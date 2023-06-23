(B) Die Festung Europa niederreißen! - Aufruf zur Demo 25.6, 18:00, Herrfurthplatz, Neukölln
(english below)
In den Morgenstunden des 14. Juni 2023 ist ein Schiff in der Nähe der griechischen Küstenstadt Pylos gesunken. An Bord waren über 700 Menschen. Nach Berichten von Überlebenden, war es die griechische Küstenwache und FRONTEX, die das Boot zum kentern brachte.
Mehr als 600 Menschen sind ums Leben gekommen. Frauen und Kinder waren im Bauch des Schiffes eingesperrt.
Diese Aufmerksamkeit deutscher Medien über das tägliche Morden an der Festung Europa gab es zuletzt 2013 aufgrund des Schiffbruchs vor Lampedusa. Seitdem sind über 27.000 Menschen auf ihrer Flucht im Mittelmeer ertrunken.
Diese Schiffsbrüche sind kein Unglück. Sie sind geplant, sie sind gewollt, sie werden mit Milliarden von der EU finanziert. Milliarden gehen an die Grenzschutzagentur Frontex. Milliarden gehen in Deals mit Staaten zur Finanzierung von Lagern, Abschiebungen und Folter oder in Überwachunsgstechnologien und Zäune. Erst Anfang Juni einigten sich die europäischen Staaten auf eine Reform des Gemeinsamen Europäischen Asylsystems (GEAS) und damit auf eine brutale Verschärfung. Das Zusammenpferchen in überfüllten Lagern, das Verzögern und Verweigern von Asylverfahren und das Töten an den Grenzen ist Ausdruck eines post-kolonialen Systems, das auf Rassismus, Kriegen und Ausbeutung basiert.
Wir sind traurig, wütend und voller Hass auf ein System, für das tausende Menschen auf der Flucht nach Europa systematisch eingesperrt oder ermordet werden.
Wir sind mit unseren Gedanken, bei all denen, die den Schmerz um ihre Liebsten ertragen müssen.
Es gibt Verantwortliche für das tägliche Morden. Es klebt Blut an den Händen deutscher Politiker*innen, der Medien und der rechten Bewegungen in ganz Europa.
Say it loud say it clear - refugees are welcome here!
Die Festung Europa niederreißen!
Die Demo wird angemeldet sein.
Startpunkt: Herrfurthplatz | Neukölln | 18:00 | Sonntag 25. Juni
Updates zur Route folgen.
Bitte bringt ausgedruckte Redebeiträge mit und kommt damit zum Lastenfahrrad.
Seid laut und nehmt euch die Straßen!
In the morning hours of June 14th, 2023, a ship sank near the Greek coastal town of Pylos. On board were more than 700 people. According to reports from survivors, it was the Greek Coast Guardand and FRONTEX that caused the boat to overturn.
More than 600 people lost their lives. Women and children were trapped in the belly of the ship. This attention from German media about the daily killing at Fortress Europe was last seen in 2013 because of the shipwreck of Lampedusa. Since then, over 27,000 people have drowned in the Mediterranean as they fled.These shipwrecks are not accidents. They are planned, they are wanted, they are financed with billions by the EU. Billions go to the border protection agency Frontex. Billions go into deals with states to finance camps, deportations and torture or into surveillance technologies and fences.
Only at the beginning of June, European states agreed on a reform of the Common European Asylum System (CEAS) and thus on a brutal tightening. Cramming people into overcrowded camps, delaying and denying asylum procedures, and killing at borders is an expression of a post-colonial system based on racism, wars and exploitation.
We are sad, angry and full of hate for a system for which thousands of people fleeing to Europe are systematically imprisoned or murdered.
We are with our thoughts, with all those who have to bear the pain for their loved ones.
There are people responsible for the daily murder. There is blood on the hands of German politicians, the media and right-wing movements all over Europe.
Say is loud say it clear - refugees are welcome here!
Tear down fortress Europe!
The demonstration will be registered
Start: Herrfurthplatz | Neukölln | 18:00 | Sunday 25th June |
Updates about the route will follow.
Please bringt your own speeches in a printed version to the cargo bike with the speakers.
Be loud and take the streets!
The text will follow in more languages soon.
