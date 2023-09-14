[B] Tinta Negra - Antiprison Convention of tattoos and body modification in Solidarity with anarchist, subversive and revolutionary Prisoners – 13./14./15.10.2023

During the last years there have been various actions against power and authority with different levels of intensity by comrades around the world. As we know very well, power does not allow itself to be hit without responding, so the oppression and repression against the anarchist, subversive and revolutionary movement has also increased. That is why we cannot remain indifferent to the imprisonment of our comrades, held hostage in the prisons of states all over the world.

We use the colour black in our name "Tinta Negra" to vindicate our anarchist heritage and history of that struggle, as well as our constant commitment to those who resist in every possible way all over the world. Also as an internationalist gesture to the comrades in the territory called Uruguay who have been using this name for years.

We look forward to seeing you in October for three days of tattoos, discussions, workshops and music for solidarity and anarchy.

https://tintanegraconvention.noblogs.org

We are happy to welcome more tattoo artists. If you are interested, please contact:

tintanegra_tattoo@riseup.net

-----------------------------------De

"Tinta Negra" - Oktober 2023

Anti-Knast Tattoo und Body Modification Convention in Solidarität mit anarchistischen, subversiven und revolutionären Gefangenen.

Als eine Gruppe verschiedener Individuen gegen die Gefängnisgesellschaft haben wir beschlossen, "Tinta Negra" zu organisieren, eine Anti-Knast Tattoo und Body Modification Convention in Solidarität mit anarchistischen, subversiven und revolutionären Gefangenen, die im Oktober stattfinden wird. Tinta Negra entstand aus der Notwendigkeit heraus, inhaftierte Gefährt*innen finanziell zu unterstützen. Untersuchungshaft und Ermittlungszeiträume sind oft lang und kostspielig, und lange exemplarische Strafen sind Teil der harten repressiven Strategie der zwischenstaatlichen Zusammenarbeit. Die Kosten sind extrem hoch und schwer zu tragen, vor allem für die Solidaritätskreise um die Gefangenen, die ebenfalls von der Repression betroffen sind.

In den letzten Jahren gab es verschiedene Aktionen gegen die Macht und die Autorität mit unterschiedlicher Intensität von Gefährt*innen auf der ganzen Welt. Wie wir sehr gut wissen, lässt die Macht nicht zu, dass sie angegriffen wird, ohne zu reagieren, und so hat auch die Unterdrückung und Repression gegen die anarchistische, subversive und revolutionäre Bewegung zugenommen. Deshalb können wir nicht gleichgültig bleiben gegenüber der Inhaftierung unserer Gefährt*innen, die in den Gefängnissen der Staaten auf der ganzen Welt als Geiseln gehalten werden.

Wir verwenden die Farbe Schwarz in unserem Namen "Tinta Negra", um an unser anarchistisches Erbe und die Geschichte dieses Kampfes sowie unser ständiges Engagement für diejenigen, die auf der ganzen Welt auf jede erdenkliche Weise Widerstand leisten, zu erinnern. Außerdem verstehen wir den Namen als internationalistische Geste an unsere Gefährt*innen aus dem Territorium, welches heute Uruguay genannt wird, die diesen Namen seit Jahren verwenden.

Wir freuen uns darauf, euch im Oktober für drei Tage voller Tattoos, Diskussionen, Workshops und Musik für Solidarität und Anarchie zu sehen.

Weitere Informationen folgen…

https://tintanegraconvention.noblogs.org

Wir freuen uns über weitere Tättowierende. Wenn ihr Interesse habt, meldet euch bei: tintanegra_tattoo@riseup.net

-----------------------------------ESP

"Tinta Negra"- Octubre 2023

Convencion Anticarcelaria de tatuajes y modificacion corporal en

Solidaridad con Presxs anarquistas, subversivxs y revolucionarixs.

Como grupo de diferentes individuos contra la socierdad carcelaria, hemos decidido organizar "Tinta Negra", una convencion de tatuajes y modificacion corporal anticarcelaria en solidaridad con presxs anarquistas, subversivxs y revolucionarixs, que se realizara en octubre. Tinta negra nace de la necesidad de apoyar economicamente a compañerxs en prision. Los detenciones preventivas junto a sus plazos de investigacion suelen ser largos y costosos, ademas de largas condenas ejemplares aplicadas a los compañerxs son parte de la dura estrategia represiva de la colaboracion entre estados. Los costos son sumamente altos y dificiles costear en especial para los circulos solidarios alrededor de los prisionerxs que tambien son golpeados por la represion.

