[EN] [IT] From Milan to Leipzig, antifascist solidarity!

In addition to the specific facts, there is also the charge of founding a criminal organisation within the meaning of article §129 (German Criminal Code), the purpose of which is, as written in the papers, 'to carry out attacks against people from the right-wing milieu'. According to the police, Lina and other defendants created an organisation with the aim of targeting members and individuals of fascist and far-right organisations.

Under indictment are antifascist organisations that want to rid the city of Nazis, those who harbour fears and hatred for those who are different or more fragile.

These lawsuits are a direct attack on comrades who want to stem the far-righ advance by any means necessary.

To make matters worse was Johannes Domhöver, who, after several years in the movement, was expelled after the rape of a female comrade. Besides being repugnant and unprincipled, this prevaricatory act shows his compromised character. As if this were not enough, over the past two years, he has undermined the security of the antifascist movement by informing the police of direct actions and who carried them out in the East German region.

This infamous act resulted in further action being taken and the homes of two comrades being searched and their DNA taken.

As an antifascist assembly, we express our solidarity with Lina and all comrades who animate our struggles through their demands. Enemy is the fascist who goes arm in arm with the police. Enemy is the infamous Domhöver, who sold out himself to the police. Enemy is the state that tries, through criminal prosecutions, repress and try to stop the antifascist movement and supports the far right.

We are convinced of our actions and claim the fight against fascism.

The prosecution of Lina and other antifascists and antifascists was well orchestrated by judges and lawyers in order to condemn Lina, Dy and Jo at all costs. With the lack of overwhelming evidence, it is clear the repressive mechanism set in motion by the government with the support of the mass media, which aims to demonise any kind of opposition to their liberal, imperialist and racist model.

Fascism has grown exponentially in recent years in Germany and Europe, with its various parties, movements and violent attacks.

We do not believe in the justice of the courts and the state, on the contrary we despise it, it is being used against us, and against those who want to fight fascism that discriminates against and intimidates migrants. This is why we believe that fascism cannot be defeated by voting or by the implementation of laws that 'criminalise' it. Rather, it is necessary to concretely oppose fascist and police raids, the laws that discriminate against different identities and restrict freedom of movement or choice, and the state that judges and condemns forms of struggle.

Therefore, we express our utmost and unconditional solidarity with Lina, Dy, Jo and all antifascist comrades who are working against all fascist, racist and sexist prevarications.

Freedom for Lina!

Comrades of Milan

Da Milano a Lipsia, solidarietà antifascista

Un procedimento penale si è aperto nel novembre del 2020 nei confronti dell'azione antifascista tedesca a Lipisia, Dresda e Berlino. Le indagini giudiziarie si concentrano su azioni contro neonazisti di vari gruppi; indagini che hanno portato alla reclusione della compagna Lina, accusata di essere stata presente in tutti gli attacchi, e al coinvolgimento nel processo di altri due compagni, Dy e Jo. Le accuse emerse dal lungo procedimento sono basate su prove che non sussistono: per Lina il suo essere donna e le sue sembianze femminili, infatti, sono state usate come espediente, supponendo la sua presenza in base a testimonianze incerte, infondate e anche in contrasto tra di loro, dei nazisti colpiti. Un grande e intensivo controllo a cui sono stati sottoposti i militanti ha portato la polizia ad intimidire gran parte del movimento, perquisendo case di compagni e pedinandoli regolarmente. Ai fatti specifici si aggiunge l'accusa di aver fondato un'organizzazione criminale ai sensi dell’articolo §129 (Codice penale tedesco), il cui scopo è, come scritto nelle carte, "compiere attacchi contro persone dell’ambiente di destra". Secondo la polizia, Lina e gli altri accusati avrebbero creato un’organizzazione con lo scopo di colpire membri e individui di organizzazioni fasciste e dell’estrema destra. Sotto accusa sono le organizzazioni antifasciste che vogliono liberare la città dai nazisti, da chi nutre paure e odio per chi è diverso o già marginalizzato dalla società.

Questo procedimento è un attacco diretto a compagne e compagni che vogliono arginare l'avanzata della destra estrema con ogni mezzo necessario.

A peggiorare la situazione è stato Johannes Domhöver, che dopo vari anni nel movimento, a seguito di uno stupro nei confronti di una compagna è stato allontanato dall'ambiente. Oltre a essere ripugnante e privo di principi, questo atto prevaricatorio mostra la sua figura compromessa. Come se non bastasse, nel giungo 2022, si è scoperto che Domhöver ha deciso di collaborare con la polizia tedesca e dare loro informazioni. Quest'atto infame ha fatto sì che altri provvedimenti venissero presi: le case di altri due compagni sono state perquisite, è stato prelevato il loro DNA e molto probabilmente altri compagni e compagne verranno coinvolti/e nel processo.

Portiamo solidarietà a Lina e a tutte le compagne e i compagni che attraverso le rivendicazioni animano le nostre lotte. Nemico è il fascista che va a braccetto con le forze dell'ordine. Nemico è l'infame Domhöver, che si è venduto alla polizia. Nemico è lo stato che prova, attraverso procedimenti penali, a reprimere e fermare il movimento antifascista e che fiancheggia l'estrema destra. Siamo convinti delle nostre azioni e rivendichiamo la lotta contro il fascismo. Il procedimento giudiziario che ha colpito Lina e altre antifasciste e antifascisti è stato ben orchestrato da giudici e avvocati col fine di condannare a ogni costo Lina, Dy e Jo. Con la mancanza di prove schiaccianti, è chiaro il meccanismo repressivo messo in moto dal governo con l'appoggio dei mass media, che ha come obiettivo la demonizzazione di ogni tipo di opposizione al loro modello liberale, imperialista e razzista. Il fascismo negli ultimi anni in Germania e in Europa è cresciuto esponenzialmente, con vari partiti, movimenti e attacchi violenti. Non crediamo nella giustizia dei tribunali e dello stato, al contrario la disprezziamo, essa viene usata contro di noi, e contro chi vuole combattere il fascismo che discrimina e intimidisce migranti. Per questo consideriamo che il fascismo non possa essere sconfitto né solo votando né con l’attuazione di leggi che lo ”criminalizzano”, bensì che sia necessario opporsi concretamente ai raid fascisti e della polizia, alle leggi che discriminano diverse identità e limitano la libertà di movimento o di scelta, e allo Stato che giudica e condanna le forme di lotta.

Pertanto, esprimiamo la nostra massima e incondizionata solidarietà a Lina, Dy, Jo e tutti/e gli/le compagni/e antifasciste che si impegnano contro ogni prevaricazione fascista, razzista e sessista.

Libertà per Lina!

Compagne e compagni di Milano