[HH] Worte in Solidarität mit Alfredo Cospito, von einem anarchistischen Gefangenen in Hamburg

Der italienische Staat will einen unbequemen Anarchisten lebendig in seinem Folter-Isolationsgefängnis-System "41bis" begraben. Alfredo kämpft bis zuletzt mit einem Hungerstreik gegen seine Situation und gegen 41bis insgesamt. Dies ist die Fortsetzung eines Lebens voller Kampf. Alfredos Weg war auch hier im Norden präsent. Der Angriff auf den Atomboss Adinolfi, der Gerichtsprozess in Genua, Alfredos und Nicolas würdige, aufrechte Haltung darin und auch die schriftlichen Beiträge über die Jahre der Inhaftierung haben ihren Weg zu uns gefunden.

Weltweit, aber besonders stark in Italien, haben AnarchistInnen in den letzten Monaten gezeigt, dass wir an Alfredos Seite stehen. Dass wir ihn nicht still in den Händen des Staates sterben lassen werden. Alfredos würdevoller Kampf hat einen Moment geschaffen, der komplexer ist als der Kampf eines einzelnen Menschen um sein Leben.

Gemeinsam mit Alfredo schreien wir gegen eine gefühllose Gesellschaft,

dass ein freies Leben unter diesen Bedingungen nicht existieren kann!

Dass wir niemals eine Welt der Gefängnisse akzeptieren werden, weder 41 bis, noch reformistische Institutionen. Dass wir immer gegen Staaten, Grenzen und jegliche Herrschaft und Autorität kämpfen werden. Und in diesem, oft tragischen Weg, liegt für uns als Anarchisten eine Schönheit mit all der Angst, Freude, Wut, Liebe... der wir begegnen, die wir fühlen werden.

Eine Schönheit, in der wir uns wiedererkennen, egal wo wir landen werden.

Schulter an Schulter mit Alfredo!

Eine revolutionäre Umarmung von Herzen an die Gefährt*innen in den Gefängniszellen, auf der Flucht, auf den Straßen und in den Nächten.

English:

[HH] Words in solidarity with Alfredo Cospito by an anarchist prisoner from Hamburg

As many imprisoned comrades worldwide before me, I want to send words in solidarity with Alfredo Cospito from the prison Billwerder in Hamburg, Germany.

The italian state wants to bury an inconvenient anarchist alive in it’s torture-isolation-prison.-system „41bis“. Alfredo is fighting with a hunger-strike till the end against his situation and against 41bis in total. This is a continuation of a life full of struggle. Alfredos way was also present here in the north. The attack against nuclear-boss Adinolfi, the courtcase in Genua and Alfredos und Nicolas dignified stand in it and also the written contributions over the years of imprisonment found their way to us.

Worldwide but specifically strong in Italy, anarchists showed over the last months, that we stand with Alfredo. That we will not let him die quiet in the hands of the state. Alfredos dignified struggle created a moment more complex than the fight of a simple human for it’s life.

Together with Alfredo we scream against a numb society that a free life can not exist under this condition!

That we will never accept a world of prisons, neither 41 bis, nor reformist institutions. That we will always fight states, borders and all domination and authority. And in this, often tragic way, for us as anarchists lies a beauty with all the fear, joy, anger, love…we will meet and feel.

A beatuy in which we will recognize each other no matter where we will end up.

Shoulder to shoulder with Alfredo!

A revolutionary embrace from the heart to the comrades in the prison cells, on the run, on the streets and in the nights.