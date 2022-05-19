[B] R94 - Aufruf zur Unterstützung

In den letzten Jahrzenten wurde das Haus mehrere Male von angeblichen Eigentümer*innen ge- und verkauft, bis die Position des Eigentümers vor wenigen Jahren von der britischen Briefkastenfirma Lafone Investments Limited in Anspruch genommen wurde. Seit dem das zu DDR Zeiten verfallende Haus von unserem Kollektiv übernommen wurde, hat es zahlreiche Angriffe von Bullen, sogenannten Eigentümern, Bauarbeitern und privaten “Sicherheitskräften” über sich ergehen lassen, wodurch Schäden entstanden. Wie bereits in der Vergangenheit, bedrohen die momentan intensiven Angriffe das Haus als Raum des politischen Kampfes in seiner Existenz. Die Kooperation zwischen Staat und Kapital, in diesem Fall konkret die Zusammenarbeit der Lafone mit deren angeblichen Anwälten und Hausverwaltern mit der Bullen und Politiker*innen sind allen wohlbekannt.

Beim letzten Räumungsversuch unter dem Vorwand des Brandschutzes am 17. Juni 2021 und der Razzia am 6. Oktober 2021 wurden viele Kosten verursacht. Die”Brandschutzbegehung” war, wie in dem Text “Which Side Are You On?” beschrieben, Teil einer größeren Strategie, um uns loszuwerden. Der starke Widerstand inner- und außerhalb des Hauses ließ diesen Versuch jedoch scheitern – und anstatt uns schwächer zu machen, stärkte dieser Widerstand unseren Glauben an Selbstverwaltung, Solidarität und gegenseitige Hilfe und zeigt uns die Notwendigkeit solcher Orte, um unsere Ideen und Handlungen (weiter) zu entwickeln. Ob im Kontext eines Angriffs auf das Haus oder nicht: Das Hauskollektiv und solidarische Menschen kümmern sich immer selber um das Gebäude. Das bedeutet Instandbesetzen und auch immer wieder aufs Neue die Bewohnbarkeit und bauliche Sicherheit nach Bullenrazzien herzustellen. Es bedeutet aber auch, den Raum im Sinne des Kampfes weiterzuentwickeln und auszubauen, wie kürzlich bei der Renovierung der Kadterschmiede.

Der kontinuierliche Angriff auf das Haus und unsere Ideen findet jedoch nicht nur in und um das Gebäude statt, sondern auch auf dem rechtlichen Weg. Auch die aktuellen Klagen (siehe: Umgang mit patriarchaler Gewalt und Ausblick auf juristische Entwicklungen – CN: sexualisierte Gewalt ) rauben uns neben Zeit und Nerven eben auch Geld.

Trotz dieser konstanten Angriffe, mit dem Zeitl uns unserer Kräfte zu berauben, waren Staat und Kapital bis heute nicht fähig, unser Haus zu erobern. Dies ist ein Ergebnis jahrzehntelanger Solidarität der Hausbewohner*innen, Gefährt*innen und einer solidarischen Bewegung, welche uns, unsere Strukturen und viele andere Tag für Tag empowert. Im Rahmen teils defensiver Anstregungen ensteht ein stärkeres Netzwerk der gegenseitigen Hilfe zwischen uns allen, und unsere Motivation, unsere Räume und Ideen kollektiv und offensiv zu verteidigen und weiter zu entwickeln, wächst.

Durch diese Praxis der gegenseitigen Hilfe, die lokal aber auch international in den verschiedensten Formen zwischen kämpfenden Individuen, Gruppen und Projekten stattfindet, haben wir als Bewegung die Solidarität zu unserer stärksten Waffe gemacht.

Damit unsere Räume offen bleiben und um weiterhin als Bremse gegen Gentrifizierung und die Ausweitung der autoritären Sicherheitsdoktrin wirken können, rufen wir hiermit zur aktiven Solidarität auf.

