Zum Tod Jorge Zabalzas - Nachruf auf einen konsequenten Revolutionär

This past Wednesday night Jorge Zabalza “Tambero” passed away, after fighting for several weeks in the hospital.

In his remembrance we translated two of his articles, in which he addresses his old comrades with whome he fought in the 60’s and 70’s in the guerilla and with whom he rebuild up the political organization MLN after the end of the dictatorship. It is a harsh critique on the loss of revolutionary intention and the use of their position as ex-guerilleros for stabilizing an oppressive political system.

Zabalza became active in the student movement in the 60’s as a member of the university student federation. In 1967 traveled to Cuba for military training, aiming to join the guerrilla of Che Guevara in Bolivia.

In 1968 he returned to Uruguay instead and joined the urban guerilla “National Liberation Movement: Tupamaros” (MLN-T), which was one of the armed organizations, that fought against the military uprisings and state repression that later, in 1973, declined into the last military dictatorship lived in Uruguay.

Zabalza was first arrested in 1969, In 1971 he took part in the mythical jailbreak of “Punta Carretas” prison in which 111 fellow prisoners participated. He was arrested again in 1972. In 1973 he became part of the prisioners known as “9 hostages”. Nine prisoners, all of them main leaders of MLN-T who were transferred from the “Libertad” [freedom] Prision to military units in the interior of the country, where they remained until 1984, in a regime of isolation, torture, and deprived of sunlight..

After the dictactoriship he stayed organized as part of the MLN and participated in the foundation of MPP, a electora Party that the MLN co-founded with other political movements. Oh their ticket, he was elected as a councilmen in the municipal administration of Montevideo. At the time he was responsible for giving ovations to foreign visitors as the city’s representant. He became famous for using that opportunity for critizising them. When he handed over the cities key to former french president jaque chirac, he codemned him for Frances nuclear bomb tests.

He left the MLN in 1995 due to political differences, but remained in office for the MPP until 2000, then quitted electoral politics, worked as butcher and continued his political work independently.

2021 he was convicted of disturbance of public order among six others, after protesting in 2013 against the removal of the judge Mariana Mota, that was responsible for over 50 cases against military officers for torture, violations and murder during the las dictatorship.

Despite all political differences we might have, we do acknowledge his perseverance for a revolutionary change, and for his consistent fight for Memory, Truth and Justice [Memoria, Verdad y Justicia].

Nunca mas terrorismo de estado! Hasta siempre!

Briefe von Zabalza an Fernández Huidobro

Fünf Jahre später

2011

Am 10. Oktober 1972 ließen sie uns im Knast “Libertad” landen. Die Gata García, der Gallego Germán, Rodebel el Marino, der Chacal Machado, Colacho, el Manso Duter, “Raulito” Fagúndez, der Tito Gregori, Cavillón… wir waren ein Haufen Eingeladener zur Einweihung einer machiavellischen Höllengeburt, die Reste der Genossen in den Hügeln des Nordens. Es war eine Bruchlandung, im wörtlichen Sinne, denn die Milicos [Miltärs] “vergaßen” eine Treppe hinzustellen, um aus dem Flugzeug auszusteigen; mit den Händen hinter dem Rücken gefesselt warfen sie uns wie Kartoffelsäcke und nutzten unsern Abprall am Boden, um uns in einen Laster zu werfen, wo wir dann verstreut liegen blieben, ohne die Möglichkeit, uns auch nur aufzurichte. Ein “kleines Monster”, Offizier der Infanterie, kletterte die Veranda hoch und erhob sich wie Burt Lancaster in “Pearl Habor”, während er seine Thompson in die Luft hielt und hysterisch schrie: “Jeder Fluchtversuch wird hart bestraft!” Stellt Dir vor… als ob an Flucht zu denken gewesen wäre! Am nächsten morgen, schafften sie uns hinaus. Ein halbe Stunde Hofgang unter den Säulen des Knastes. Zur Sicherheit, falls wir nochmal verhört werden sollten, beeilte ich mich allen bescheid zu sagen: “Der Negro Amodio[1] hat gesungen. Vom Tino wussten sie, weil wir in Paysandu alle durch die Verhöre mussten, in denen sein Verrat offensichtlich wurde. Aber Amodio hatte nichts mit der Kolonne im Landesinneren zu tun gehabt. Außer meines Körpers, hatte keiner am eigenen Fleisch den Verrat spüren müssen. Niemand glaubte mir! Sie konnten nicht glauben, dass einer der Gründer der Tupamaros, einer der”heiligen Kühe“, ein Verräter sein könne. Die Wertschätzung und die Illusion, dass all die”Alten" wie der Che waren, machten alle auch noch so fundierten Argumente zunichte. Und außerdem, wenn der Verrat wahr sei, der Boden würde so grundlegend erschüttert, die Hoffnung verloren.. wie sollten wir die schreckliche Haft überleben, die uns bevorstand?

