SOLIDARITY WITHOUT BORDERS

[spanish below]

[german below]

More than three months ago we received the news of the infiltration of a cop of the National Police in the militant environment of the city of Barcelona and especially in the CSO La Cinetika in the neighborhood of Sant Andreu.

The idea of how the comrades, who have shared daily life, confidences and intimacy with him must feel, fills us with rage. To all of you we send much love and the power of our words in solidarity.

In the past months, some of us shared a discussion weekend with Cinetika around the legalization of squatted places, bringing together several squatting projects with different perspectives. Here we were able to get to know each other better and share moments of complicity.

The state is afraid when we make connections, when we travel to get to know each other, when we show our faces, because internationalism is a weapon they often can’t counter. For this reason, the cops always keep an eye on such events, with observations, cameras and, in this case, with an attentive Dani (the name used by the undercover cop).

This experience, as well as several past ones, must serve us to learn to watch out for each other and to remember that we must be mindful, and sometimes keep to ourselves information that is not necessary to know or say. Often we simply repeat information in gossip, not realizing that we are putting others in danger if not ourselves, because most information, no matter how irrelevant it may seem, can be of great use to the cops. It is important to always promote a sensible security culture, to remind ourselves that it is not only about our personal safety needs, and that we are not only looking out for ourselves, but also trying to look out for others, as we never know in what way other comrades may want to expose themselves.

These events bring us to some interesting discussions on how to create open spaces where it should be possible for all those who are interested in the events, trainings, peoples kitchens, assemblies, coordination meetings etc. that take place there to get closer to each other and at the same time to fight against possible infiltration that usually start in these places. The cops like to use such spaces like a trampoline to get to other structures and people.

It is important for us to keep in mind, that the decision for open spaces is a conscious one and not everything has to take place in this frame.

At this point we want to take advantage of the situation to think about our “alternative” open spaces. These places let cops and other people in. Often we build quite superficial relationships, but we need to consider what trust means and keep in mind, that it takes time to build.

If we have suspicions, we have to be thoughtful about it because it’s our collective responsibility to take this task seriously. Of course, this means being careful to not establish false accusations or fuel paranoia, knowing that infiltration is the reality and that the enemy will try to do just that.

We cannot prevent informants from infiltrating, but with time and further experience we learn that it is important to really get to know each other and to know each other in different ways, each other personal life and values. To be a “strong comrade” does not mean to be involved in all initiatives and to have a important role in every struggle and besides that show shitty behavior in interpersonal relationships, because that will surely break quickly when the situation gets more tense and is senseless.

We have to try to build stronger relations in which trust and shared values are the base of how we relate to each other and build safe political spaces in all approaches.

Moreover, we must keep in mind that in the relationships in which we do not know each other so much or which do not go so deep, it is unnecessary to comment on the life of others and what they do or not. This does not mean to let each other do shit uncritically and to look away in case of irresponsibility, misbehavior and lack of reflection, but e.g. not to gossip about presumptions of participation in action or to comment on absence at certain moments.

The state is our enemy and we play a role for it even if we often think that we are not a real danger. When they infiltrate into an occupied social center where sports, peoples kitchens, discussions and other activities take place, the answer seems clear and yet it is important to say it. They do it because we are in a struggle against the state and we approach this struggle from different places, creating spaces that serve as infrastructure for different struggles, spread our ideas of destroying and attacking everything that wants to dominate us, because we want to live differently, because we show solidarity with comrades who experience repression for attacking domination and its symbols, because we seek to create networks of mutual aid, finally because we question and hate their world, want to live without them, this frightens them.

We have chosen a life that puts us in difficult situations in many moments, when we see comrades go to jail, when we feel pain, sadness and anger because they killed a comrade in some part of the world, when we experience how they torture comrades or how they wrap us around their fingers as in this case and our vulnerability becomes noticeable. That’s the bitter part but there is something that makes it all worth it, the moments when we break with the ordinary in different ways and those smiles of complicity in the uprising, the hugs when we get out of jail or custody and the joy of seeing an eviction stopped by collective acts, the strength we feel when the cops back down and the love we feel towards our comrades and ideas, also the networks between us that allow us to survive in this dirty world, they try to impose on us. And they won’t understand this, no matter how many times they will bring in cops.

