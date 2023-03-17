(B) DAX VIVE! Gedenken an Davide „Dax" Cesare. Vor 20 Jahren von Nazis in Mailand ermordet.

Davide Cesare, den all seine Freund*innen „Dax" nannten, war am Abend des 16. März 2003 mit Freunden im Stadtteil Ticinese in Mailand unterwegs. Hier wurden sie von drei Faschisten mit Messern angegriffen und schwer verletzt. Während Dax im Krankenhaus um sein Leben rang und schließlich starb, wurden seine Freund*innen und Genoss*innen, die vor dem Hospital warteten, von der Polizei angegriffen. Seit dieser „Schwarzen Nacht" erinnert die antifaschistische und soziale Bewegung in Mailand an diesen feigen, rechten Mord.

Da Dax und seine Leute aus der Bewegung der Sozialen Zentren kamen, war der 16. März zugleich auch immer ein antikapitalistischer Gedenktag. Wenn vom 16. bis zum 19. März in Mailand an Dax gedacht wird, dann wird dies ein intergenerationelles Zusammenkommen verschiedener linker Bewegungen.

Wir wollen es ihnen gleich tun und rufen darum am 17. März zu einem internationalistischen und antifaschistischen Gedenken in Berlin auf.

Wir laden hiermit alle Antifaschist*innen dazu ein, gemeinsam an Dax zu erinnern und laut zu werden gegen den aktuellen Rechtsruck unter der Meloni-Regierung. Wir solidarisieren uns mit den sozialen Bewegungen in Italien, die immer wieder mit harter Repression überzogen werden und mit dem anarchistischen Gefangenen Alfredo Cospito, der sich seit Oktober im Hungerstreik befindet.

Für den 17. März organisieren wir darum eine Gedenkundgebun am Boxhagener Platz und im Anschluss daran eine Demo durch den Kiez. Danach laden wir euch in den Stadtteilladen Zielona Gora ein, zum Solitresen für Antifas aus Mailand und die "Free Alfredo!"-Kampagne (NO41BIS - Isolation is torture).

Im Gedenken an den Ermordeten!

Im Kampf für die Lebenden und das Leben!

Lang lebe Davide „Dax" Cesare!

Freiheit für Alfredo Cospito!

*** itatlienisch ***

DAX VIVE!

Commemorazione di Davide "Dax" Cesare. Assassinato dai fascisti a Milano 20 anni fa.

Contro la fascistizzazione e la repressione in Italia.

ven. 17 marzo 2023

Presidio - manifestazione - Evento

Boxhagener Platz

Zielona Gora

Grünberger Str. 73

10245 Berlino

18.00

Presidio

19.30

Dimostrazione:

Ricordando Dax! Libertà per Alfredo!

21.00 Uhr

Evento Benefit

per la campagna Alfredo Libero! e antifascisti da Milano

Davide Cesare, chiamato da tutti i suoi amici "Dax", la sera del 16 marzo 2003 era in giro con amici nel quartiere Ticinese di Milano. Qui furono aggrediti da tre fascisti armati di coltelli e gravemente feriti. Mentre Dax stava morendo in ospedale, i suoi amici e compagni che stavano aspettando davanti all'ospedale sono stati attaccati dalla polizia. Da questa "notte nera" il movimento antifascista ed antagonista di Milano ricorda questo vile omicidio commesso dalla destra. Dax e i/le suoi/sue compagn* provenivano dai centri sociali, per questo il 16 marzo è sempre stato anche un giorno di lotta anticapitalista. Dax sarà ricordato a Milano dal 16 al 19 marzo con un incontro intergenerazionale di diversi movimenti antagonisti. Noi vogliamo fare lo stesso e quindi chiamiamo una manifestazione commemorativa internazionalista e antifascista a Berlino il 17 marzo. Invitiamo tutt* le/gli antifascist* a ricordare insieme Dax e a denunciare l'attuale fascistizzazione sotto il governo Meloni.

Siamo solidali con i movimenti antagonisti in Italia, più volte sottoposti a dura repressione, e con il detenuto anarchico Alfredo Cospito, in sciopero della fame da ottobre. Per questo organizzeremo una commemorazione il 17 marzo a Boxhagener Platz, seguito da una manifestazione per il quartiere. Dopo di che vi invitiamo all'evento a Zielona Gora, con bar benefit per la antifascisti da Milano e campagna "Alfredo libero!". ("NO41BIS - Isolation is torture").

In memoria di coloro che furono assassinati!

Combattere per i vivi e per la vita!

Lunga vita a Davide "Dax" Cesare!

Libertà per Alfredo Cospito!

*** englisch ***

DAX VIVE!

Commemorating Davide "Dax" Cesare. Murdered by Nazis in Milan 20 years ago.

Against the shift to the right and repression in Italy.

Fri March 17, 2023

Rally - Demo - Solidarity bar evening

Boxhagener Platz

Zielona Gora

Grünberger Str. 73

10245 Berlin

6 p.m

Rally

7:30 p.m

Demonstration:

"Remember Dax! × Free Alfredo!"

9 p.m

Solidarity bar evening

for the "Free Alfredo!" campaign and antifascists from Milan

Davide Cesare, his friends called him "Dax", was going out with friends in the Ticinese district of Milan on the evening of March 16, 2003. Here they were attacked by three fascists with knives and seriously injured. While Dax was dying in the hospital, his friends and comrades who were waiting in front of the hospital were attacked by the police.

Since this "Black Night" the anti-fascist and social movement in Milan commemorates this fascist murder. Dax and his people came from the Social Center movement. That's why March 16 has also always been an anti-capitalist day of remembrance. When Dax is remembered in Milan from March 16th to 19th, it will be an intergenerational coming together of different leftist movements.

We want to do the same and therefore call for an internationalist and anti-fascist memorial rally in Berlin on March 17th. We hereby invite all antifascists to remember Dax together and to speak out against the current shift to the right under the Meloni government.

We show solidarity with the social movements in Italy, which are repeatedly subjected to harsh repression, and with the anarchist prisoner Alfredo Cospito, who has been on hunger strike since October.

That's why we're organizing a commemoration on March 17th at Boxhagener Platz, followed by a demo through the neighborhood. After that we invite you to the local store Zilona Gora, to the solitaire counter for antifascists from Milan and the "Free Alfredo!" campaign. ("NO41BIS - Isolation is torture")

In memory of those who were murdered!

Fighting for the living and for life!

Long live David "Dax" Cesare! Freedom for Alfredo Cospito!

die Aktion wird unterstützt durch / l'azione è supportata da / the action is supported by:

- Berlin Migrant Strikers

- North East Antifa (NEA)

- AKAB

- Stadtteilladen Zilona Gora

- NO41BIS - Isolation is torture