(Turkey) No Passage for Fascist Provocation

At 13.02.2023 a text puplished by the Anarchist Solidarity Coordination(in Turkey) against the fascist provocationws.

No Passage for Fascist Provocation

We are facing a devastation caused by the state and capitalism,k affecting hundreds of thousands of living beeings and increasing the number of injured and dead ever day. The traditional state methed of diversion and provocations is back on the stage, as in every crisis. The state is trying to blame the migrants and the poor! Racist groups are circulating news reports, many of which turn out to be lies. In addition, police officers and civilian fascist gangs attack people alleged to have commited `theft` with extrajudicial executions, and torture is recorded and shared on social media.

The social anger that has accumulated due the destruction caused by the system is tried to be directed towards immigrants and the poor with Erdogan“s instruction „We will not let the looters be tolerated“ and rascis provacations. However, it is common knowledge that the main cause of this devastation was urbanization based on rent and plunder caused by capitaslism, and state`s failure to use the means it had seized during the most critical days of the earthquake, and the blocking of access to twitter to silence cries for help.

In other words, the state and the capitalist system, which always sends us to our deaths for its own interests, are responsible for the eartquake turning into a massacre came on purpose! However, the state and capital are trying to absolve themselves of responsibility by fueling mingrant hatred through lies, distortions and images of torture on social media. And on the one hand, it aims to intimidate the people who are about the riot. But we know that the real murderes and looters are the capitalist class and its protector Stte who ignore our lives for more profit, and we will hol the real murderers to account!

Although the solidarity and mutual aid that has been built since the first day the eartquakes mhas been divided by racist provocations, we are all victims of this destruction caused by the state and capitalism, migrants and natives alike.

The one who caused the deaths of thousands of people aren`t migrants, they are from here and they are rich!

The day is the day to increase our solidarity despite the state`s propaganda and oppression against the peoples!

Anarşist Dayanışma Koordinasyonu