WITH LOVE AND RAGE FROM RIGAER94

SOLIDARIDAD SIN LIMITES

Hace tres meses nos llegó la triste noticia de la infiltración de un policía nacional en los entornos militantes de la ciudad de Barcelona, en especial en el Centro Social Okupado La Cinètika, en el barrio de Sant Andreu. Nos llena de rabia imaginarnos como se deben sentir les compañeres que compartieron con él cotidianidad, confidencias, intimidad. A todes elles les mandamos mucho amor y la fuerza de nuestras palabras transformadas en solidaridad.

En el pasado verano algunas personas del colectivo compartimos en la Cinetika un fin de semana de discusiones entorno a la legalización de los espacios okupados, donde confluyeron varios proyectos de okupación con distintas perspectivas, y en donde pudimos conocernos y compartir momentos de complicidad. Al poder le da miedo que creemos alianzas, que viajemos a conocernos, a ponernos caras, porque el internacionalismo es una arma que muchas veces no saben como parar. Es por eso que la policía tiene siempre el ojo puesto en estos eventos, con seguimientos, cámaras y en este caso con Dani (nombre que utilizaba el policía infiltrado) escuchando atentamente los debates.

Esta experiencia como tantas otras que ocurrieron en el pasado nos tiene que servir para aprender a cuidarnos y para recordarnos que tenemos que estar atentes, que tenemos que saber callar informaciones que no son necesarias saber o decir -muchas veces solo repetimos información por cotillear y no nos damos cuenta que aunque nosotres mismes no estamos en peligro podemos estar exponiendo a otres – la mayoría de la información por insignificante que parezca para la policía es de gran utilidad. Es importante generar constantemente una cultura de la seguridad, que tomemos conciencia que no solo se trata de nuestra seguridad a nivel individual sino que al cuidarnos a nosotres estamos también intentando cuidar al resto, ya que nunca sabemos a que punto quieren exponerse les demás compañeres.

Este suceso nos plantea interesantes discusiones sobre como mantener espacios públicos donde queremos que se acerque cualquier persona que tenga interés en los eventos que hacemos, entrenamientos, cenadores, asambleas públicas, coordinaciones. Tambien lidiar con las posibles infiltraciones que suelen empezar en estos espacios ya que a la policía les sirve de trampolín para llegar a otras estructuras o personas. Es importante para nosotros dejar en claro que formar espacios publicos es una decision consciente, que no queremos abandonar. Al mismo tiempo sabemos que no todo debe suceder en este marco.

Podemos aprovechar también para repensar nuestros espacios de ocio “alternativo” que muchas veces son un coladero para todo tipo de personas y no solo policías. En estos espacios muchas veces construimos relaciones líquidas, debemos repensar que significa la confianza y como construirla sabiendo que es una cuestión que implica de tiempo. Si tenemos sospechas hay que resolverlas porque es una responsabilidad colectiva asumir esta tarea, obviamente teniendo cuidado, no creando bulos y sin alimentarnos la paranoia, pero sabiendo que es una realidad que el enemigo lo va a intentar.

No podemos prevenir que informantes se infiltren en nuestras estructuras. Sin embargo con la experiencia vamos aprendiendo que es necesario conocernos desde diferentes lugares, en como somos como personas, en que valores tenemos. Ser une “gran compañere” no significa participar en todas las iniciativas y estar metido en todas las luchas y mientras tanto tener actitudes de mierda en las relaciones personales, porque es absurdo. Ya que seguramente todo eso se desmorone fácilmente cuando las cosas se tuerzan.

Debemos intentar generar relaciones más profundas donde la confianza y los valores sean pilares básicos del como nos relacionamos y construimos espacios políticos seguros en todos los ámbitos. Y recordar que en los vínculos que tenemos donde no nos conocemos tanto o no son tan profundos, no es necesario comentar sobre la vida de les demás, que hacen o que no hacen. No hablar sobre quien toma parte en una accion y tampoco hablar sobre la ausencia de personas en determinados momentos. Esto no significa dejar pasar compartamiento de mierda sin criticarnos, ni mirar hacia otro lado frente a la irresponsabilidad, malos compartamientos y falta de reflexion…

El Estado es nuestro enemigo y le importamos aunque muchas veces pensemos que no, que no somos una amenaza para ellos, que porque se van a infiltrar en un centro social okupado que hace entrenamientos, cenadores, charlas y diferentes tipos de actividades, yl a respuesta aunque parece obvia es importante responderla. Es porque estamos en conflicto contra el estado y lo planteamos desde diferentes lugares, generando espacios que son infraestructuras para desarrollar diferentes luchas, haciendo propaganda de ideas que pretenden destruir y atacar a todo lo que quiere dominarnos porque queremos vivir de otra forma, porque nos solidarizamos con compañeres que sufren la represión por atacar al poder y sus símbolos, porque intentamos generar redes de apoyo mutuo, porque al fin al cabo cuestionamos y odiamos su mundo e intentamos vivir sin necesitarles, y eso les aterra.

