COPS KILL - FIGHT BACK [B]

On the occasion of the international day against police violence a banner has been dropped at the corner between Oranienstraße and Manteuffelstraße (Görlitzer Bhf) that states "Cops kill - Fight back" in big letters.

The banner has been placed in the middle of the city to remind people of police violence and that we will fight back and want all of you to do that too!

We will fight against

- racial profiling, like we see in Görlitzer Park

- the implemantion of a police station at Kotti

- Bundespolizei taking out people of color from the trains from ukraine

- police brutality killing people in custody and during police raids

We wont let these things happen without resistance, we will fight back

We stand in solidarity with everyone who suffers under the injustified police authority.

We fight on the side with everyone who struggles against police violence.