Wir brauchen Geld (und davon nicht zu knapp) für die juristische Verteidigung der alten Mietverträge, für den Erhalt jener Räume, die seit Jahrzenten selbstverwaltet werden und für die Fortführung des Kampfes. Wenn ihr uns unterstützten wollt, könnte ihr zum Beispiel Solievents in eurer Gegend machen oder den gesellschaftlichen Reichtum umverteilen ;)

Darüber hinaus rufen wir dazu auf, euch auf anderen Wegen an dem Kampf zu beteiligen: Ob durch kreativ/künstlerische Projekte, direkte Aktionen oder z.B. mit Veranstaltungen in unseren offenen Räumlichkeiten.

Verteidigen wir unsere Räume um unsere Ideen und Kämpfe für Solidarität, Gleichheit und Selbstverwaltung zu verbreiten!

Rigaer94

Spendenkonto:

Förderverein Netzwerk Selbsthilfe e.V.

IBAN: DE57 1002 0500 0003 0233 00

BIC: BFSWDE33BER

Verwendungszweck : R94

Call for Support

We hereby call on our friends, comrades and all others who consider our existence as a necessary thorn in the logic of exploitation in Berlin to support us.

In the last decades the house was bought and sold several times by alleged owners, until the position of the owner was claimed a few years ago by the British shell company Lafone Investments Limited. Since the house, which was decaying in GDR times, was taken over by our collective, it endured numerous attacks by cops, selfproclaimed“owners”, construction workers and private “security forces”, causing damage. As in the past, the current intense attacks threaten the existence of the house as a space of political struggle. The cooperation between the state and capital, in this case specifically the cooperation of the Lafone with their alleged lawyers and house managers with the cops and politicians are well known to all.

During the last eviction attempt under the pretext of fire protection on June 17, 2021 and the raid on October 6, 2021, many costs were created. The “fire safety raid” was, as described in the text “Which Side Are You On”, part of a larger strategy to get rid of us. However, the strong resistance inside and outside the house made this attempt fail – and instead of making us weaker, this resistance strengthened our belief in self-organization, solidarity and mutual help and shows us the necessity of such places to (further) develop our ideas and actions. Whether in the context of an attack on the house or not, the house collective and people in solidarity always take care of the building themselves. This means maintenance and also to establish again and again the habitability and structural security after police raids. But it also means developing and expanding the space in the spirit of the struggle, as recently with the renovation of the Kadterschmiede.

However, the continuous attack on the house and our ideas does not only take place in and around the building, but also on the legal way. Even the current lawsuits (see: Dealing with patriarchal violence and outlook on legal developments – CN: sexualized violence: strip us not only of time and nerves but also of money.

Despite these constant attacks, with the goal to wear us down, the state and capital have not been able to conquer our home until today. This is a result of decades of solidarity of the residents, companions and a movement of solidarity that empowers us, our structures and many others day after day. In the context of sometimes defensive efforts, a stronger network of mutual help is emerging between all of us, and our motivation to collectively and offensively defend and develop our spaces and ideas is growing.

Through this practice of mutual aid, which takes place locally but also internationally in various forms between struggling individuals, groups and projects, we as a movement have made solidarity our strongest weapon.

In order to keep our spaces open and to continue to act as a brake against gentrification and the expansion of the authoritarian security doctrine, we hereby call for active solidarity.

We need money (and not too little of it) for the legal defense of the old leases, for the preservation of those spaces that have been self-organized for decades and for the continuation of the struggle. Furthermore, we need money for the renovations and repairs described above. If you want to support us, you could for example make soli events in your area or redistribute some capital. ;)

In addition, we call on you to join the struggle in other ways: Whether through creative/artistic projects, direct actions or with events in our open spaces, for example.

Let’s defend our spaces to spread our ideas and struggles for solidarity, equality and self-management!

Rigaer94

Account for donations:

Förderverein Netzwerk Selbsthilfe e.V.

IBAN: DE57 1002 0500 0003 0233 00

BIC: BFSWDE33BER

Reference: R94