Save The Date: April, 10th 2024, Bruxelles: FREEDOM OF MOVEMENT AGAINS CEAS/GEAS

[AI german translation below]

The Anti-Racist movement that has been so vivid and fluid during the last decades, is nearly invisible so far on the backdrop of the - extreme and irrevocable - decisions that were made in the last months and are going to be adopted by the European Parliament on April, 11.

Some Cities and Networks are rearranging, (re)emerging, and angry. Mayby some of them will meet one day before the decision is made

April 10th, 3PM, Place du Luxembourg

---

Auf den Gräbern von Zehntausenden, die gegen den jahrzehntelangen Widerstand von antirassistischen und migrantischen Gemeinschaften im Mittelmeer begraben wurden, will die Europäische Union nun endlich das Grundrecht auf Asyl in ihrem breiten Machtbereich endgültig begraben. Am 11. April will das Europäische Parlament einen letzten Nagel in den Sarg dieses Grundrecht schlagen. Dies ist offensichtlich Teil einer europaweiten Verschiebung, um die Politik der extremen Rechten zu "bekämpfen" ... indem man versucht, sie zu imitieren.

Die antirassistische Bewegung, die in den letzten Jahrzehnten so lebendig und aktiv war, ist vor dem Hintergrund der - extremen und unwiderruflichen - Entscheidungen, die in den letzten Monaten getroffen wurden und am 11. April vom Europäischen Parlament verabschiedet werden sollen, fast unsichtbar geworden.

Einige Städte und Netzwerke sind dabei, sich neu zu ordnen, (neu) zu entstehen, und sind verärgert. Vielleicht werden sich einige von ihnen einen Tag vor der Entscheidung treffen,

10. April, 15 Uhr, Place du Luxembourg,