(B) Save the Date: Take Back The Night 30.04.2024 in Berlin

Auch 2024 werden wir uns am 30.4. die Nacht nehmen und gegen das kapitalistische Patriarchat und für die feministische Revolution auf die Straße gehen. Mehr Infos folgen in den nächsten Wochen. Wir sehen uns auf der Straße!

Grüße und Küsse aus Berlin.

The rumor mill is churning again. But the rumors aren't true - Take Back The Night is taking place in Berlin again this year. Do you think we'll be intimidated by the cops? No way!

In 2024, we will also take the night on April 30 and take to the streets against patriarchy, the state, colonialism and capitalism. More information will follow in the next few weeks. See you on the streets!

Greetings and kisses from Berlin.