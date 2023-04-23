[B] Antifa-Ost-Verfahren: Aufruf & Infos aus Berlin zum TagX in Leipzig!

Aufruf zum anti-patriarchalen Block:

Es wird auf der Demo einen anti-patriarchalen Block geben. Dieser ist an der Spitze der Demo und ist offen für alle. In den ersten Reihen laufen nur trans, inter, nicht-binäre und agender Personen, Frauen und Lesben. Der Block ist eine Reaktion auf den patriarchalen Ist-Zustand und erinnert an die Notwendigkeit einer feministischen Grundhaltung.

Im Zuge des Outcalls von Johannes Domhöver als Vergewaltiger ist klar geworden, dass es an Sensibilisierung und einer Haltung gegenüber sexualisierter Gewalt in der antifaschistischen Bewegung fehlt. Als revolutionäre Feminist*innen bleibt Antifaschismus unsere Überzeugung. Das heißt für uns, eine anti-patriarchale Perspektive innerhalb vom Antifaschismus zu verteidigen.

Die aktuelle Situation und der Umgang mit Patriarchat in unseren Strukturen bedeutet Wut, Verletzungen, Re-/Traumatisierungen, Enttäuschungen und Vertrauensverlust. Trotz alledem wollen wir gemeinsam stehen gegen die Repression und für Antifaschismus und Solidarität. Eine anti-patriarchale Haltung bedeutet für uns auch, wertzuschätzen, dass Leute große Risiken eingegangen sind, um faschistische Strukturen anzugreifen. Dabei wollen wir auch kritisieren können. Das heißt auch, das Urteilen über unser Handeln nicht Staat und Medien zu überlassen. Der Blick in die eigenen Strukturen ist fundamental, jedoch dürfen wir dabei nicht den größten Täter/schützer aus den Augen verlieren – den Staat und seine repressive Klassenjustiz. Auch dagegen gehen wir an Tag X auf die Straße.

Revolutionärer Antifaschismus bedeutet für uns, kritisch von einander zu lernen. Es bedeutet ein klares Bekenntnis zur Militanz, in ihren unterschiedlichen Facetten und trotz aller Kriminalisierung. Es bedeutet, gemeinsam den Mut zu finden, in den Angriff zu gehen – ganz praktisch gegen faschistische Strukturen und wohlwollend gegen unsere verinnerlichten Machtmechanismen. Eine Praxis die dem herrschendem System gefährlich wird geht nur organisiert. Ein tiefgreifender, kontinuierlicher Lernprozess über unser eigenes kapitalistisches, rassistisches und patriarchales Denken und Handeln muss Teil davon sein.

Treten wir entschlossen staatlichen Strukturen entgegen, die Antifaschist*innen kriminalisieren, rechte Strukturen finanzieren und die Existenz patriarchaler Gewalt dementieren.

Wir sehen uns auf der Straße,

GEMEINSAM, QUEERFEMINISTISCH, OFFENSIV

nach Leipzig

Was wird sich gewünscht von der Demo?

Auf der Demo wollen wir achtsam miteinander umgehen. Achtet auf die Leute um euch herum, lasst niemanden allein. Nur gemeinsam können wir uns vor Festnahmen und Angriffen durch die Polizei schützen, also lasst uns füreinander Verantwortung tragen. Schreit nicht gegen leise und hohe Stimmen an, sondern schreit mit. Lasst uns feministischen Sprüchen Gehör geben. Sprecht über euren Aktionskonsens und was ihr braucht um euch wohl und stark zu fühlen. Macht euch vorab Gedanken, wie ihr zum (inhaltlichen) Ausdruck des Blocks beitragen könnt.

Wie könnt ihr euch vorbereiten?

Wenn möglich, geht nicht alleine auf die Demo. Falls ihr eine Bezugsgruppe habt, sprecht euch frühzeitig ab. Macht euch Gedanken über An- und Abreise und eine solidarische Finanzierung, wenn nötig über einen Schlafplatz.

Für die Demo gilt: Handys bleiben zu Hause. Nehmt nicht aus Versehen illegale Drogen oder Waffenähnliche Gegenstände wie Taschenmesser oder Nagelschere mit. Achtet auf passende Kleidung, Masken zum Hygieneschutz, Handschuhe, Schirm, feste Schuhe. Lasst Fahrräder zu Hause. Falls es mal stressiger wird oder länger dauert - ist eine bestimmte Sehhilfe besser? Braucht ihr Medikamente? Braucht ihr Hygieneartikel? Einen Identitätsnachweis? Nehmt vielleicht eine Karte von Leipzig mit und schreibt euch die Telefonnummern vom anwaltliche Notfallvertretung auf (0341-2119313) falls es doch brenzlich wird.

