Anti-State-Attack in solidarity with the hungerstrikers
### german below ###
Our small cell of anarchists decided to attack as our declaration of solidarity with Alfredo Cospito and the other hungerstrikers around the world. On the 11th of january we damaged two buildings of the state in leipzig. One is the citizens administration and the other is "Support"-center for criminal youth. Both represent institutions the state uses to control us. We consider the state our enemy that stands between us and our liberation, so we have to attack it relentlessy.
On our minds this night was the way the italian state tortures Alfredo Cospito. We see the fight in the prisons around the world and wanted to support the hunger strikers, too. Your writing and your actions as part of the black international were always very similar with how we like anarchy for our self. Anarchy as the attack of every authority without compromise. We will keep doing that as long as we are free!
The 11th of january was also the day that the subversive part of the activists in Luetzerath called for an action day. On our way back from the action we saw a car of one of the biggest housing-corporations in Leipzig - "Kühne Immobilien". In solidarity with the brave defenders of Luetzerath we destroyed their car, too. The climate movement could learn a lot from Cospitos actions. What a dream it would be to hear of the detonation of a bomb in front of the police atsation in Aachen or the kneeshot for the CEO of "RWE". Maybe we will get there in germany at some point.
One night later in leipzig anarchists burned 6 cars from Hertz in solidarity with Cospito! That is music in our ears! https://knack.news/4783
Power to all prisoners! Free them all!
deutsch:
Unsere kleine Zelle von Anarchist*innen formierte sich zu einen Angriff als unsere Solidaritätserklärung mit Alfredo Cospito und den anderen Hungerstreikenden auf der ganzen Welt. Am 11. Januar beschädigten wir zwei Gebäude des Staates in Leipzig. Das eine ist die Bürgerverwaltung und das andere ist das "Support"-Zentrum für kriminelle Jugendliche. Beide repräsentieren Institutionen, die der Staat benutzt, um uns zu kontrollieren. Wir betrachten den Staat als unseren Feind, der zwischen uns und unserer Befreiung steht, also müssen wir ihn unerbittlich angreifen.
In dieser Nacht haben wir daran gedacht, wie der italienische Staat Alfredo Cospito foltert. Wir sehen den Kampf in den Knästen der ganzen Welt und wollten auch die Hungerstreikenden unterstützen. Deine Schriften und deine Aktionen als Teil der Schwarzen Internationale waren immer sehr ähnlich zu dem, was wir für uns selbst unter Anarchie verstehen. Anarchie als Angriff auf jede Autorität ohne Kompromisse. Das werden wir auch weiterhin tun, solange wir frei sind!
Der 11. Januar war auch ein Tag, an dem der subversive Teil der Aktivist*innen in Lützerath zu einem Aktionstag aufrief. Auf dem Rückweg von der Aktion sahen wir ein Auto einer der größten Wohnungsbaugesellschaften in Leipzig - "Kühne Immobilien". Aus Solidarität mit den mutigen Verteidiger*innen von Lützerath haben wir auch deren Auto zerstört. Die Klimabewegung könnte viel von Cospitos Aktionen lernen. Was für ein Traum wäre es, von der Detonation einer Bombe vor dem Aachener Polizeipräsidium oder dem Knieschuss für den Vorstandsvorsitzenden von "RWE" zu hören. Vielleicht bekommen wir sie ja irgendwann in Deutschland.
Eine Nacht später verbrannten Anarchist*innen in Leipzig 6 Autos von Hertz in Solidarität mit Cospito! Das ist Musik in unseren Ohren! https://knack.news/4783
Power to all prisoners! Befreit sie alle!
Ergänzungen
Foto
.,