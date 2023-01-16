Anti-State-Attack in solidarity with the hungerstrikers

### german below ###

Our small cell of anarchists decided to attack as our declaration of solidarity with Alfredo Cospito and the other hungerstrikers around the world. On the 11th of january we damaged two buildings of the state in leipzig. One is the citizens administration and the other is "Support"-center for criminal youth. Both represent institutions the state uses to control us. We consider the state our enemy that stands between us and our liberation, so we have to attack it relentlessy.

On our minds this night was the way the italian state tortures Alfredo Cospito. We see the fight in the prisons around the world and wanted to support the hunger strikers, too. Your writing and your actions as part of the black international were always very similar with how we like anarchy for our self. Anarchy as the attack of every authority without compromise. We will keep doing that as long as we are free!

The 11th of january was also the day that the subversive part of the activists in Luetzerath called for an action day. On our way back from the action we saw a car of one of the biggest housing-corporations in Leipzig - "Kühne Immobilien". In solidarity with the brave defenders of Luetzerath we destroyed their car, too. The climate movement could learn a lot from Cospitos actions. What a dream it would be to hear of the detonation of a bomb in front of the police atsation in Aachen or the kneeshot for the CEO of "RWE". Maybe we will get there in germany at some point.