Ergänzungen
(TR) 14 Haziran 2023 günü
(TR)
14 Haziran 2023 günü erken saatlerde, Yunanistan’ın sahil kenti Pylos yakınlarında içinde 700’den fazla insanın olduğu bir gemi battı. Hayatta kalanların verdikleri bilgilere göre; geminin devrilmesine Yunanistan Sahil Güvenliği ve FRONTEX neden oldu.
600’den fazla insan yaşamını yitirdi, kadınlar ve çocuklar gemide mahsur kaldılar. Alman medyasının “Avrupa Kalesi”nde yaşanan bu ölümlere en son 2013 yılında Lampedusa’da yaşanan gemi kazasında bu kadar ilgi göstermişti. O zamandan beri 27.000’den fazla insan kaçmaya çalışırken Akdeniz’de boğularak yaşamını yitirdi.
Bu gemi “kazaları” birer kaza değiller. Bu gemi kazaları bilerek ve isteyerek planlandılar, Avrupa Birliği tarafından milyarlarca Euro ile finanse edildiler. Milyarlarca Euro; Avrupa Birliğinin sınır koruma kurumu olan Frontex’e , devletlerle yapılan anlaşmalara, sınır dışı etmelere, işkencelere, gözetleme teknolojilerine ve tel örgülere aktarılıyor.
Avrupa Devletleri; Haziran ayının başlarında, Avrupa Birliği Ortak Sığınma Sistemi (CEAS) ile ilgili reform yapmak ve bu konu hakkındaki politikalarını acımasızca sıkılaştırmak konusunda anlaştılar. İnsanları aşırı kalabalık kamplara tıkmak, sığınma süreçlerini ve prosedürlerini ertelemek ve reddetmek, sınırlarda insanları katletmek; tüm bunlar savaş, ırkçılık ve sömürü üzerine kurulu “sömürgecilik sonrası” sistemin ifadesidir.
Düzen tarafından sistematik olarak öldürülen ve hapsedilen binlerce insan... Üzgünüz. Ve bunu yapan sisteme karşı öfke ve nefret doluyuz. Kalplerimiz ve düşüncelerimiz, kaybedilenlerle ve sevdiklerini kaybetmenin acısına katlanmak zorunda kalan herkesle birlikte.
Her gün işlenen bu cinayetlerin sorumlularını biliyoruz. Alman siyasetçilerin, medyanın ve Avrupa’daki tüm sağcı hareketlerin ellerinde kan var.
Daha güçlü ve daha net.
Sığınmacılar Hoşgeldiniz.
Avrupa’nın surlarına yıkım.
Tarih ve saat: 25 Haziran Pazar. 18:00
Başlangıç: Herrfurthplat,Neukölln
Sesimizi yükseltelim. Sokaklara.
(FR)
Le 14 juin 2023 au matin, un navire a coulé près de la ville côtière grecque de Pylos. Plus de 700 personnes se trouvaient à bord. Selon les témoignages des survivants, ce sont les garde-côtes grecs et FRONTEX qui ont provoqué le renversement du bateau.
Plus de 600 personnes ont perdu la vie. Des femmes et des enfants sont restés coincés dans le ventre du bateau.
L'attention portée par les médias allemands à la tuerie quotidienne de la Forteresse Europe s'est manifestée pour la dernière fois en 2013, lors du naufrage de Lampedusa. Depuis lors, plus de 27 000 personnes se sont noyées en Méditerranée alors qu'elles fuyaient.
Ces naufrages ne sont pas des accidents. Ils sont planifiés, voulus et financés à coups de milliards par l'UE. Des milliards vont à l'agence de protection des frontières Frontex. Des milliards sont investis dans des accords avec les États pour financer des camps, des déportations et des tortures, ou dans des technologies de surveillance et des clôtures.
Ce n'est qu'au début du mois de juin que les États européens se sont mis d'accord sur une réforme du régime d'asile européen commun (RAEC) et donc sur un durcissement brutal. Entasser les gens dans des camps surpeuplés, retarder et refuser les procédures d'asile, et tuer aux frontières est l'expression d'un système post-colonial basé sur le racisme, les guerres et l'exploitation.
Nous sommes tristes, en colère et pleins de haine à l'égard d'un système pour lequel des milliers de personnes fuyant vers l'Europe sont systématiquement emprisonnées ou assassinées.
