Bad News - angry voices from around the world - Episode 68
von: FQZ(A) am: 24.05.2023 - 18:30
Emailadresse:
SPAMSCHUTZfrequenz_a@riseup.netBITTEENTFERNEN
Themen:
Regionen:
This is episode number 68 of “B(A)D NEWS – Angry voices from around the world”, a news program from the international network of anarchist and antiauthoritarian radios, consisting of short news segments from different parts of the world.
- A-Radio-Berlin: interviewed a comrade from Ljubljana for the 20th anniversary of the Balkan Anarchist Bookfair. In their interview they focus on the connection with St. Imier. But if you want to know the history of the Bookfair more in detail, please listen to an interview Romanian comrades did in January 2023 with another comrade from Ljubljana.
- crna luknja: Anti-report from a demo against rape culture in Ljubljana that took place in front of the courthouse during a trial for rape of the so called „Domžale Five“.
- frequenz A: Interview with an comrade from no borders team Poland about the current situation at the border – Poland/ Belarus.
Please send feedback and comments at any of the participating projects – you can find their contact on the page of participating-radios
you can listen to the episode directly here:
https://ia902609.us.archive.org/24/items/bad-news-episode-68-2305-en/Bad%20News_Episode%2068_2305_EN.mp3
or check it on the webpage:
webadresse:
Lizenz des Artikels und aller eingebetteten Medien:
Creative Commons by-nc-sa: Weitergabe unter gleichen Bedingungen - nicht kommerziell