[gr] Update on Thanos Chatziangelou's hunger and thirst strike

Today, 25/12, our comrade, who is on hunger and thirst strike, was taken to the health center of Nigrita for his tests. He was then taken to hospital of Serres where he was ordered to be admitted. He is in complete isolation with cops inside the room-cell guarding him. Doctors should, also, take a stand regarding this violation of human rights.

The greek anarchist prisoner Thanos Chatziagelou is in danger of force-feeding

There is information that the greek government via a greek prosecutor’s order, wants to force-feed the anarchist prisoner Thanos Chatziagelou, being on hunger and thirst strike for 6 days now, since the 19th of December for the violent and unreasonable transfer of him from the Korydallos (Athens) prison to the Nigrita’s one (northern greek prison). His main demand is to be transferred again to his original prison. Thanos is being imprisoned since the 8th of February of 2022, while accused of participation (he has taken the responsibility for) in the anarchist urban guerilla organization “Anarchist Action”.

For the moment, the anarchist comrade is hospitalized in the Seress’ hospital since the 25th of December, and he is totally isolated, being guarded by several policemen, who provocatively eat in front of him and make constant noise. This means that the comrade is impossible to sleep and rest, a thing that is very important concerning his health and mental situation. Thanos himself refuses any medical action or examination and asks to be transported back to the prison against any police presence in his room, and doctors have admitted that they will force-feed them if he gets into a coma situation.

Also, doctors and nurses face him as any other ill person in the hospital, and not as a person on a hunger and thirst strike who has certain demands and they ask him if he wants to be drip fed.

Both this type of hospitalization and the force-feed order are violations of basic human rights and if something happens to our comrade, we surely know who is responsible for this situation.

Force-feed is globally recognized as torture and can lead our comrade Thanos to death, doctors should never admit an action like this.

We ask for direct approval of Thanos’ demands.

Hands off our comrades.

https://athens.indymedia.org/post/1622806/