[BERLIN] Alle Zusammen gegen Sexismus und Misogynie. Antifeministische Täter und Täterschützer raus aus unseren Strukturen!

Zuletzt kam es vermehrt zu Vorfällen, bei denen sich nach Outings von Tätern sexualisierter und/oder psychischer Gewalt antifeministische Männerbünde gebildet haben. Als schützendes Umfeld von Tätern versuchen sie, Betroffene und Unterstützer:innen zu silencen. Um dies zu erreichen, werden öffentlich (Fake-)Informationen über Betroffene und Unterstützer:innen verbreitet. Zudem veröffentlichen diese antifeministischen Männerbünde auch bewusst sensible und personenbezogene Informationen über feministische Aktivist:innen. Sie arbeiten damit den Repressionsbehörden und Nazis aktiv zu.

In Berlin ist eine solche Entwicklung aktuell bei Marcel und seinem Umfeld zu beobachten. Marcel hat gegenüber FLINTA*-Personen aus linken Strukturen immer wieder psychische Gewalt angewendet, was sich u.a. auch in Stalking äußerte. Da sich dieses Verhalten seit mehreren Jahren immer wiederholt, gab es Ende Juli 2022 ein Outing gegen Marcel, um dem zukünftig Einhalt zu gebieten.

Wer antifeministische Schmutzkampagnen betreibt, Polizei und Nazis mit Informationen füttert, hat kein Platz in unseren Reihen!

Alle Gruppen, Strukturen und Einzelpersonen, die sich mit einer konsequenten anti-patriarchalen Haltung gegen Männerbündeleien verbunden fühlen, sind eingeladen sich dem Aufruf anzuschließen - gerne auch über Berlin hinaus! Informiert eure Freund:innen, Genoss:innen und Gefährt:innen! Teilt die Outings zum Täter und seinem Umfeld! Entwickelt Positionen in euren Zusammenhängen! Nehmt dem Täter und seinen Unterstützern den Raum! Meldet und blockiert, zum Beispiel, die Accounts der Täterschützer!

Lasst uns menschenverachtendes Verhalten gemeinsam aus unseren Strukturen schmeißen um so Platz für (neue) achtsamere und solidarische Beziehungen zueinander zu schaffen.

Outing gegen Marcel: https://esreichtouting.noblogs.org

Auseinandersetzung mit dem Verhalten seines Umfeldes: https://de.indymedia.org/node/215436

Unterzeichner:innen:

(Schreibt an diese Mail, wenn ihr auch unterzeichnen möchtet: stopmisogynie@riseup.net)

- La Casa

- Antifa in Praxis

- Uffmucken Schöneweide

- Stadtteilladen Zielona Góra

- Hauskollektiv Habersaath

- LiJa (Lichtenberger Jugendantifa)

- AVL (Antifaschistische Vernetzung Lichtenberg)

- Plattenaktionstage

- Make Love A Threat - Netzwerk

- F_AJOC BERLIN (Feministische Antifaschisistische Jugendorganisation Charlottenburg

- SHINE (Solidarisches Hilfsnetzwerk Charlottenburg)

- Kino-AG ChaWi und Queer-AG ChaWi

- Interkiezionale

- Interkiezionale Antirepgruppe

- Autonomes Jugendzentrum Potse

- North East Antifa (NEA)

- Syndikat Kollektiv

- AJZ Kita

- Black Pond Antifa

- SJZ Drugstore im SSB e.V.

-Criminals For Freedom

[BERLIN] All together against sexism and misogyny. Anti-feminist perpetrators and their supporters out of our structures!

Recently, there have been numerous incidents where anti-feminist alliances of cis-males have formed in reaction to outings of perpetrators of sexualized and/or psychological violence. Those alliances constitute a protective environment for perpetrators by trying to silence those persons affected and their supporters. To achieve this, they publicly disseminate (fake) information about the affected persons and their supporting structures. In addition, these anti-feminist alliances deliberately publish internal and personal information about (feminist) activists. In this way, they actively help repressive authorities and Nazis.

In Berlin, such a development can currently be observed in the case of Marcel and his entourage. Marcel has repeatedly used psychological violence against FLINTA persons from left-wing structures, including the permanent stalking of a female comrade. Since he repeated this behaviour for several years, an outing against Marcel was published at the end of July 2022 in order to put a stop to it from now on.

Those who run anti-feminist smear campaigns and feed the police and Nazis with information have no place in a leftist movement!

All groups, structures and individuals who engage in anti-patriarchal struggles are invited to join the call – whether from Berlin or elsewhere! Inform your friends, comrades and companions! Share the outings about the perpetrator and his protective environment! Develop positions in your contexts! Take the space from the perpetrator and his supporters! Report and block, for example, the accounts of the perpetrator and his protectors!

Let's kick inhuman behaviour out of our structures! Let‘s make room for more mindful and solidary relationships with each other.

Outing of Marcel [german/english]: https://esreichtouting.noblogs.org

Text concerning the protective behaviour of his environment and friends [german]: https://de.indymedia.org/node/215436

Signing groups/projects:

(Write to this mail, if you want to sign also: stopmisogynie@riseup.net)

- La Casa

- Antifa in Praxis

- Uffmucken Schöneweide

- Stadtteilladen Zielona Góra

- Hauskollektiv Habersaath

- LiJa (Lichtenberger Jugendantifa)

- AVL (Antifaschistische Vernetzung Lichtenberg)

- Plattenaktionstage

- Make Love A Threat - Netzwerk

- F_AJOC BERLIN (Feministische Antifaschisistische Jugendorganisation Charlottenburg

- SHINE (Solidarisches Hilfsnetzwerk Charlottenburg)

- Kino-AG ChaWi und Queer-AG ChaWi

- Interkiezionale

- Interkiezionale Antirepgruppe

- Autonomes Jugendzentrum Potse

- North East Antifa (NEA)

- Syndikat Kollektiv

- AJZ Kita

- Black Pond Antifa

- SJZ Drugstore im SSB e.V.

-Criminals For Freedom