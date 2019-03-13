Call Demonstration 30th of March Turin [engl, ger, ita, fra, spa]

<strong>Block the city - stop evictions and repression

DEMONSTRATION</stong>

Rulers and masters strangle us through a normality made of wars, militarization of cities, increasingly harsh conditions of exploitation, the hunt down of immigrants and self-hatred among the poor.

They want to get rid of who tries to fight against the constant worsening of living conditions and of who tries to subvert this social order, as the 13 comrades arrested last February.

we will continue to resist and fight

Freedom for

Silvia, Antonio, Nicco, Beppe, Poza, Stecco, Nico, Agnese, Sasha, Rupert, Giulio

Freedom for all!

<strong>saturday 30th March 2019

Torino</stong>

<strong>Blockiere die Stadt - Stoppe Räumungen und Repression

DEMONSTRATION</stong>

Die Machthabenden und Herrschenden nehmen uns die Luft zum Atmen durch einen Normalzustand der gekennzeichnet ist durch Kriege, Militarisierung der Städte, Zunehmend heftigere Ausbeutung, der Jagd auf Geflüchtete und den gesäten Selbsthass unter den Armen.

Sie wollen jene loswerden die versuchen gegen die kontinuierliche Verschlechterung der Lebensbedingungen zu kämpfen und die versuchen diese Verhältnisse umzustürzen - Wie die 13 verhafteten GefährtInnen diesen Februar.

Wir werden weiter dagegen kämpfen und Widerstand leisten.

Freiheit für

Silvia, Antonio, Nicco, Beppe, Poza, Stecco, Nico, Agnese, Sasha, Rupert, Giulio

Freiheit für Alle!

<strong>Samstag 30. März 2019

Turin</stong>

<strong>blocchiamo la città - contro sgomberi e repressione

CORTEO</stong>

Governanti e padroni tentano di soffacarci attraverso una normalità fatta di guerre, militarizzazione delle città, condizioni di sfruttamento sempre più dure, caccia agli immigrati e odio fra poveri.

Vogliono togliere di mezzo chi cerca di contrastare il continuo inasprimento delle condizioni di vita e chi tenta di sovvertire quest ordine sociale, come nel caso dei 13 compagni arrestati lo scorso febbraio.

C'è chi continua a resistere e a lottare.

Silvia, Antonio, Nicco, Beppe, Poza, Stecco, Nico, Agnese, Sasha, Rupert, Giulio

TUTT* LIBER*

<strong>sabato 30 marzo 2019

a torino</stong>

<strong>Bloquer la ville - Stop aux évacuations et à la répression

LA MANIFESTATION</stong>



Les puissant.es et les dominant.es nous confinent dans une normalité faite de guerres, de la miltarisation de nos villes, de conditions d’exploitation toujours plus dures, de la chasse aux migrant.es et d’hostilité entre les pauvres.

Ielles veulent se débarrasser des personnes qui essaient de combattre les conditions de vie qui se détériorent toujours et qui essaient de subvertir l’ordre social, comme les 13 camarades arrêté.es en février passé.

Nous continuerons à résister et à nous battre.

Liberté pour, Silvia, Antonio, Nicco, Beppe, Poza, Stecco, Nico,Agnese, Sasha, Rupert, Giulio

Liberté pour tou.tes !



<strong>Samedi 30 mars 2019

Turin</stong>

<strong>BLOQUEAMOS LA CIUDAD - contra los desalojos y la represión

LA MANIFESTACIÒN</stong>

Gobernantes y amos intentan de sofocarnos a traves una normalidad hecha de guerra y militarizacion de la ciudad , condiciones de explotacion siempre mas duras, caza de migrantes y odio entre los pobres.

Quieren quitar de la circulacion a quien intenta contrastar el continuo endurecimiento de las condiciones de vida y que busca derrocar este orden social, como en el caso del encarcielamento de los/las companeros/as el febrero pasado.

Aun estamos quienes seguimos resistiendo y luchando.

Libertad para

Silvia, Antonio, Nicco, Beppe, Poza, Stecco, Nico, Agnese, Sasha, Rupert, Giulio

Todos y todas libres

<strong>Sabado 30 marzo a Torino</stong>