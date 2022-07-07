[EN] [IT] From Milan to Leipzig, antifascist solidarity!

von: Comrades of Milan am: 07.07.2022 - 12:47
Criminal  lawsuits  were  opened  in  November  2020  against  German  antifascist  action  in  Leipzig,  Dresden  and Berlin.  The  judicial  investigations  focus  on  actions  against  neo-nazis  of  various  groups,  investigations  that led  to  the  imprisonment  of  Lina,  who  is  accused  of  having  been  present  in  all  attacks.
The  cases  that  have  emerged  from  the  lengthy  lawsuits  are  based  on  evidence  that  does  not  exist:  her  being  a woman  and  her  female  appearance  were  in  fact  used  as  an  expedient,  assuming  her  presence  on  the  basis  of uncertain,  unfounded  and  even  conflicting  testimonies  of  the  nazis  attacked.
A large  and  intensive  control  of  the  militants  led  the  police  to  intimidate  a  large  part  of  the  movement, searching  the  homes  of  comrades  and  tailing  them  regularly.

In  addition  to  the  specific  facts,  there  is  also  the  charge  of  founding  a  criminal  organisation  within  the meaning  of  article  §129  (German  Criminal  Code),  the  purpose  of  which  is,  as  written  in  the  papers,  'to  carry out  attacks  against  people  from  the  right-wing  milieu'.  According  to  the  police,  Lina  and  other  defendants created  an  organisation  with  the  aim  of  targeting  members  and  individuals  of  fascist  and  far-right organisations.
Under  indictment  are  antifascist  organisations  that  want  to  rid  the  city  of  Nazis,  those  who  harbour  fears  and hatred  for  those  who  are  different  or  more  fragile.
These  lawsuits  are  a  direct  attack  on  comrades  who  want  to  stem  the  far-righ  advance  by  any  means necessary.

To  make  matters  worse  was  Johannes  Domhöver,  who,  after  several  years  in  the  movement,  was  expelled after  the  rape  of  a  female  comrade.  Besides  being  repugnant  and  unprincipled,  this  prevaricatory  act  shows his  compromised  character.  As  if  this  were  not  enough,  over  the  past  two  years,  he  has  undermined  the security  of  the  antifascist  movement  by  informing  the  police  of  direct  actions  and  who  carried  them  out  in the  East  German  region.
This  infamous  act  resulted  in  further  action  being  taken  and  the  homes  of  two  comrades  being  searched  and their  DNA taken.

As  an  antifascist  assembly,  we  express  our  solidarity  with  Lina  and  all  comrades  who  animate  our  struggles through  their  demands.  Enemy  is  the  fascist  who  goes  arm  in  arm  with  the  police.  Enemy  is  the  infamous Domhöver,  who  sold  out  himself  to  the  police.  Enemy  is  the  state  that  tries,  through  criminal  prosecutions, repress  and  try  to  stop  the  antifascist  movement  and  supports  the  far  right.
We are  convinced  of  our  actions  and  claim  the  fight  against  fascism.

The  prosecution  of  Lina  and  other  antifascists  and  antifascists  was  well  orchestrated  by  judges  and  lawyers in  order  to  condemn  Lina,  Dy  and  Jo  at  all  costs.  With  the  lack  of  overwhelming  evidence,  it  is  clear  the repressive  mechanism  set  in  motion  by  the  government  with  the  support  of  the  mass  media,  which  aims  to demonise  any  kind  of  opposition  to  their  liberal,  imperialist  and  racist  model.

Fascism  has  grown  exponentially  in  recent  years  in  Germany  and  Europe,  with  its  various  parties, movements  and  violent  attacks.
We do  not  believe  in  the  justice  of  the  courts  and  the  state,  on  the  contrary  we  despise  it,  it  is  being  used against  us,  and  against  those  who  want  to  fight  fascism  that  discriminates  against  and  intimidates  migrants. This  is  why  we  believe  that  fascism  cannot  be  defeated  by  voting  or  by  the  implementation  of  laws  that 'criminalise'  it.  Rather,  it  is  necessary  to  concretely  oppose  fascist  and  police  raids,  the  laws  that  discriminate against  different  identities  and  restrict  freedom  of  movement  or  choice,  and  the  state  that  judges  and condemns  forms  of  struggle.

Therefore,  we  express  our  utmost  and  unconditional  solidarity  with  Lina,  Dy,  Jo  and  all  antifascist  comrades who  are  working  against  all  fascist,  racist  and  sexist  prevarications.  