Fakten und Gewissen

33 Jahre später, im Jahre 2005, war es eine weitere “heilige Kuh”, welche als Parlamentarier die Teilnahme der uruguayischen Streitkräfte an der UNITAS Mission anstieß. Für die multinationale Intervention in Haití, hatte er argumentiert, dass “das Entsenden von Truppen nach Haití purer Anti-Imperalismus ist”. Im Widerspruch zu seiner Geschichte als revolutionärer Guerillero, hat er die Rolle als Verteidiger “des bewaffneten Armes der Oligarchie” eingenommen. Empört, haben wir anderen Überlebenden reagiert und unterzeichneten einen “Brief an den Senator Fernández Huidobro”, in welchen wir sein Vorgehen anprangerten: “Wir Tupas haben nicht dafür überlebt”. Es war das erste Jahr der progressiven Ära, die Stimmung war ein blinder Glaube an die Personen, die das frenteamplistische Volk in die Regierungsverantwortung erhoben hatte. Es gab keinen Platz für kritische Gedanken. Viel später wurde es sichtbar, dass die Haltung des Senators, in einer langen Geschichte von Gesprächen mit Militärs verschiedener Spezien offenbar wurde…. Mit welchem Ziel könnte man sich fragen? Es muss sich um eine geheime revolutionäre Taktik Huidobros handeln, meinten die Leichtgläubigen. Wir anderen vermuteten, das es sich um eine opportunistischen Schachzug handelte. Ein Versuch, Teil der politischen Partei zu werden, welche die Waffen kontrolliert, der Einzigen, dessen Macht unabhängig vom Hin und Her der Wahlen ist. Nachdem er wiedermal ohne politische Strategie darstand, wollte Huidobro einen Teil des Militärs beeinflussen, womit er sich, definitiv einer fremden Strategie anschloss.

Nun ist es schon 2010, viel Zeit ist ins Land gegangen und der Herr Senator hat das ein oder andere dicke Ding gesagt und gemacht; in diesen Tagen brachte er das Fass, mit seiner Anschuldigung, dass die Familienangeörigen der Verschwundenen nur aus ökonomischen Interessen heraus kämpfen, zum Überlaufen. Ein weiterer Schuss ins Leere, mit der Absicht seine Verstrickungen mit der Straflosigkeit der staatlichen Terroristen zu verdecken, seien es die Dinosaurier aus den 70ern oder seine Kücken, gerade erst aus dem Ei geschlüpft, wie jene, die in Chile inhaftiert wurden, wegen der Ermordung von Berríos[4]. Gelegenheit dafür, das einige Compañeros 2010 den Brief von 2005 wieder aufgreifen. Einige der Unterzeichner, um ihre Unterschrift zu ratifizieren; andere, die den Brief nicht kannten, wollten ihn erstmalig Unterzeichnen, niemand fand den Inhalt veraltet. Viele der Menschen, an denen der Brief 2005 vorbeigezogen war, hielten ihn für eine Antwort auf die aktuellen Geschehnisse und teilten die vorgebrachten Kritiken. Die Geschehnisse der letzten fünf Jahre, haben die Scheinheiligkeit und die Doppelzüngigkeit des Senators enttarnt. Sogar jene, die am meisten in sein Wort und seine Absichten vertrauten, stehen jetzt Schlange um auf ihn einzuschlagen, jenen Fernández Huidobro, dem jeden Mittel Recht ist, um das Amnestiegesetz für die Militärs zu bewahren. Das sind die Phänomene des Gewissens.

