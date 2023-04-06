Athens: Police fire bullets in front of ASOEE University

Wednesday 05/04/2023 shortly after 12 noon protesting people blocked the street of Patission outside the main gate of the ASOEE. At that time a police car with 3 cops passing by Patission was attacked from a distance with stones. The 2 escort drivers ran away, leaving the driver alone.The first move of the uniformed cop driver was to take out his gun without any hesitation and fire four blind and uncontrolled shots in one of the most central streets of Athens, in the middle of the day with students and crowds of people.

Just three years after the "heroic" attitude of the special guard who chose to take out his unlocked gun in the courtyard of the ASOEE and point his trembling hand at the heads of militants, we are once again confronted with their murderous reflexes. At a time when the social war is being waged endlessly, the murder of 16 year old Kostas Fragoulis by the DIAS group - a few days before the commemoration of the murder of Alexandros Grigoropoulos - is fresh in our memories; the state continues to give the green light and arm the hands of the cops who attempt to murder on any occasion. It goes without saying that we are not surprised by the regimented media's whitewashing of the event as they try to paint the murderous act of the would-be bodyguard in self-defence.These are not isolated incidents, we know very well who our enemies are and their rage at anyone who deviates from their normality.

See video from attack: https://twitter.com/CGTNEurope/status/1643625263341744128

(from athens indymedia)