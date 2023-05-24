Bad News - angry voices from around the world - Episode 68

A-Radio-Berlin: interviewed a comrade from Ljubljana for the 20th anniversary of the Balkan Anarchist Bookfair. In their interview they focus on the connection with St. Imier. But if you want to know the history of the Bookfair more in detail, please listen to an interview Romanian comrades did in January 2023 with another comrade from Ljubljana.

crna luknja: Anti-report from a demo against rape culture in Ljubljana that took place in front of the courthouse during a trial for rape of the so called „Domžale Five“.

frequenz A: Interview with an comrade from no borders team Poland about the current situation at the border – Poland/ Belarus.