Berthold Brecht

Die ganze Geschichte sollte uns als Lehre dienen. Die Realität muss man in ihrer ganzen Grausamkeit warnhemen, ohne von dem Wunschdenken geleitet zu sein, dass “es wohl das Beste sein wird”, wie mein Opa sagte, wenn ihm ein Unglück passierte. Wenn der Fall “Korruption in der Armee” mit anonymen Anschuldigungen begann, die direkt an die Justiz und nicht an das Ministerium gingen… Welche sind die politischen Intentionen der Hinweisgeber? Geht es vielleicht viel mehr um interne Machtkämpfe der Armee als um die öffentliche Meinung? War es eine Operation der Geheimdienste? Wenn Dalmao[2] sein Amt als Chef der IV. Divison behalten darf(Das gleiche Amt das Goyo Alvarez[3] inne hatte) und gleichzeitig Rodales, dem Chefkommandant der Armee, sein “Ausrutscher” verziehen wird -er sprach sich öffentlich für die Aufrechterhaltung der Straflosigkeit, für die Freiheit der in Chile inhaftierten und für Dalmao selber aus- wer ist dann der Vefehlshaber der Armee? Es gab Generäle, die sich mit Rodales solidarisierten… Werden ihnen keine Vorwürfe gemacht? Tabaréz Vázquez[5] hat schon für kleinere Dinger den Chefkommandanten abgesetzt.

Wir alle Wissen, dass der Haushalt einer Regierung, die Übersetzung deren politischer Pläne in Zahlen ist. Wenn nun die Militärs und Polizisten die Priviligiertesten für den Zeitraum 2010-15 sein sollen, welches Projekt versteckt sich hinter diesen Nummern? Müssen wir die Lehrer und die Angestellten die öffentlichen Dienstes mit Waffen versorgen, damit ihre Forderungen gehört werden?

Das südliche Kommando der U.S.Streitkräfte hat seine Augen auf Santa Catalina gerichtet. Vor einigen Jahren hat es ein Krankenhaus gespendet und jetzt hat es die Errichtung einer Sportstätte für 450.000 US$ angekündigt. Beide Projekte scheinen mit Initiativen des aktuellen Verteidigungsministers Luis Rosadilla, verstrickt zu sein. Ist das Wohltätigkeit, die Aneignung der Solidarität durch die Völkermörder im Pentagon? Haben diese Spenden nichts mit der Errichtung einer Militärbasis für Ausbildungszwecke in Santa Catalina zu tun, in welcher lateinamerikanische Soldaten für “Friedensmissionen” fit gemacht werden sollen? Haben diese wirklich nichts mit der Strategie des Pentagons zu tun, die Amazonas-Region zu kontrollieren und einen Todesstreifen um Cuba und Venezuela zu errichten? Die kubanische Republik hat eine der geringsten Kriminalitätsraten der Welt, aber der Innenminister ging nach Israel um Präventionsmethoden zu lernen. Zufall oder die politische Option sich international auszurichten? Werden die Methoden, die in Gaza angewendet werden, bevorzugt, weil sie effektiver sind? Ist es weil die Gefängnisse in Israel so humanitär sind?

Diese ganzen Geschichten sind eine Schande, das ist es was sie sind. Der Staatsterror, der alte und der neue, füllt seine Ränge, veröffentlicht seine Wochenzeitung, hat eine Zuhörerschaft im Radio und eine eigene Webseite. Sie machen sogar Demos und Outings, beleidigen den Minister, der sie wohlwollend empfängt. Es werden hier Vögeln flügel gegeben, die sehr gut wissen wie man fliegt. Hört nicht auf mich, sagte Bertold Brecht.

Jorge Zabalza, Tupamaro

[1] Amodio Perez: Mitbegründer der Tupamaros. Später wurde bekannt, dass er ausgiebig mit dem Militär und der Polizei zusammenarbeitete. Er verließ Uruguay kurz vor der Niederschlagung der Tupamaros-Guerilla und kehrte 2015 ins Land zurück. Wegen seines Verrats wurden viele Menschen verhaftet und gefoltert.

[2] Berríos: Chilenischer Angehöriger der Militärpolizei DINA. Er flüchtete 1991 nach Uruguay, um einem Prozess wegen seiner Beteiligung an Pinochets Staatsstreich zu entgehen. Der uruguayische Geheimdienst versteckte ihn, tötete ihn jedoch später und ließ seine Leiche verschwinden.

