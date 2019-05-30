Hungerstreik anarchistischer Gefährtinnen gegen die repressive Inhaftierung durch den italienischen Staat im Gefängnis L'aquila in Italien

(English version below)

Silvia, verhaftet am 7. Februar unter der Bezeichnung "Operazione Scintilla" - eine Operation des Justizapparats zur Unterdrückung des Kampfes gegen die Centers of Residence for Repatriation (ehemals CIE) im Rahmen der Räumung des besetzten Sozialzentrums L "Asilo in Torino - wird nun im Hochsicherheitsgefängnis von L'Aquila festgehalten. Von dieser ist bekannt, dass es hauptsächlich zur Inhaftierung von Menschen unter dem Regime von 41bis, einer harten und maximal sicheren Art der Inhaftierung, verwendet wird.

Vor zwei Monaten wurde der neue Abschnitt von AS2 eröffnet, in den Silvia und Anna verlegt wurden. Aber der Wahnsinn der 41bis betrifft alle Abschnitte. 41Bis, AS1, AS2, AS3...Differentialschaltungen, harte Gefängnisregime, die darauf abzielen, jeden Häftling nach spezifischen Merkmalen zu kategorisieren, die durch den Kontroll- und Unterdrückungsapparat des Staates identifiziert wurden.

Trennung, um besser kontrollieren zu können.

Die 41bis sind Folter. Das Gefängnis ist ein Grab.

Reduzierung der Stunden der Befragung, Zensur- und Postkontrollen, Möglichkeit, nur 4 Bücher und 6 Kleidungsstücke in der Zelle zu haben, manische Verwendung des Metalldetektors an jedem Eingang und Ausgang aus der Zelle und der Dusche. Zwei Leibesvisitationen pro Tag. Keine Möglichkeit Musik zu hören, totale Kontrolle über persönliche Gegenstände.

In ihren Worten. "Der Luftspaziergang ist ein paar Meter lang (8×10), und die so genannte "Sozialität" ist ein Witz des schlechten Geschmacks, der gleichzeitig und im selben kahlen Raum (einem ehemaligen Interviewraum) die Funktionen der Sozialität (es gibt nur einen Couchtisch mit 4 Stühlen), des Fitnessstudios (es gibt nur ein Fahrrad) und des Gebetsortes erfüllen sollte. Die Auflösung des auferlegten Tages (7.00 Uhr gepanzerte Öffnung, 7.15 Uhr Postabholung, 7.30 Uhr Frühstückswagen, 8 Schläge, 9.11. Luft, 11.30 Uhr Essen, 12/13 Mittagessen, 13.15 Uhr Gesellschaft, 15 Schläge, 15.30 Uhr/17.30 Uhr Luft, 17.30 Uhr Essen) zusammen mit der nahezu kontinuierlichen Sichtkontrolle, die angesichts der Verpflichtung des gepanzerten Fahrzeugs bis zur Schließung um 20.00 Uhr besteht, -mit Ausnahme von anderthalb Stunden, wenn man sich nach dem Mittagessen nähern darf, sind typisch für ein Gefängnis in einer Kaserne. Kurz gesagt, wenn der AS2-Abschnitt keine angemessene Regelung hat, hat er tatsächlich Regeln von 41bis angenommen, natürlich ohne sie als solche zu bezeichnen. Alles ist darauf ausgerichtet, die Häftlinge zu vernichten und jede Form von Widerstand zu unterdrücken.

Und jetzt, zu Silvia, verhängen sie die Videokonferenz und verweigern ihr das Recht, an ihrem eigenen Prozess teilzunehmen und die Möglichkeit, ihre Begleiter bei den Anhörungen zu treffen. Die Videokonferenz ist ein weiteres Instrument der Repression und Isolation. Der Häftling wird in einen Raum mit einem Bildschirm und einem Mikrofon gebracht, unter den wachsamen Augen der Wachen. Sie sieht die Richter nur in der Videokonferenz. Der Ton wird "verschoben", d.h. der Richter kann jederzeit entscheiden, ob er die Kommunikation blockiert oder nicht. Der Häftling hat nicht einmal die Möglichkeit tatsächlich mit dem Anwalt zu sprechen, der sich im Gerichtssaal befindet. Der Prozess der Entmenschlichung des Häftlings, der zu einem reinen Bild auf einem

Bildschirm geworden ist, ist abgeschlossen.

Die Unterdrückung wird immer gewalttätiger und subtiler. Die Gefangenen werden sich dem zunehmend invasiven Versuch, ihren

Widerstand zu brechen, nicht beugen und erklären heute den Beginn eines Hungerstreiks. Damit der AS2-Abschnitt des Gefängnisses von L'Aquila, in dem sie inhaftiert sind, abgeschafft wird.

Hunger strike of anarchist comrades against the oppressive detention by the Italian State at L'aquila prison in Italy.

Silvia, arrested on February 7 under 'Operazione Scintilla' - an operation of the judiciary state aimed at repressing the fight against

the Centers of Residence for Repatriation (former CIE) during the context of the eviction of the occupied social centre L"Asilo in Torino-,is now detained in the maximum security prison of L'Aquila, sadly known to be mainly used to detain people under the regime of 41bis, a harsh and maximum security type of detention.

Two months ago the new section of AS2 was opened, where Silvia and Anna were transferred. But the madness of the 41 bis affects all sections. 41Bis, AS1, AS2, AS3...differential circuits, hard prison regimes, aimed at categorizing each detainee according to specific characteristics identified by the control and repression apparatus of the state. Divide to control better.

The 41bis is torture. That prison is a grave.

Reduction of hours of interview, censorship and mail controls, possibility of having only 4 books and 6 items of clothing in the cell,

manic use of the metal detector at each entrance and exit from the cell and shower. Two body searches a day. Inability to listen to music, totalcontrol of personal items.

From their words. "The air walk is a few meters (8×10), and the so-called "sociality" is a joke of bad taste that should perform at the

same time and in the same bare room (a former interview room) the functions of sociality (there is only a coffee table with 4 chairs), gym (there is only one bike), and place of prayer. The break-up of the imposed day (7 a.m. armored opening, 7:15 a.m. post collection, 7:30 a.m. breakfast trolley, 8 beating, 9/11 air, 11:30 a.m. food, 12/13 lunch sharing, 13/15 sociality, 15 beating, 3:30 p.m./17:30 air, 5:30 p.m. food) together with the almost continuous visual control, given the obligation of the armored vehicle open until closure at 8 p.m., -except for an hour and a half when it is allowed to approach after lunch-, are typical of a barracks prison. In short, if the AS2 section does not have a proper regulation, it has actually adopted rules from 41bis with the relative pressures, obviously without calling it as such. Everything is designed to annihilate the inmates and break down any form of resistance.

And now, to Silvia, they impose the videoconference, denying her the right to be present at her own trial and the possibility to meet her companions at the hearings. The videoconference is a further instrument of repression and isolation. The detainee is taken to a room with a screen and a microphone, under the watchful eye of the guards. She only sees the judges in videoconference. The audio is "deferred", which means that the judge can decide whether or not to block the communication at any time. The detainee does not even have the opportunity to actually talk to the lawyer, who is in the courtroom. The process of dehumanizing the detainee, who has become a pure image on a screen, is completed.

The repression becomes more and more violent and subtle. Against the increasingly invasive attempt to exhaust the resistance of

our fellow prisoners, they do not allow themselves to be bent and today they are declaring the beginning of a hunger strike. So that the AS2 section of the L'Aquila prison in which they are imprisoned ceases to exist.