*Spanish and German Below*



From territory occupied by the Uruguayan state, we receive and disseminate: "It's not drought, it's looting".

Water that you are not to drink...

In Uruguay, the state-owned company, Obras Sanitarias del Estado (OSE), in agreement with the government, has decided to double the amount of sodium in the water that runs through the pipes of the most densely populated areas of the country. The Metropolitan region and Montevideo were the main areas affected, although there is already news that in inland departments, such as Lavalleja, the authorities are announcing that they will take restrictive measures due to an imminent lack of water for human supply.

It is important to highlight that in the face of a significant fact such as the lack of drinking water, the government decides to lower the level of water consumed by the people and appeals to the commitment and "citizen" conscience by placing the responsibility on the people. It calls for a "conscious" use of water and encourages police control among neighbors by encouraging them to report any improper use of the resource.

This practice is the old reliable, divide and rule. While we are entertained watching if the neighbor washes the car or if the neighbor waters her plants, multinational companies such as UPM, mineral water bottling companies such as Danone, soybean companies, forestry companies and agribusiness, use groundwater without any problems. These waters come from the Guarani Aquifer, one of the most important fresh water reserves in the world.

Without politicians or leaders.

Since the measures adopted by the authorities in relation to water treatment and the negative consequences this has had on people's health became known, the population of the affected areas spontaneously called themselves together and demonstrations have been held every day without interruption. The slogans "it's not drought, it's looting", "they should all go", "we do not pay OSE" are becoming louder and louder in the face of the indifference of the government and the opposition.

The problem of many...

In recent days, international newscasts have emphasized the critical situation the country is going through and have referred to it as a regional problem, trying to give the idea that the drought is the cause of all evils, as if it were a curse imposed by nature.

In view of this, it is important to point out that this situation did not arise overnight, nor from one year to the next. It is the result of a sustained policy of abandonment of water management, treatment and maintenance by the different governments that have succeeded one another. The OSE union has denounced the total abandonment of the company by the governments, emphasizing the cuts that have been taking place both in the budget and in personnel, all of which means a deterioration in the approach to crisis situations such as the one we are going through. The explanation to this reality is very linear, it is a clear intention to privatize the management concession of water in Uruguay.

This is the modus operandum, as it has been happening in several areas of the region and the continent, as it is part of the extractivist policies that governments of all colors (parties) have established and consolidated in the region in the last twenty years.

We would only be seeing part of the problem if we neglect the economic burden of the problem of the misnamed "natural resources".

Extractivism is wreaking havoc throughout Latin America and those responsible have names and surnames.

The struggle is for life in the face of devastation and death!

The struggle is for water, for land and against capital!

_______________

ESP

Desde territorio ocupado por el estado uruguayo recibimos y difundimos: "No es sequía, es saqueo"



Agua que no has de beber...

En Uruguay la empresa estatal, Obras Sanitarias del Estado (OSE), en acuerdo con el gobierno han decidido aumentar al doble la cantidad de sodio en el agua que corre por las cañerías de las zonas más densamente pobladas del país. La región Metropolitana y Montevideo fueron las principales áreas afectadas, aunque ya hay noticias que en departamentos del interior, como Lavalleja, las autoridades están anunciando que tomarán medidas restrictivas por una inminente falta de agua para el suministro humano.

Es importante destacar que frente a un hecho trascendental como es la falta de agua potable, el gobierno decide bajar el nivel del agua que consumen las personas y apela al compromiso y a la conciencia "ciudadana" al depositar en las personas la responsabilidad. Se pide que se haga un uso "conciente" de la misma y se estimula al control policíaco entre vecinxs al encomendar a que se denuncie cualquier uso indebido del recurso.



Esta práctica es la vieja confiable, divide y reinarás. Mientras nos entretienen viendo si el vecino lava el auto o si la vecina riega sus plantitas, las empresas multinacionales como UPM, las embotelladoras de agua mineral como Danone, las sojeras, las forestales y el agronegocio, se sirven sin problemas de las aguas subterráneas. Aguas que nacen del Acuífero Guaraní, una de las reservas de agua dulce más importantes del mundo.

Sin políticos, ni dirigentes

Desde que se conocieron las medidas adoptadas por las autoridades en relación al tratamiento del agua y las consecuencias negativas que esto genera en la salud de la gente, la población de las zonas afectadas se autoconvocaron de manera espontánea y se han desarrollado manifestaciones todos los días de manera ininterrumpida.

Las consignas "no es sequía es saqueo", "que se vayan todos", "OSE no se paga" se hacen sentir cada vez más fuerte frente a la indiferencia de gobernantes y de la oposición.

Mal de muchxs...

En los últimos días los noticieros internacionales han puesto de manifiesto la situación crítica por la que atraviesa el país y han referido que es un problema regional, queriendo dar la idea de que es la sequía la causante de todos los males, como si de una maldición impuesta por la naturaleza se tratase.



Frente a esto es importante remarcar que esta situación no nace de la noche a la mañana, ni de un año a otro. Se trata de una política sostenida de abandono de la gestión, del tratamiento y del mantenimiento del agua desde los diferentes gobiernos que se han sucedido. El sindicato de OSE, ha denunciado el abandono total de la empresa por parte de los gobiernos, haciendo hincapié en los recortes que se han venido dando tanto en el presupuesto, como en el personal, todo lo que significa un deterioro en el abordaje de situaciones de crisis como la que estamos atravesando. La explicación a esta realidad es muy lineal, se trata de una clara intención de privatizar la concesión del manejo del agua en Uruguay.