Was erwarten wir von den Cops?

Mutmaßungen sind immer so eine Sache. Bisher gibt es von Seiten der Leipziger Cops keine Hinweise für ihr Vorgehen. Achtet also auf kurzfristige Infos über mögliche Auflagen der Cops. Vorkontrollen am Bahnhof gab es z.B. zuletzt bei dem Demoverbot vom 23.10.2022, ansonsten konzentrieren diese sich aber meistens auf den Startpunkt.

Generell wird von Seiten der Orga davon ausgegangen, dass es ein erhöhtes Risiko gibt bei dieser Demo in eine Kontrolle zu geraten/ Bullenkontakt zu haben, sei es durch Vorkontrollen oder üblichen Bullentaktiken wie die Demo anzugreifen oder zu kesseln. Besprecht in eurer Bezugsgruppe was dies für euch bedeutet.

Anreise nach Leipzig aus Berlin:

Verkehrsmittel (Fahrtzeit pro Strecke, Kosten pro Strecke)

Flixtrain - Fahrtzeit: 1,5Std; Kosten ab 5€ (früh buchen), fährt einmalig an Samstagen und kommt 16:26 in Leipzig Hbf an

Flixbus – Fahrtzeit: 2-3Std, Kosten ab 10€ (früh buchen!); fährt stündlich

RE – Fahrzeit: ~ 3Std; Kosten ab 14,40€ mit Quer-durchs-Land-Ticket für Hin & Rückfahrt; fährt alle 1-2 Stunden

ICE – Fahrzzeit: max 1Std 30min; Kosten ab 25€ (früh buchen); fährt stündlich

Auto –Fahrtzeit: 2 Std; Kosten ~25€ Sprit

Empfehlungen für die Anreise?

Flixtrain & Flixbus sind am preiswertesten, aber eins hat keine flexiblen Abfahrtzeiten. Die letzten Flixbusse/trains verlassen Leipzig bereits um 20:30Uhr! Das heißt eine Abreise am Abend geht nur mit RE und benötigt dann ein zusätzliches Ticket! Der letzte RE verlässt Leipzig um 23:20 Uhr. Mit dem Quer-durchs-Land Ticket [https://www.bahn.de/angebot/regio/quer-durchs-land-ticket] lässt es sich für 14,40€ (bei 5 Personen) Hin & Zurück fahren.

** Die Person auf dem Foto ist Danuta Danielsson, die 1985 in der Schwedischen Stadt Vaxjö einen Neo-Nazi bei einer Demo mit ihrer Handtasche schlug. Danuta Danielsson's Mutter, verfolgt als polnische Jüdin, überlebte das KZ. Danuta wurde1988 durch Suizid ermordet.

+++++++++++ ENGLISCH VERSION ++++++++++++++++

[B] Antifa-Ost-Trial: Call & infos from Berlin about TagX in Leipzig!

On Saturday after the verdict in the Antifa-Ost trial, the Tag X demonstration will take place in Leipzig. Currently it is assumed that the verdict will be taken the earliest n May 22nd, as the trial was again prolonged. Current updates will be publsihed on the solidarity blog.

Information about the demo, route, info points, ticker:

The demo will take place in the early evening. The exact route and start time will be published shortly. An info point and prison support are planned, the emergency lawyer support in case of detention is available (0049 -341-2119313). Information about route and time will be published via Twitter and the TagX blog, please inform yourself independently. Sleeping places in Leipzig are not offered. We decided not to offer a common travel but feel free to organise yourself. Below you can find more infos on how to travel independently to Leipzig, what is wished for at the demo and how you can prepare.

Web address: https://tagxantifaost.noblogs.org/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tagXantifaost

Call for anti-patriarchal block:

There will be an anti-patriarchal block at the demo. This will be at the front of the demo and is open to all. Only trans, inter, non-binary and agender people, women and lesbians will walk in the front rows. The block is a reaction to the existing patriarchal conditons and a reminder of the need for a general feminist stance.