Durante los ultimos años diversas han sido las acciones contra el poder y la autoridad con diferentes niveles de intensidad por parte de compañerxs alrededor del mundo. Como muy bien sabemos el Poder no se deja golpear sin responder, por lo que la opresion y la represion contra el movimiento anarquista, subversivo y revolucionario ha crecido tambien. Es por eso que no podemos quedar indiferentes ante el encierro de nuestros compañerxs, secuestradxs en las carceles de los Estados a lo largo y ancho del mundo.

Usamos el color negro en nuestro nombre "Tinta Negra" para reivindicar nuestra herencia anarquista y la historia de esa lucha, así como nuestro compromiso constante con quienes resisten de todas las formas posibles en todo el mundo. También como gesto internacionalista a lxs compañerxs del territorio así llamado Uruguay que llevan años usando este nombre.

Los esperamos en Octubre en estos tres dias de tatuajes, discusiones, talleres y Musica por la solidaridad y por la Anarquia.

Mas informacion pronto…

https://tintanegraconvention.noblogs.org

Estamos encantados de acoger a más tatuadores. Si está interesadx, póngase en contacto con nosotrxs:

tintanegra_tattoo@riseup.net

---------------------------------------------------FR

„Tinta Negra“ – Octobre 2023

Foire anti-taule de tattoos et body modification en solidarité avec des prisonier·es anarchistes, subversifs/subversives et revolutionaires.

En tant que groupe de diverses personnes engagées contre la société carcérale, nous avons décidé d’organiser „Tinta negra“, une foire anti-taule de tattoo et body modification, qui aura lieu en octobre. „Tinta Negra“ vient de la nécessité de soutenir financièrement des camarades en prison. Les arrestations préventives et les enquêtes sont souvent erreintantes et chères, et de longs jugements pour l’exemple sont partie prenante d’une strategie dure de coopération répressive inter-états. Le coût est extrêmement élevé et compliqué à prende en charge, surtout pour les cercles de solidarité pour prisonier·es, qui sont aussi touchés par la repression.

Ces dernières année, il y a eu différentes actions de divers niveaux contre le pouvoir et l’autorité réalisées par des camarades du monde entier. Comme nous le savons bien, le pouvoir ne se laisse pas attaquer sans réagir et c’est pourquoi la repression contre les mouvements anarchistes, subversifs et révolutionnaires a augmenté. En conséquence, nous ne devons pas rester indifférent·e face aux arrestations de nos camarades, qui sont retenu·es en otage dans les prisons d’états tout autour du monde.

Nous utilisons la couleur noire dans notre nom "Tinta Negra" pour revendiquer notre héritage anarchiste et l'histoire de cette lutte, ainsi que notre engagement constant envers celles et ceux qui résistent de toutes les manières possibles dans le monde entier. C'est aussi un geste internationaliste envers les camarades du territoire dit uruguayen qui utilisent ce nom depuis des années.

Nous nous rejouissons de vous voir en octobre pour trois jours de tattoos, discussions, workshops et musique pour la Solidarité et l’anarchie.

Plus d’infos suivront…

https://tintanegraconvention.noblogs.org

Nous nous réjouissons d'accueillir d'autres tatoueurs. Si vous êtes intéressés, contactez :

tintanegra_tattoo@riseup.ne

-----------------------------------------------------IT

"Tinta Negra" - Ottobre 2023

Convegno anti-carcerario di tatuaggi e modifiche del corpo in solidarietà con prigionieri anarchici, sovversivi e rivoluzionari.

Come gruppo di diverse individualità contro la società carceraria, abbiamo deciso di organizzare "Tinta Negra", una convention anti-carceraria di tatuaggi e body modification in solidarietà con i prigionieri anarchici, sovversivi e rivoluzionari, che si terrà in Ottobre. Tinta Negra è nata dalla necessità di sostenere finanziariamente i compagni in carcere. Gli arresti preventivi e i relativi periodi di indagine sono spesso lunghi e costosi, così come le lunghe pene esemplari applicate ai compagni fanno parte della dura strategia repressiva della collaborazione tra Stati. I costi sono estremamente elevati e difficili da sostenere, soprattutto per i gruppi di solidarietà intorno ai prigionieri, anch'essi colpiti dalla repressione.