Este es el modus operandum, así se viene dando en varias zonas de la región y del continente, ya que se enmarca en las políticas extractivistas que gobiernos de todos los colores han instaurado y consolidado en la región en los últimos veinte años.

Estaríamos viendo solo una parte del problema si desatendemos la carga económica que tiene el problema de los mal llamados "recursos naturales". El extractivismo está haciendo estragos en toda América Latina y los responsables tienen nombres y apellidos.

¡La lucha es por la vida frente a la devastación y la muerte!

¡La lucha es por el agua, por la tierra y contra el capital!

_______________

DEUTSCH

Aus dem vom uruguayischen Staat besetzten Gebiet empfangen und verbreiten wir: "Das ist keine Dürre, das ist Plünderung".

Wasser, das man nicht trinken darf...

In Uruguay hat das staatliche Unternehmen Obras Sanitarias del Estado (OSE) in Absprache mit der Regierung beschlossen, den Natriumgehalt des Wassers, das durch die Leitungen der am dichtesten besiedelten Gebiete des Landes fließt, zu verdoppeln. Betroffen sind vor allem die Metropolregion und Montevideo, aber auch in den Departements im Landesinneren, wie z. B. Lavalleja, kündigen die Behörden bereits restriktive Maßnahmen an, da ein Mangel an Wasser für die menschliche Versorgung droht.

Es ist wichtig hervorzuheben, dass die Regierung angesichts einer so bedeutsamen Tatsache wie dem Trinkwassermangel beschließt, den Wasserverbrauch der Bevölkerung zu senken, und an das Engagement und das "bürgerliche" Gewissen appelliert, indem sie die Verantwortung auf die Menschen abwälzt. Sie ruft zu einem "bewussten" Umgang mit Wasser auf und fördert die Überwachung unter Nachbarn, indem sie sie auffordert, jeden unsachgemäßen Umgang mit der Ressource zu melden.

Diese Praxis ist das altbewährte "Teile und herrsche". Während wir damit beschäftigt sind zu beobachten, ob der Nachbar das Auto wäscht oder die Nachbarin ihre Pflanzen gießt, nutzen multinationale Unternehmen wie UPM, Mineralwasserabfüller wie Danone, Sojafirmen, Forstunternehmen und die Agrarindustrie problemlos das Grundwasser. Dieses Wasser stammt aus dem Guarani-Aquifer, einer der wichtigsten Süßwasserreserven der Welt.

Ohne Politiker und Anführer

Seit dem Bekanntwerden der behördlichen Maßnahmen zur Wasseraufbereitung und der damit verbundenen negativen Folgen für die Gesundheit der Menschen hat sich die Bevölkerung der betroffenen Gebiete spontan zusammengeschlossen und es finden täglich ununterbrochen Demonstrationen statt. Die Slogans "Das ist keine Dürre, das ist Plünderung", "Die sollen alle gehen", "Wir zahlen keine OSE" werden angesichts der Gleichgültigkeit der Regierung und der Opposition immer lauter.

Das Problem vieler...

In den letzten Tagen wurde in den internationalen Nachrichtensendungen die kritische Lage des Landes hervorgehoben und als regionales Problem bezeichnet, wobei versucht wurde, den Eindruck zu erwecken, die Dürre sei die Ursache allen Übels, als sei sie ein von der Natur auferlegter Fluch.

In diesem Zusammenhang ist es wichtig, darauf hinzuweisen, dass diese Situation nicht von heute auf morgen und auch nicht von einem Jahr auf das andere entstanden ist. Sie ist das Ergebnis einer anhaltenden Politik der Vernachlässigung der Wasserbewirtschaftung, -aufbereitung und -pflege durch die verschiedenen aufeinanderfolgenden Regierungen. Die Gewerkschaft OSE hat die völlige Vernachlässigung des Unternehmens durch die Regierungen angeprangert und die Kürzungen im Haushalt und beim Personal hervorgehoben, die zu einer Verschlechterung im Umgang mit Krisensituationen wie der jetzigen führen.

Der Hintergrund ist klar: Es ist die Absicht, die Konzession für die Wasserwirtschaft in Uruguay zu privatisieren.

Dies ist das Vorgehen, wie es in mehreren Gebieten der Region und des Kontinents geschehen ist, da es Teil der extraktivistischen Politik ist, die Regierungen aller Farben (Parteien) in den letzten zwanzig Jahren in der Region eingeführt und konsolidiert haben.

Wir würden nur einen Teil des Problems sehen, wenn wir die wirtschaftliche Ausbeutung als Faktor für die Probleme mit den falsch benannten "natürlichen Ressourcen" vernachlässigen würden. Der Extraktivismus treibt in ganz Lateinamerika sein Unwesen, und die Verantwortlichen haben Namen und Nachnamen.

Es geht um den Kampf um das Leben im Angesicht von Zerstörung und Tod!

Der Kampf ist für Wasser, für Land und gegen das Kapital!