[3] Miguel Dalmao: Während der Diktatur zwischen 1973 und 1985 aktiver Militär. Er war der erste (von sehr wenigen bis heute) Offizier, der als Teil der militärischen Sondereinheit “S2” verurteilt wurde, einer Geheimdiensteinheit, die sich mit politischen Verbrechen befasste. Er wurde insbesondere für den Mord an der kommunistischen Aktivistin Nibia Sabalsagaray zu 28 Jahren Haft verurteilt. Diese Verurteilung wurde vom Obersten Gerichtshof aufgehoben.

[4] Goyo Alvarez: Verantwortlicher General für den Staatsstreich von 1973. Er hatte den höchsten Rang während der Diktatur von 1973-1985 inne. Er war einer der führenden Köpfe hinter der extensiven Anwendung von Folter, dem gewaltsamen Verschwindenlassen von Personen und der Politik der Straffreiheit für staatliche Terrorakte, die als Vorbedingung für den Übergang zur Demokratie im Jahr 1985 eingeführt wurde und bis heute andauert.

[5] Tabaré Vázquez: Mitglied der sozialistischen Partei, die auch Teil der Koalition Frente Amplio (FA) war. Er wurde der erste Präsident der so genannten progresiven Ära, der erste Präsident einer linken Partei in Uruguay.

Wofür zum Teufel haben wir überlebt, Ñato?

Brief von Jorge Zabalza an E. Fernández Huidobro

2005

Che Guevara sagte, das in einer Revolution, wenn es denn eine wahre Revolutin sei, man entweder siegt oder stirbt. Doch hör mal, die Revolution der Tupamaros war eine Wahre! Wir gaben das ganze Leben! Aber wir siegten nicht und wir starben nicht. Wir haben gerade so überlebt und in einigen Fällen ist das bedauerlich, denn man hätte mit der innigen Erinnerung verbleiben können, so aber, wen man weiterlebt, hat man immer noch die Möglichkeit sich den einen oder anderen großen Fehltritt zu leisten.

Es gibt alte Tupas, unter anderem ihr, die keine Tupamaros-Politik mehr machen, soll heißen, eine Politik mit einem aufständischen Horizont, wie jenen den die Sonnen der 60er erstrahlen ließen, aber auch die Frühlingsmonde nach dem Ende der Militärdiktatur.

Ob im Untergrund oder in der Legalität, ob mit oder ohne Waffen, in den 70ern wie in den 90er: Zusammen haben wir ernsthaft Politik gemacht. Eine Politik, um uns in Frauen und Männer mit revolutionären Ideen und Werten, um die aktuelle Gesellschaft in eine andere zu verwandeln, ohne Klassen und ohne Staat. Nachdem ihr den revolutionären Horizouns verloren habt, seid ihr zu Betreibern des Politapparates geworden. Ihr macht Politik ohne das Ziel einer Transformation, Politik, damit das System gedeiht. Ihr Akzeptiert als ob es unvermeidbar wäre, “Es ist was es ist, mein Freund” - die Klassenunterdrückung, die kapitalistische Ausbeutung. Es ist eine Schande wie ihr die Abhängigkeit vom Imperium im Wirtschaftlichen und Militärischen akzeptiert. Erst gestern Nacht: Ihr habt die Teilnahme am UNITAS Einsatz und die Verstärkung der Truppen in Haití abgenickt! Werdet ihr jetzt dem bilaterale Freihandelsabkommen zustimmen? Wofür haben wir dann überlebt? Um virtuelle Politik im Fernseher zu machen? Mediatische Politik, die die Struktur der wirtschaflichen Macht nicht einmal antastet? Es ist die Politik des, “wie ich dir das eine, sage ich dir das andere”. So wie du mit 99,9% Wahrscheinlichkeit versichert hast, das sich die Überreste von María Claudia im 14. Batallion befinden. Dann, nach wenigen Tagen zugestehen musstest, dass diese Informationen, auf die du dich verließest, doch nicht die definitiven waren und du sich gegen die Informanten wendetest, die du von Anfang an als Lügner hättest ansehen müssen.

