudica ante el avance del fascismo.

Es momento de unir todas nuestras fuerzas por encima de las diferencias puntuales que tengamos. Como decía Fidel: “…son en momentos de crisis donde deben surgir la capacidad de inventiva de los pueblos…”

Los pueblos debemos ser fuertes, organizarnos y unirnos

Libertad a todxs lxs presos y presas políticas. Justicia para Lilian Mariana y María Carmen.

Aparición con vida de Lichita.

Ni un paso atrás!

Hasta la victoria siempre.

*Carmen Villalba. Prisionera política comunista*

Mas información: https://archive.org/download/inclaudicable-militancia/