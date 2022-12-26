International solidarity call to support the struggle of our comrade Th. Chatziaggelou, on hunger and thirst strike since 19/12

Victory to the hunger and thirst strike (since 19/12) of our comrade Th. Chatziangelou

During the early hours of Monday 19/12 prison snitches/guards inform our comrade Th. Chantziangelou about his transfer from his cell to the 4th wing of the hellhole called the "penitentiary detention center" of Korydallos.After our comrade's refusal to cooperate with them, the “well-known” hooded prison guards took over and tied him up and began his transfer to the prisons of Nigrita, after his declaration that from that moment on he would be on hunger and thirst strike until he was informed of the reason of his transfer and his immediate return to his cell in Korydallos prison. For hours our companion was unable to contact anyone, not even his lawyer. In the evening of the same day, he remains at the Sub-Directorate of Transfers in Thessaloniki and is now in the hellholes-prison of NigritaSerres. On 25/12, comrade Thanos was admitted to the Serres hospital where he is held under the suffocating presence of police in a room-cell, violating every human right.

In the same way, on 22/12, the anarchist Kostas Dimalexis, prisoner of the 5th Wing of Korydallos, was transferred to the Trikala’s, another smaller city in central Greece,prison.

We have become familiar with the scenarios of these stories and their director is famous for its trash behavior against prisoners. Of course, at a time when a fight against the new penal code has been taking place for two months now, the transfer of Th. Chatziangelou is clearly a vindictive response coming from all those who see in his face the unrepentant rage for freedom, as he was one of the prisoners who actively participated in the mobilizations to overturn this extreme resolution.at a time when a fight against the new penal code has been taking place for two months now, the transfer of Th. Chatziangelou is clearly a vindictive response of all those who see in his face the unrepentant rage for freedom, as he was one of the prisoners who actively participated in the mobilizations to overturn this extreme resolution.

Our comrade still speaks of the intransigence of hostile actions against the rotten world of power and submission, and while they succeeded in throwing him into the cells of their democracy, he continues to speak of our greatest idea, Anarchy. In this struggle he finds us by his side, against every regime of exception, against every breath of any oppressor, against the violence exerted by the existence of their moldy system. Until the last breath, we are together and that cannot be defeated by any of them.

Strength and solidarity to all the political prisoners who have gone on a hunger strike, demanding the return of the striking Th. Chatziangelou to the Korydallos’prisons.

Solidarity with the anarchist Alfredo Cospito, on hunger strike since 20/10, as well as with the 11 Turkish fighters who are on hunger strike since 7/10.

Immediate grant of the demands of our comrade, hungerand thirst striker ThanosChatziangelou.

Listen carefully bodyguards, hands down from the fighters

Solidarity in the prisoners’ struggle against the new penal code

We call for international solidarity actions to support the struggle of our comrade and striker Th. Chatziangelou.

Terra Incognita squat