Hemos elegido una vida que en muchos momentos nos plantea situaciones difíciles, cuando vemos a compañeres entrar en prisión, cuando sentimos dolor, tristeza y rabia porque matan a une compañere en alguna parte del mundo, cuando nos enteramos como les torturan o como en este caso cuando nos engañan, haciéndonos sentir tan vulnerables. Esta es la parte amarga, pero hay algo que sentimos que hace que valga la pena y son esos momentos en que de diferentes formas rompemos con la cotidianidad, son esas sonrisas cómplices en las revueltas, son los abrazos cuando alguien sale de prisión o de comisaría, es la alegría por ver un desahucio o desalojo parado colectivamente, es la fuerza que sentimos cuando la policía retrocede, y es el amor que sentimos a nuestras ideas y hacia nuestres compañeres. Son esas redes creadas entre nosotres que nos permiten sobrevivir en este mundo de mierda que nos quieren imponer, y eso, por mucho que la policía se infiltre nunca lo entenderá.

Con amor y rabia desde Rigaer 94 (Berlin)

SOLIDARITÄT OHNE GRENZEN

Vor nun schon über drei Monaten erreichte uns die Nachricht der Einschleusung eines Cops der Policia Nacional im militanten Umfeld der Stadt Barcelona und insbesonders in der CSO La Cinetika im Kiez von Sant Andreu.

Die Vorstellung wie sich die Gefährt*innen die mit ihm Alltag, Vertrauliches und Intimität geteilt haben fühlen müssen, füllt uns mit Wut. Euch allen schicken wir viel Liebe und die Kraft unserer Worte in Solidarität.

In den vergangenen Monaten teilten einige von uns mit der Cinetika ein Diskussionswochenende rund um die Legalisierung besetzter Orte, wobei mehrere Besetzungsprojekte mit unterschiedlichen Perspektiven zusammen kamen. Hier konnten wir einander etwas kennenlernen und Momente der Kompliz*innenschaft teilen.

Den Herrschenden macht es Angst wenn wir Verbindungen schaffen, wenn wir reisen um einander kennenzulernen und unsere Gesichter zeigen, denn Internationalismus ist eine Waffe der sie oft nichts entgegensetzen können. Aus diesem Grund haben die Cops immer ein Auge auf solche Events; mit Observationen, Kameras und in diesem Fall mit einem aufmerksam zuhörenden Dani (diesen Namen benutzte der Undercovercop).

Diese Erfahrung, wie auch zahlreiche Vergangene, muss uns dazu dienen zu lernen aufeinander aufzupassen und uns zu erinnern, dass wir Achtsam sein müssen, und manchmal Informationen, die nicht notwendig zu wissen oder auszusprechen sind, für uns zu behalten. Oft wiederholen wir Informationen einfach im Tratsch und bemerken nicht dass wir, wenn schon nicht uns selber, doch andere damit in Gefahr bringen, denn die meisten Informationen, wie unrelevant sie auch erscheinen mögen, können den Cops von großem Nutzen sein. Es ist wichtig stets eine sinnvoll Sicherheitskultur zu fördern, uns ins Bewusstsein zu rufen, dass es nicht nur um unser persönliches Sicherheitsbedürfnis geht und wir uns damit nicht nur um uns selber kümmern sondern auch versuchen auf die Anderen zu achten, da wir nie wissen auf welche Weise sich andere Gefährt*innen exponieren möchten.

Diese Geschehnisse bringen uns zu einigen interessanten Diskussionen, wie wir offene Räume gestalten können in denen es Allen möglich sein soll sich anzunähern die sich für dort stattfindende Veranstaltungen, Trainings, VoKüs, Versammlungen, Koordinationstreffen ect. Interessieren und Zugleich gegen mögliche Unterwanderungen die gewöhnlich an diesen Orten beginnen, anzugehen. Zu gerne bedienen sich die Cops gerade solcher Räume wie eines Trampolins um dann an andere Strukturen und Personen zu gelangen.

Uns ist wichtig dabei klar zu haben, dass die Entscheidung zu offenen Räumen eine Bewusste ist und nicht alles in diesem Rahmen stattfinden muss.