Sie lügten, als sie bestritten, dass es in Urugauy politische Gefangen und Verschwundene gab. Sie lügten bei der Ermordung des Chilenen Berríos. Sie lügen und die Mörder von Morroni und Facal sind weiter straffrei. Sie haben in der Friedenskommission gelogen und solange sie weiter leichtgläubige Dummköpfe vorfinden… warum sollten sie mit dem Lügen aufhören? Virtuelle und mediale Politik in der alte revolutionäre Tupamaros als Garantien für die alten Institutionen des Systems auftreten, ohne zu merken, dass diese Demokratie, solange ihr nicht in der Lage seid die soziale Ungleichheit, wenn schon nicht zu elimineren, so zumindest zu verkleinern, sich selbst aufbraucht. Und ihr stellt euch als Garanten hin, für diese hohle Demokratie,ohne Inhalt für die arbeiteden Bevölkerung, die nur als Instrument dient, um die Abhängigkeit von den internationalen Finzorganisationen zu stärken.

Der IWF und die Gläubiger bestimmen die Wirtschaftspolitik, den Haushalt und sogar das politische Projekt, das diese progressive Regierung anstrebt. Jenes Projekt, was ein ganzes Volk in dem Referendum am 31. Oktober 2004 ablehnte. Nicht nur bei der Frage der Privatisierung des Wassers habt ihr den Willen der Bevölkerung missachtet. Was für eine Art von Demokratie ist das?

Nationale Souveränität? Produktives Uruguay? Warum hattet ihr nicht genug Willen, um ein Projekt für die wirtschaftliche Unabhängigkeit des Landes anzustoßen? Zumindest etwas, das Venezuela ähnlich gewesen wäre. Hört endlich auf Sachen, die ihr nicht einhalten werdet, zu versprechen und der schlimmsten Demagogie zu fröhnen, wie damals im batllistischen Uruguay des 20. Jahrhunderts. Ihr macht genau das gleiche, was diese bürgerlichen Politiker machten. Jene, die die Entrüstung in Raúl Sendic und den ursprünglichen Tupamaros weckten.

Auch bei der Frage der Menschenrechte, wird deine Rolle immer klarer. Pepe [Mujica] umarmt das Schwein, dass ihn niedergeschossen hat und das ist schlimm, aber noch schlimmer ist was du und Ratón Rosadilla gemacht haben, die ihr die Arme öffnet für jede Uniform, die an Euch vorbeiläuft. So habt ihr sicherlich auch einen der Mörder unserer Compañeros und Compañeras umarmt.

Statt für Gerechtigkeit zu streben macht ihr die Schritte, die die Straflosigkeit festigen. Es werden Beförderungen zugestimmt, wie der des Generals Dalmao, denen vorher in der Oposition nie zugestimmt worden wäre. In den Chefetagen der Polizei dürfen solche wie Rolán und Navas verbleiben. Man unterstützt, das Moller, ein Staatsanwalt, der sich für die Straflosigkeit engagiert, ein Verfahren nach dem anderen stoppt. Man müsste ihn entlassen, so wie den Kommandaten der Luftwaffe Bonelli, der gestanden hat, Kopilot im ersten Orletti Flug gewesen zu sein und der verdächtig wird den einen oder anderen weiteren Todesflug gesteuert zu haben.

Das Amnestiegesetz für die Militärs muss aufgehoben werden, damit die Untersuchungen unabhängig und unter der Kontrolle der Menschenrechtsorganisationen vollzogen werden können. Faktisch wird hier eine neue Lüge eingesetzt. Solange im Rahmen des Amnestiegesetztes und auf Basis der Lügen der Folterer ermittelt wird, wäre es ein Wunder, wenn die Wahrheit ans Licht käme. Das Vertrauen das die Schuldigen an den Ermittlungen mitwirken werden… das kann nur von einer riesigen Einfälltigkeit oder einen unverzeihlichen Boshaftigkeit herrühren. Es geht nicht darum zu verzeihen Ñato. Wer könnte so leichtsinnig sein, sich das Recht anzumaßen, Vergewaltigung, Mord, Folter und gewaltsames Verschwindelassen zu verzeihen?

Es geht auch nicht darum sich aller Verantwortung zu entbinden und auf den schwachen Schultern der Familien der Verschwundenen die Last des Kampfes für Wahrheit und Gerechtigkeit abzuladen. Man muss schon sehr dreist sein um den Angehörigen so eine große Aufgabe aufzubürden. Dreist und mit zerfressenen Herz, ob der Straflosigkeit. Dreist und mit von Angst gebrochenem Willen. Es wäre die einfachste und pragmatischste Lösung, um alles so zu lassen, wie es ist.

