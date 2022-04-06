[B] Wir Sind Alle 129 a,b,c,d – Aufruf zur Offenen Versammlung für offensive Solidarität (08.04. – 19:00 Uhr – Kalabalik (DE/EN)

Nach den ersten beiden offenen Versammlungen für offensive Solidarität, geht es jetzt in die konkrete Planung eines Wochenendes mit Diskussion und Demonstration Berlin. Hierfür wurde der 06-08. Mai 2022 vorgeschlagen. Wir wollen uns vernetzen, aber auch aus Berlin unsere Solidarität mit dem aktuell laufenden Prozess in Dresden zeigen.

Hierzu laden wir euch ein, am Freitag, den 08.04.22 um 19:00 Uhr in die Kalabalik.

[B] We Are All 129 a,b,c,d – Call for Open Assembly for offensive solidarity (08.04. – 19:00 – Kalabalik)

After the first two open assemblies for offensive solidarity, we are now moving into the concrete planning of a weekend with discussion and demonstration Berlin. Therefore the 6th- 8th may was proposed. We want to network, but also show our solidarity from Berlin with the currently ongoing process in Dresden.

For this we invite you to meet on Sunday, 08.04.22 at 19:00 in Kalabalik.

Aufruf/Call: https://kontrapolis.info/6637/