In the wake of Johannes Domhöver's outcall as a rapist, it has become clear that there is a lack of awareness and stance towards sexualized violence in the anti-fascist movement. As revolutionary feminists, anti-fascism remains our conviction. For us, this means defending an anti-patriarchal perspective within antifascism.

The (non-)handling of patriarchial violence in our structures has left comrades angry, hurt, re-/traumatized, disappointmented and in lack of trust. Despite all this, we want to stand together against repression and for anti-fascism and solidarity. For us, an anti-patriarchal stance also means appreciating that people have taken great risks to attack fascist structures. In doing so, we also want to be able to criticize ourselves. This also means not leaving the judgment of our actions to the state or the media. A critical look into our own structures is fundamental, but we must not lose sight of the biggest perpetrator - the state and its repressive class justice system. We also take to the streets against this on Day X.

Revolutionary antifascism means for us to learn critically from each other. It means a clear commitment to militancy, in its different facets and despite any criminalization. It means to find together the courage to be offensive - very practically against fascist structures and benevolently against our internalized power mechanisms. Becoming dangerous to the ruling system can only be achieved trough organising. A profound, continuous learning process about our own capitalist, racist and patriarchal thinking and acting has to be part of it.

Let's stand determined against state structures that criminalize antifascists, finance right-wing structures and deny the existence of patriarchal violence.

See you on the streets,

TOGETHER, QUEERFEMINIST, OFFENSIVE

to Leipzig

What is wanted from the demo?

At the demo we want to be mindful of each other. Pay attention to the people around you, don't leave anyone alone. Only together we can protect ourselves from arrests and attacks by the police, so let's take responsibility for each other. Don't shout against quiet and high voices, but shout along. Let's make feminist slogans heard. Talk about your consensus of action and what you need, to feel comfortable and strong. Think in advance about how you can contribute to the (content-related) expression of the block.

How can you prepare yourselves?

If possible, do not go to the demonstration alone. If you have an affinity group, prepare yourself in advance. Think about travel to and from the demo, sharing the costs and possibly about a place to sleep.

For the demo: leave your mobile phone at home. Do not accidentally take illegal drugs or weapons like pocket knives or nail scissors. Make sure you have appropriate clothing, masks for hygiene protection, gloves, umbrella, sturdy shoes. Leave bicycles at home. If things get more stressful or take longer - is a particular vision aid better (glasses, contact lenses)? Do you need medication? Do you need hygiene items? Proof of identity? Maybe take a map of Leipzig with you and write down the phone numbers of the emergency lawyer (0341-2119313) in case things do get more repressive.

What do we expect from the cops?

Assumptions are always a thing. So far, there are no infos from the Leipzig cops about their measures. So watch out for short updates about cop activity. Preliminary controls at the train are rare (as in the case of the forbidden demo on 23.10.2022). Do expect them at the starting point of the demo.

In general, the demo orga assumes that there is an increased risk to get into a control / to have contact with the pigs at this demo, be it through pre-controls or usual cop tactics such as attacking or encircling the demo. Discuss in your affinity group what this means for you.

Travel to Leipzig from Berlin:

Means of transport (travel time each way, cost each way).

Flixtrain - travel time: 1,5h; costs from 5€ (book early), runs once on Saturdays and arrives at Leipzig Hbf at 16:26

Flixbus - travel time: 2-3h, costs from 10€ (book early!); runs hourly

RE - travel time: ~ 3h; costs from 14,40€ with Quer-durchs-Land ticket for outward & return journey; leaves every 1-2 hours

ICE - travel time: max 1hr 30min; costs from 25€ (book early); runs hourly

Car - travel time: 2 hours; costs ~25€.

Recommendations for the journey?

Flixtrain & Flixbus are cheapest, but one has no flexible departure times. The last Flixbuses/trains leave Leipzig already at 20:30hrs! That means a departure in the evening is likely only possible with RE and then needs an additional ticket! The last RE leaves Leipzig at 23:20 clock. With the Quer-durchs-Land ticket it is 14.40€ both ways with 5 people. The less people on the ticket, the higher the price [https://www.bahn.de/angebot/regio/quer-durchs-land-ticket].

** The person in the photo is Danuta Danielsson, who hit a neo-Nazi at a demonstration with her handbag in the Swedish town of Vaxjö in 1985. Danuta Danielsson's mother, persecuted as a Polish Jew, survived the concentration camp. Danuta was murdered through suicide in 1988.