Nous sommes avec nos pensées, avec tous ceux qui doivent supporter la douleur de leurs proches. Il y a des responsables pour les meurtres quotidiens. Il y a du sang sur les mains des politiciens allemands, des médias et des mouvements de droite dans toute l'Europe.
Dites-le haut et fort, dites-le clairement : les réfugiés sont les bienvenus ici !
Abattez la forteresse Europe !
La démonstration sera enregistrée
Départ : Herrfurthplatz | Neukölln | 18:00 | dimanche 25 juin |
Des mises à jour sur l'itinéraire suivront.
Merci d'apporter vos propres discours en version imprimée au Lastenrad avec des orateurs.
Faites entendre votre voix et descendez dans la rue !
(GR)
Τις πρωινές ώρες της 14ης Ιουνίου, 2023, ένα σκάφος βυθίζεται στα ανοιχτά της Πύλου. Στο σκάφος ήταν επιβιβασμένα πάνω από 700 άτομα. Συμφωνα με μαρτυρίες διασωθέντων, ήταν το ελληνικό λιμενικό σώμα και η FRONTEX υπεύθυνοι για τη βύθιση του πλοίου. Πάνω από 600 άτομα έχασαν τη ζωή τους, ενώ γυναίκες και παιδιά ήταν παγιδευμένα στον πάτο του πλοίου.
Tα γερμανικά μίντια την τελευταία φορά που ασχολήθηκαν με τις καθημερινές δολοφονίες στην Ευρώπη-φρούριο ήταν το 2013 με το ναυάγιο στη Λαμπεντούζα. Από τότε πάνω από 27,000 άτομα έχουν πνιγεί στη Μεσόγειο στην προσπάθεια τους να φύγουν.
Αυτά τα ναυάγια δεν είναι ατυχήματα. Είναι σχεδιασμένα και έχουν χρηματοδοτηθεί με δισεκατομμύρια από την ΕΕ. Δισεκατομμύρια έχουν δοθεί στη Frontex. Δισεκατομμύρια δίνονται σε συμφωνίες μεταξύ κρατών για τη χρηματοδότηση κέντρων κράτησης, σε απελάσεις και βασανισμούς, καθώς επίσης σε συστήματα παρακολούθησης και στο χτίσιμο φραχτών.
Στις αρχές Ιούνη, τα ευρωπαικά κράτη συμφώνησαν για τη μεταρρύθμιση του κοινού ευρωπαϊκού συστήματος ασύλου (CEAS) και κατ'επέκταση στη βίαιη ισχυροποίηση του. Στοιβάζοντας ανθρώπους σε υπεράριθμα κέντρα κράτησης, καθυστερώντας και απορρίπτοντας αιτήσεις ασύλου, δολοφονώντας στα σύνορα, είναι οι στρατηγικές ενός μετά-αποικιοκρατικού συστήματος βασισμένο στο ρατσισμό, στον πόλεμο και στην εκμετάλλευση. Είμαστε λυπημένα, θυμωμένα και γεμάτα μίσος ενάντια σε ένα σύστημα όπου χιλιάδες άνθρωποι που καταφεύγουν στην Ευρώπη, όπου συστηματικά δολοφονούνται και φυλακίζονται!
Η σκέψη μας είναι μαζί με όλα τα άτομα που πρέπει να αντέξουν τον πόνο των αγαπημένων τους. Υπάρχουν υπεύθυνοι για τις καθημερινές δολοφονίες. Είναι βαμμένα με αίμα τα χερια των γερμανών πολιτικών, των ΜΜΕ και των ακροδεξιών κινημάτων σε όλη την Ευρώπη.
Να καταστραφεί η Ευρώπη-φρούριο!
H πορεία είναι δηλωμένη.
Σημέιο συνάντησης: Herrfurthplatz | Neukölln | 18:00 | Κυριακή 25 Ιουνίου |
Θα ακολουθήσει αναλυτική ενημέρωση του δρομολογίου.
Φέρτε τις δικές σας ομιλίες και κείμενα σε έντυπη μορφή στο ποδήλατο με τη μικροφωνική.
Κάντε τη φωνή σας να ακουστεί και πάρτε το δρόμο!