Es handelt sich einfach um Gerechtigkeit. Nichts mehr als Gerechtigkeit. Jeden Tag mehr, Lüge für Lüge, wächst die Notwendigkeit der Bestrafung. Es ist klar das die wertlose, kastrierte und gelbe Justiz die Straflosigkeit der Militärs verwaltet, anstatt Recht zu sprechen. Aber du weißt, Ñato, dass die unterdrückten Völker weder vergeben, noch vergessen. Das die Geschichte lehrt, dass es auf kurz oder lang Gerechtigkeit für alle geben werd, weil es keinen Endpunkt in der Klassengesellschaft gibt und weil die Buchseite, die immer wieder versucht wird zu schließen, sich früher oder später wieder öffnen wird. Der Straflosigkeit zustimmen… Welche politische Philosophie lehrt ihr der Jugend? Zu glauben, dass die Lüge eine natürliche Zutat des sozialen und politischen Leben ist? Die Logik einer Existenz von 2 Justizsystemen, eines für die Prätorianergarde und eines für die Plebejer? Den Kindern und Enkeln ein Uruguay überlassen, dass ein Heiligtum der Kriminellen ist, heißt ihnen die Verantwortung für einen Kampf zu übertragen, welchen du nicht führst und zeugt von einer riesigen Feigheit während es die heroische Geschichte der compañeras und compañeros verleugnet. Das ist noch schlimmer als der Fluch der Malinche.

Außerdem weißt du, dass das offensichtliche Ziel, welchem die Straflosigkeit dient, die Bewahrung eines bewaffneten Armes, der in der Lage ist einzuschütern und abzuschrecken, ist. Durch ihre Zustimmung, nehmen alte Guerilleros teil daran, diese neue Subjektivität der Angst zu erschaffen, welche der staatlichen Bevormundung, neuen militärischen Gewaltsteichen und der Diktatur Tür und Angel öffnet.

Vergessen wir nicht, das gestern wie heute, die Kriegsdoktrin der Streitkräfte nicht die nationale Verteidigung oder die Befehle des Präsidenten sind. Ihr echter Befehlshaber sitzt im Pentagon, und setzt sie für seine Strategien der Weltherrschaft ein, entsendet sie in den Kongo oder nach Haití um seine “Marines” für den Kampf in Afghanistan und Irak freizumachen.

Wir sollten uns nicht irren. Nicht den Film von Salvador Allende wiederholen, der Pinochet um Hilfe bittet, um den Staatsstreich abzuwenden. Die Streitkräfte hier und überall sind immer noch das Rückrat der politischen und wirschaftlichen Macht der Eigentümer des Kapitals und der Imperialisten. Sie sind so weit weg von der arbeitenden Bevölkerung, wie sie es in den 70ern waren, als sie Kinder entführten und Menschen verschwinden ließen.

Du hast die alte Brüderlichkeit gebrochen, Ñato!… Zu denken, dass du damals nicht so pragmatisch warst wie heute, dass du von revolutionären Vorstellungen und Strategien wusstest. Dass du und die anderen alten uns aufriefen, die Verhältnisse tanzen zu lassen, nicht zu dieser politischen Misere, deren Protagonist du heute bist. Erinnerst du dich, wie du die historischen Dokumente des MLN schriebst, welche Herzen entzündeten und zu großen Heldentaten inspirierten? Einnerst du dich als du den Plan Cacao erdachtest. Und der Satán? Wie viele von uns waren bereit ihr Leben zu lassen, um deines oder das der anderen Alten zu retten! Erinnert ihr Euch an alljene, die die Waffe genommen haben und ihr Leben gaben? Habt ihr Carlitos Rodríguez Ducós vergessen? Percherón Clavijo? Hugo Candán und Caudillo Lerena? Die Gefallenen von Pando? Glaubt ihr, dass sie ihr Leben verspielten, damit die uruguayische Bevölkerung die Reste erhält, die nach dem Zahlen der Auslandsschulden übrig bleiben? Vielleicht könnt ihr die Fernsehzuschauer überzeugen, dass dieses progressive Uruguay irgendetwas mit dem “Vaterland für alle oder für niemanden” der Tupamaors zu tun hat. Aber uns nicht. Die alten Zeugen der Jahre der Tupamaors, die nicht den aufständischen Horizont verloren haben. Wir spüren immer noch die Verantwortung jenen Kampf fortzuführen: Für eine revolutionäre Macht des Volkes, für eine Produktion die durch frei assozierte Produzenten gesteuert wird und ein Land frei von allen Abhängigkeiten. Eines Tage, da bin ich mir sicher Compañeros, wird es "ein Vaterland für alle oder für keinen geben! Tambero

