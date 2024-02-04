Hate Padovicz - L34 LEBT!

Fighting for queer-feminist utopias, means attacking Padivizc. Capitalism and patriarchy are not people, but structures of opression, still there are people who take advantages of their structural privileges on a level and on the backs of other people that are unbarable. Padovicz, the state and the police took Liebig34 from us. Daily they take other peoples homes, safe spaces and that's why we make them pay.

Liebig34lebt <3