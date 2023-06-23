(B) Die Festung Europa niederreißen! - Aufruf zur Demo 25.6, 18:00, Herrfurthplatz, Neukölln

(english below)

In den Morgenstunden des 14. Juni 2023 ist ein Schiff in der Nähe der griechischen Küstenstadt Pylos gesunken. An Bord waren über 700 Menschen. Nach Berichten von Überlebenden, war es die griechische Küstenwache und FRONTEX, die das Boot zum kentern brachte.

Mehr als 600 Menschen sind ums Leben gekommen. Frauen und Kinder waren im Bauch des Schiffes eingesperrt.

Diese Aufmerksamkeit deutscher Medien über das tägliche Morden an der Festung Europa gab es zuletzt 2013 aufgrund des Schiffbruchs vor Lampedusa. Seitdem sind über 27.000 Menschen auf ihrer Flucht im Mittelmeer ertrunken.

Diese Schiffsbrüche sind kein Unglück. Sie sind geplant, sie sind gewollt, sie werden mit Milliarden von der EU finanziert. Milliarden gehen an die Grenzschutzagentur Frontex. Milliarden gehen in Deals mit Staaten zur Finanzierung von Lagern, Abschiebungen und Folter oder in Überwachunsgstechnologien und Zäune. Erst Anfang Juni einigten sich die europäischen Staaten auf eine Reform des Gemeinsamen Europäischen Asylsystems (GEAS) und damit auf eine brutale Verschärfung. Das Zusammenpferchen in überfüllten Lagern, das Verzögern und Verweigern von Asylverfahren und das Töten an den Grenzen ist Ausdruck eines post-kolonialen Systems, das auf Rassismus, Kriegen und Ausbeutung basiert.

Wir sind traurig, wütend und voller Hass auf ein System, für das tausende Menschen auf der Flucht nach Europa systematisch eingesperrt oder ermordet werden.

Wir sind mit unseren Gedanken, bei all denen, die den Schmerz um ihre Liebsten ertragen müssen.

Es gibt Verantwortliche für das tägliche Morden. Es klebt Blut an den Händen deutscher Politiker*innen, der Medien und der rechten Bewegungen in ganz Europa.

Say it loud say it clear - refugees are welcome here!

Die Festung Europa niederreißen!

Die Demo wird angemeldet sein.

Startpunkt: Herrfurthplatz | Neukölln | 18:00 | Sonntag 25. Juni

Updates zur Route folgen.

Bitte bringt ausgedruckte Redebeiträge mit und kommt damit zum Lastenfahrrad.

Seid laut und nehmt euch die Straßen!

In the morning hours of June 14th, 2023, a ship sank near the Greek coastal town of Pylos. On board were more than 700 people. According to reports from survivors, it was the Greek Coast Guardand and FRONTEX that caused the boat to overturn.

More than 600 people lost their lives. Women and children were trapped in the belly of the ship. This attention from German media about the daily killing at Fortress Europe was last seen in 2013 because of the shipwreck of Lampedusa. Since then, over 27,000 people have drowned in the Mediterranean as they fled.These shipwrecks are not accidents. They are planned, they are wanted, they are financed with billions by the EU. Billions go to the border protection agency Frontex. Billions go into deals with states to finance camps, deportations and torture or into surveillance technologies and fences.

Only at the beginning of June, European states agreed on a reform of the Common European Asylum System (CEAS) and thus on a brutal tightening. Cramming people into overcrowded camps, delaying and denying asylum procedures, and killing at borders is an expression of a post-colonial system based on racism, wars and exploitation.

We are sad, angry and full of hate for a system for which thousands of people fleeing to Europe are systematically imprisoned or murdered.

We are with our thoughts, with all those who have to bear the pain for their loved ones.

There are people responsible for the daily murder. There is blood on the hands of German politicians, the media and right-wing movements all over Europe.

Say is loud say it clear - refugees are welcome here!

Tear down fortress Europe!

The demonstration will be registered

Start: Herrfurthplatz | Neukölln | 18:00 | Sunday 25th June |

Updates about the route will follow.

Please bringt your own speeches in a printed version to the cargo bike with the speakers.

Be loud and take the streets!

The text will follow in more languages soon.