[1] Orletti: Eine geheime Folterstätte des uruguayischen Militärs, in der Tausende von Personen festgehalten, verhört und brutal gefoltert wurden, um später, falls sie überlebten, einem Militärgericht übergeben zu werden, das sie verurteilte und ins Gefängnis brachte. [2] Todesflüge: Flüge, die von Argentinien nach Uruguay gingen, um Personen zu transportieren, die von den Militärs entführt worden waren. Die Menschen wurden schwer gefoltert und einige der Entführten wurden ermordet. Ihre Leichen wurden aus den Flugzeugen in den Rio de La Plata geworfen. [3] Ñato - Spitzname von Fernández Huidobro [4] Straflosigkeit: Im Rahmen der Verhandlungen über die Rückkehr zur Demokratie brachten die Militärs ein Gesetz auf den Weg, das allen Militärs Amnestie für ihre Gräueltaten während der Diktatur gewährte. In zwei Referenden konnte dieses Gesetz nicht annulliert werden und nur wenige der Folterer, Vergewaltiger und Mörder wurden bestraft. Die Struktur der Polizei, des Militärs und der Justiz konnte unverändert bleiben, und die Geheimdienste wie auch die Struktur selbst haben jeden Versuch, Wahrheit und Gerechtigkeit zu schaffen, boykottiert. Sinnbildlich dafür ist die schleppende Suche nach den sterblichen Überresten der 179 gewaltsam verschwundenen Personen, von denen einige auf dem Gelände von Militärstützpunkten gefunden wurden. [5]Der Fluch der Malinche - Volkslied über den Nachhall des Kolonialismus in den lateinamerikanischen Gesellschaften. youtube [6] Uruguay schickt so genannte “Friedenstruppen” in den Kongo und nach Haiti, obwohl es den innenpolitischen Diskurs eines Landes ohne jegliche militärische Aktivitäten verfolgt. Uruguay ist das Land, das im Verhältnis zu seiner Bevölkerung am meisten zu den UN-Friedenstruppen beiträgt und 840 Armeeangehörige und hundert Marinesoldaten in Haiti stationiert hat. Die Regierung hat es geschafft, sie als pazifistische Truppen darzustellen, die humanitäre Brigaden unterstützen, aber in beiden Ländern haben uruguayische Soldaten systematisch vergewaltigt, misshandelt und gefoltert. Diese Gräueltaten wurden von der linken Regierung in der Absicht, ihre Militärpolitik fortzusetzen, nachdrücklich totgeschwiegen und heruntergespielt.

Dieser Brief wurden von den Folgenden unterzeichet:

