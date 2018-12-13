Erklärung zum Angriff auf die YMET Basis in Kaisariani (Athen)

As democratic state is maintaining the population in a constant state of survival without starvation and widespread sicknesses, in the same way the riotcops units are using the maximum of repression without direct execution. Their presence is to impose control, their actions to re-establish order. The war is chemical and the weapons they are allowed to use are not lethal. In every way they are the frame of stability, designing the inner borders of metropolis, tracing routes and dead ends for the demonstrations. They are occupying grounds, defining the danger zones which have to be surrounded. They are used against social uprisings, against the migrants inside the camps, to secure the destruction of natural places. They are the symbol of the dominant subject in the social base as the white straight European male, guarantor of the law in favor of statist and capitalist society.

The establishment of the YMET police station in Kaisariani was a planified move of the counterinsurgency policies. During the German-Greek Nazi occupation and the Dekemvriana 1944, this neighborhood was an area of resistance. Nowadays, it seems normalized in the neighborhood to have a constant presence of cops in uniforms circulating and living around this military base. This is a result when oppression is not to confront in itself but the enemy is to be found in the national origin of this oppression. Populations are accepting to be dominated by the local repressive forces if no foreign powers are involved. Some parts of the resisting forces, though the last decades have denied the left-patriotic characteristic of the guerrilla tradition. We are one part of this negation and we seek to develop our analysis beyond the leftist hegemony.

The insurrection of 2008 in Greece was one of the most powerful in the contemporary world. It showed an the amount of power and creativity which can be brought against the state mechanisms and how weak and small they looked those days. The murder of the anarchist Grigoropoulos from the Greek police will always be present in our memory and through our actions. Even though, we are to mark that this assassination, and the insurrection it brought within the society and the all left political spectrum was mainly because he was a 15 years old white Greek student (meanwhile they try to hide his political identity). From our sight, we are seeing the state‘s murders in various subjects, in a daily base along with the imprisonment and domination over the ground. That is why our struggles are violent and constant. Our insurrectionary acts do not depend on social legitimisation. Society is an abstract concept, more likely it refers to what is visible and approved to exist. Our struggles are connected to our experiences. We do not fight to save the people, we fight to survive and give solidarity to those who resist with the target to stimulate more individuals and collectives to join this sincere anarchist struggle.

Our tactics can easily be adopted in any metropolis of the InterState fortress. Every preparing action, every conversation, every aspect of our plan, can get us one step forward from our enemy giving us the advantage to surprise him. Let’s create an insurrectional movement without borders that will be able to spread anarchistic ideas and practices.

We send a burning signal and we join the call for a Black December announced by the comrades in Chile by communicating with this action and our words with the insurgents around the world. In fighting memory of all friends, comrades and unknown killed or imprisoned by the state.



LONG LIVE ANARCHY

Aναρχικοί-Αναρχικές ενάντια στη λήθη

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sFIKjIdg6P0

Quelle: https://325.nostate.net/2018/12/13/athens-claim-of-responsibility-for-th...