Portland: burning of a Jeep for G. Michailidis

On the 67th night of Giannis Michailidis’ hunger strike, fire was set to a jeep belonging to the “Free2Move” car sharing fleet in Portland Oregon. Precautions were taken to ensure the fire would harm no one and only damage property. Free2Move was chosen as a target because their parent company Stellantis is a supplier of vehicles to the Hellenic Police; aiding the every day repression of the Greek state.

In Greece, the right-wing New Democracy government came to power in summer 2019, initiating a campaign of repression targeting refugees and the anarchist movement. New Democracy’s “law and order” agenda saw the destruction of long time squats and social centers; the mass deportation of migrants and refugees; and the end of University Asylum Laws. In the face of ever growing state violence, the resistance of Greek anarchist movement, nonetheless continues to be a beacon of hope for all those who dream of a free world.

Michailidis is not alone in his struggle for freedom. In revolt against prisons and the world that creates them

some anarchists

(https://abolitionmedia.noblogs.org/post/2022/08/02/solidarity-with-giann...)