An dieser Stelle wollen wir von der Gelegenheit profitieren und die Funktionsweise unserer „alternativen“ Freiräume bedenken. Diese Orte lassen Cops und andere Leute rein. Oft bauen wir recht fluide Beziehungen auf, jedoch müssen wir beachten was Vertrauen bedeutet und bedenken, dass es Zeit braucht das aufzubauen.

Wenn wir Vermutungen oder Verdacht haben müssen wir diesen bedacht nachgehen, denn es ist unsere kollektive Verantwortung diese Aufgabe ernstzunehmen. Natürlich heißt es dabei vorsichtig zu sein und keine falschen Anschuldigungen aufzubauen oder Paranoia zu befeuern, wohlwissend, dass Infiltrationen Realität sind und der Feind genau das versuchen wird.

Wir können nicht verhindern, dass Informant*innen eingeschleust werden, aber mit der Zeit und weiteren Erfahrungen lernen wir dass es wichtig ist, einander wirklich kennenzulernen und unsere unterschiedlichen Seiten, einander als Menschen und unsere Werte zu kennen. Ein*e „starke*r Gefährt*in“ zu sein heißt nicht in allen Initiativen drinzustecken und in allen Kämpfen die Finger mit im Spiel zu haben und daneben beschissenes Verhalten in den zwischenmenschlichen Beziehungen an den Tag zu legen, denn das zerbricht sicher schnell wenn die Situation angespannt wird und ist widersinnig.

Wir müssen versuchen tiefergehende Beziehungen aufzubauen in denen Vertrauen und geteilte Werte Grundgerüst dessen sind, wie wir uns untereinander in Beziehung setzen und in allem Umgang sichere politische Räume aufbauen.

Zudem müssen wir im Kopf behalten, dass es in den Verhältnissen in denen wir uns nicht so sehr kennen oder die nicht so tief gehen, unnötig ist das Leben der anderen zu kommentieren und was sie tun oder lassen. Dass bedeutet nicht einander jeden Scheiß unkritisch tun zu lassen und bei Unverantwortlichkeiten, Fehlverhalten und mangelnder Reflektion wegzuschauen, sondern z.B. nicht über Vermutungen von Teilnahmen an Aktion zu tratschen oder Abwesenheit an bestimmten Momenten zu kommentieren.

Der Staat ist unser Feind und wir spielen eine Rolle für ihn, auch wenn wir oft denken dass dem nicht so sei, dass wir keine wirkliche Gefahr darstellen. Wenn sie ein besetztes soziales Zentrum infiltrieren, in dem Sport, VoKüs, Diskussionen und andere Aktivitäten stattfinden scheint die Antwort klar und doch ist es wichtig es auszusprechen. Sie tun es weil wir uns in einem Kampf gegen den Staat befinden und wir diesen Kampf von unterschiedlichen Orten angehen, Orte schaffen die als Infrastruktur für unterschiedliche Kämpfe dienen, unsere Ideen propagieren die alles zerstören und angreifen wollen das uns dominieren will, weil wir anders Leben wollen, weil wir uns mit Gefährt*innen solidarisch zeigen die Repressionen erfahren dafür, dass sie Herrschaft und ihre Symbole angreifen, weil wir Netzwerke der gegenseitigen Hilfe zu knüpfen suchen, schlussendlich weil wir ihre Welt hinterfragen und hassen, ohne Sie Leben wollen, das bedroht sie.

Wir haben ein Leben gewählt das uns in vielen Momenten vor schwierige Situationen stellt, wenn wir Gefährt*innen in den Knast gehen sehen, wenn wir Schmerz, Trauer und Wut verspüren weil sie eine Gefährt*in in irgendeinem Teil der Welt getötet haben, wenn wir erfahren wie sie Gefährt*innen foltern oder sie uns wie in diesem Fall um Finger wickeln und unsere Verletzbarkeit spürbar wird. Das ist der bittere Teil aber es gibt etwas das alles das Wert macht, nämlich die Momente in denen wir auf unterschiedlichsten Wegen mit der Alltäglichkeit brechen, diese Lächeln der Kompliz*innenschaft im Aufstand, die Umarmungen wenn wir aus dem Knast oder Wache kommen, und die Freude eine Räumung durch kollektive Akte gestoppt zu sehen, die Kraft die wir verspüren wenn die Cops zurückweichen und die Liebe die wir gegenüber unseren Gefährt*innen und Ideen verspüren, auch die Netzwerke zwischen uns die es uns ermöglichen in dieser Dreckswelt die sie uns aufzwingen wollen zu überleben. Und das werden sie, egal wie oft sie Cops einschleusen, nicht verstehen.

MIT LIEBE UND WUT AUS DER RIGAER94