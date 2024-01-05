Free All Antifas - Free Budapest 4 - Solidarity against G20 Repression

Das letzte Jahr war erneut geprägt von Repression gegen Antifaschist*innen. Seit Februar befinden sich Illaria und Tobi in Budapest im Knast und nach weiteren wird europaweit gefahndet. Erst im November und Dezember wurden Gabriele und Maja nach unzähligen Hausdurchsuchungen über das Jahr hinweg gefangen genommen. Im Januar steht die Verhandlung um eine Überstellung nach Ungarn aus. Der Rondenbargprozess soll nach über 6 Jahren in wenigen Wochen starten und knüpft an die Repression nach G20 an, die wir seit 2017 erfahren und die nur zum Zweck hat Protest zu delegitimieren und zu verunmöglichen. Lina wurde für 5 Jahre und 3 Monate verurteilt und die brutale Auflösung von solidarischem Protest wie am Tag X wird noch einige Repression nach sich ziehen.

Die Liste von Repression und Staatsgewalt unter der wir dieses Jahr als antifaschistische Bewegung leiden mussten ist noch lange.

Lasst uns solidarisch mit allen Betroffenen sein. Schicken wir Grüße in Knast und Untergrund. Lassen wir unsere Genoss*innen nicht allein.

Ob in Deutschland, Budapest oder Milan - wir machen weiter!

Militanter Antifaschismus bleibt notwendig!

Last year was again characterized by repression against antifascists. Illaria and Tobi are in prison in Budapest since February and others are being searched for across Europe. Gabriele and Maja were arrested in November and December after countless house raids throughout the year. The trial for their transfer to Hungary is pending in January.

The Rondenbarg trial is due to start in a few weeks after more than 6 years and continues the repression after G20 that we have been experiencing since 2017 and which has the sole purpose of delegitimizing protest and making it impossible.

Lina was sentenced to 5 years and 3 months and the brutal dispersal of solidarity protests like on day-X will lead to further repression.

The list of repression and state violence we have suffered this year as an anti-fascist movement is long.

Let us stand in solidarity with all those affected. Let's send greetings to prison and underground. Let's not leave our comrades alone.

Whether in Germany, Budapest or Milan - we will carry on!

Militant antifascism remains necessary!