Negli ultimi anni ci sono state varie azioni contro il potere e l'autorità, con diversi livelli di intensità, da parte dei compagni di tutto il mondo. Come sappiamo bene, il potere non si lascia colpire senza reagire, così è cresciuta anche l'oppressione e la repressione contro il movimento anarchico, sovversivo e rivoluzionario. Per questo non possiamo rimanere indifferenti di fronte all'incarcerazione dei nostri compagni, tenuti in ostaggio nelle prigioni degli Stati di tutto il mondo.

Usiamo il colore nero nel nome "Tinta Negra" per affermare la nostra tradizione anarchica e la storia della nostra lotta, così come il nostro continuo impegno con coloro che resistono in ogni modo possibile in tutto il mondo. È anche un gesto internazionalista nei confronti dei compagni del cosiddetto territorio uruguaiano che da anni utilizzano questo nome.

Vi aspettiamo a ottobre per tre giorni di tatuaggi, discussioni, workshop e musica per la solidarietà e l'anarchia.

Maggiori informazioni a breve…

https://tintanegraconvention.noblogs.org

Siamo felici di accogliere altri tatuatori. Se siete interessati, contattate: tintanegra_tattoo@riseup.net

-------------------------GR

"Tinta Negra"- Οκτώβριος 2023

Τριήμερο κατά των φυλάκων με τατουάζ και τροποποίηση των σωμάτων μας σε αλληλεγγύη με αναρχικούς/-ες, ανατρεπτικούς/-ες και επαναστάτες/-ριες κρατούμενους/-ες.

Ως μια ομάδα ατομικοτήτων ενάντια στην κοινωνία των φυλακών, αποφασίσαμε να οργανώσουμε το "Tinta Negra", ένα τριήμερο με τατουάζ και τροποποίησης των σωμάτων σε αλληλεγγύη με τους αναρχικούς/-ες, ανατρεπτικούς/-ές και επαναστάτες/-στριες κρατούμενους/-ες, το οποίο θα πραγματοποιηθεί τον Οκτώβριο. Το Tinta negra γεννήθηκε από την ανάγκη της οικονομικής στήριξης των φυλακισμένων συντρόφων/-ισσών. Οι προληπτικές συλλήψεις και οι περίοδοι έρευνας τους είναι συχνά μακρόχρονες και κοστοβόρες, ενώ παράλληλα οι καταδικαστικές ποινές αποτελούν μέρος της σκληρής κατασταλτικής στρατηγικής της διακρατικής συνεργασίας. Το κόστος είναι εξαιρετικά υψηλό και δύσκολα διαχειρίσιμο, ειδικά για τους αλληλέγγυους κύκλους των φυλακισμένων, που και οι ίδιοι αποτελούν στόχο των κατασταλτικών μηχανισμών.

Κατά τη διάρκεια των τελευταίων ετών υπήρξαν διάφορες δράσεις ενάντια στην εξουσία και τις αρχές, σε διαφορετικά επίπεδα, από συντρόφους σε όλο τον κόσμο. Όπως γνωρίζουμε πολύ καλά, η εξουσία δεν μένει αναπάντητη σε αυτές τις δράσεις, με τη καταπίεση και τη καταστολή ενάντια στο αναρχικό, ανατρεπτικό και επαναστατικό κίνημα να εντατικοποιείται. Γι' αυτό και δεν μπορούμε να μείνουμε αδιάφοροι στη φυλάκιση των συντρόφων/-σσών μας, που κρατούνται όμηροι/-ες στις φυλακές τους.

Χρησιμοποιούμε το μαύρο χρώμα στο όνομά μας "Tinta Negra" για να δικαιώσουμε την αναρχική μας κληρονομιά και την ιστορία αυτού του αγώνα, καθώς και τη συνεχή δέσμευσή μας σε όσους αντιστέκονται με κάθε μέσο σε όλο τον κόσμο. Αντιλαμβανόμαστε επίσης το όνομα ως ένα διεθνιστικό χαιρετισμό προς τους συντρόφους/-ισσές μας από τα εδάφη της σημερινής Ουρουγουάης, οι οποίοι χρησιμοποιούν αυτό το όνομα εδώ και χρόνια.

Ανυπομονούμε να σας δούμε τον Οκτώβριο για ένα τριήμερο με τατουάζ, συζητήσεις, εργαστήρια και μουσική· Για την αλληλεγγύη και την αναρχία.

Περισσότερες πληροφορίες προσεχώς.

https://tintanegraconvention.noblogs.org

Είμαστε σε ευχάριστη θέση να καλωσορίσουμε περισσότερους tattoo καλλιτέχνες. Εάν ενδιαφέρεστε, παρακαλούμε επικοινωνήστε μαζί μας:

tintanegra_tattoo@riseup.net