Freedom  for  Lina!

Comrades  of  Milan

Da Milano a Lipsia, solidarietà antifascista

Un procedimento penale si è aperto nel novembre del 2020 nei confronti dell'azione antifascista tedesca a Lipisia, Dresda e Berlino. Le indagini giudiziarie si concentrano su azioni contro neonazisti di vari gruppi; indagini che hanno portato alla reclusione della compagna Lina, accusata di essere stata presente in tutti gli attacchi, e al coinvolgimento nel processo di altri due compagni, Dy e Jo. Le accuse emerse dal lungo procedimento sono basate su prove che non sussistono: per Lina il suo essere donna e le sue sembianze femminili, infatti, sono state usate come espediente, supponendo la sua presenza in base a testimonianze incerte, infondate e anche in contrasto tra di loro, dei nazisti colpiti. Un grande e intensivo controllo a cui sono stati sottoposti i militanti ha portato la polizia ad intimidire gran parte del movimento, perquisendo case di compagni e pedinandoli regolarmente. Ai fatti specifici si aggiunge l'accusa di aver fondato un'organizzazione criminale ai sensi dell’articolo §129 (Codice penale tedesco), il cui scopo è, come scritto nelle carte, "compiere attacchi contro persone dell’ambiente di destra". Secondo la polizia, Lina e gli altri accusati avrebbero creato un’organizzazione con lo scopo di colpire membri e individui di organizzazioni fasciste e dell’estrema destra. Sotto accusa sono le organizzazioni antifasciste che vogliono liberare la città dai nazisti, da chi nutre paure e odio per chi è diverso o già marginalizzato dalla società.
Questo procedimento è un attacco diretto a compagne e compagni che vogliono arginare l'avanzata della destra estrema con ogni mezzo necessario.
A peggiorare la situazione è stato Johannes Domhöver, che dopo vari anni nel movimento, a seguito di uno stupro nei confronti di una compagna è stato allontanato dall'ambiente. Oltre a essere ripugnante e privo di principi, questo atto prevaricatorio mostra la sua figura compromessa. Come se non bastasse, nel giungo 2022, si è scoperto che Domhöver ha deciso di collaborare con la polizia tedesca e dare loro informazioni. Quest'atto infame ha fatto sì che altri provvedimenti venissero presi: le case di altri due compagni sono state perquisite, è stato prelevato il loro DNA e molto probabilmente altri compagni e compagne verranno coinvolti/e nel processo.
Portiamo solidarietà a Lina e a tutte le compagne e i compagni che attraverso le rivendicazioni animano le nostre lotte. Nemico è il fascista che va a braccetto con le forze dell'ordine. Nemico è l'infame Domhöver, che si è venduto alla polizia. Nemico è lo stato che prova, attraverso procedimenti penali, a reprimere e fermare il movimento antifascista e che fiancheggia l'estrema destra. Siamo convinti delle nostre azioni e rivendichiamo la lotta contro il fascismo. Il procedimento giudiziario che ha colpito Lina e altre antifasciste e antifascisti è stato ben orchestrato da giudici e avvocati col fine di condannare a ogni costo Lina, Dy e Jo. Con la mancanza di prove schiaccianti, è chiaro il meccanismo repressivo messo in moto dal governo con l'appoggio dei mass media, che ha come obiettivo la demonizzazione di ogni tipo di opposizione al loro modello liberale, imperialista e razzista. Il fascismo negli ultimi anni in Germania e in Europa è cresciuto esponenzialmente, con vari partiti, movimenti e attacchi violenti. Non crediamo nella giustizia dei tribunali e dello stato, al contrario la disprezziamo, essa viene usata contro di noi, e contro chi vuole combattere il fascismo che discrimina e intimidisce migranti. Per questo consideriamo che il fascismo non possa essere sconfitto né solo votando né con l’attuazione di leggi che lo ”criminalizzano”, bensì che sia necessario opporsi concretamente ai raid fascisti e della polizia, alle leggi che discriminano diverse identità e limitano la libertà di movimento o di scelta, e allo Stato che giudica e condanna le forme di lotta.
Pertanto, esprimiamo la nostra massima e incondizionata solidarietà a Lina, Dy, Jo e tutti/e gli/le compagni/e antifasciste che si impegnano contro ogni prevaricazione fascista, razzista e sessista.

Libertà per Lina!

Compagne e compagni di Milano

 

Ergänzungen

Von: Antifas am: 07.07. - 23:13