Jessie Macchi

Washington Rodríguez Belletti

Carlos Casares

Carmen Améndola

Marx Menéndez

Jorge Beca Tessa

Gravert Lezama

Pascual Quartiani

Gabriel Carvajales

Roberto Sasiaín

Julio Dewaily

Washington Muniz

Francisco Quito Martínez

Eliberto Perdomo

Cristina Carreras

Aníbal Varela

Analía Ferrara

María Postiglioni

Cecilia Duffau

Freddy González

Fabio Luzardo

Néstor Luzardo

Luis Bettone

Norma Morroni

Rita Cultelli

Andrés Delgado Cultelli

Oscar Delgado

Sergio Estévez

Casimiro Alonso

Raúl "Pulpa" Rodríguez

Perlita Ferreira

Juan C Berrutti

Vasco Acheritogaray

Nelson Gadea

Alejandro "Tito" Barboza

Ana María Furtado

Jorge Aguilar

Hugo Leyton

Irma Leites

Juan C Hornos

Andrés Olivetti

Héber Mejías Collazo

Sandra Corio

Héctor Lacuesta

Omar Menoni

Alejandro Píriz

Ruben Hornos

Miguel Marzol

Wilfredo Fagúndez

Margarita Gómez

Ruben Aquino

Eduardo Matturro

English

Letters from Zabalza to Huidobro Fernandez

July 2011

On October 10, 1972 they made us land at the Libertad Prison. La Gata García, el Gallego Germán, Rodebel el Marino, el Chacal Machado, Colacho, el Manso Duter, “Raulito” Fagúndez, el Tito Gregori, Cavillón…we were a bunch of guests at the inauguration of the Machiavellian spawn, the remains of the patriad for the northern mountains.

It was a forced landing, literally, because the milicos [word to military] “forgot” to place the ladder to get off the plane; handcuffed with our hands behind our backs, they threw us like bags of potatoes and took advantage of the bounce on the ground to “throw us” into the truck bed, where we were left unstuck, unable to find a place to stay. A “little monster”, an Infantry lieutenant, I think he was from Cologne [city in Uruguay], climbed on the railing and standing upright like Burt Lancaster in “Pearl Harbor”, raising the Thompson to the skies, he shouted: “any attempt to escape will be severely repressed”. Imagine… what a time to think of escapes we were in! The next morning we were taken for a half-hour walk under the columns of the Libertad Prison [Freedom Prision] . Just in case, if we were interrogated again, I hurried with the alarm: “Amodio is telling the whole story”. They already knew about Tino because in Paysandú we all went through interrogations where his denunciations were in evidence… but, as Amodio had nothing to do with the “interior column” [Tupamaros were organize in so called colums, which were the working groups assigned different task to each], except for mine, none of the comrades’ own flesh had suffered the betrayal, nobody believed me! They did not believe that a founder of the Tupamaro movement, one of the “sacred cows”, was betraying. The affective and the illusion that all the “old men” were like the Che overruled the reasons, no matter how well-founded they were. Moreover, if the betrayal was true, the ground shifted so tremendously that, lost faith….how would we survive the terrible captivity that awaited us?

The next morning we were taken for a half-hour walk under the columns of the Libertad Prison [Freedom Prision] . Just in case, if we were interrogated again, I hurried with the alarm: “Amodio is telling the whole story”. They already knew about Tino because in Paysandú we all went through interrogations where his denunciations were in evidence… but, as Amodio had nothing to do with the “interior column” [Tupamaros were organize in so called colums, which were the working groups assigned different task to each], except for mine, none of the comrades’ own flesh had suffered the betrayal, nobody.

FACTS AND CONSCIENCE

Thirty-three years later, in 2005, another of these “sacred cows” was the parliamentarian who supported and promoted the participation of the Uruguayan army in the UNITAS operation. For the multinational intervention in Haiti, he had argued that “sending troops to Haiti is pure anti-imperialism”. His history as a revolutionary guerrilla was undoubtedly contradicted by the role he assumed as a defender of the “armed wing of the oligarchy”. Outraged, other survivors reacted and signed a “letter to Senator Fernandez Huidobro” where we rejected his attitude: “the Tupamaros did not survive for that”.

It was the first year of the progressive era [ the pinktye goverments were known in latinamerica as “progressive goverments” therefore the reference to progresive era as when the first left-wing goverment came into power] , the mood was to believe blindly in the people that the frenteamplista peoples [ Frente amplio is the name of the rulling left-wing party. It is a coahlition of different sectors from liberal to modernist, to right wing fractions that were expulsed from their parties as to be be somehow radica] had elevated to government positions, there was no environment for critical thinking. Much later it began to be seen that the senator’s attitudes were part of a long history of conversations of various types with military men of different species….. With what objective could anyone ask? The most credulous believed that Ñato was hiding some kind of revolutionary strategy. The others suspected, on the other hand, that it was just an opportunistic maneuver, betting on joining the political party that controls the weapons, the only one whose power is independent of electoral ups and downs. Having run out of political strategy once again, Huidobro was trying to influence a sector of the State Military, thus, in the end, joining a foreign strategy. believed me! They did not believe that a founder of the Tupamaro movement, one of the “sacred cows”, was betraying. The affective and the illusion that all the “old men” were like the Che overruled the reasons, no matter how well-founded they were. Moreover, if the betrayal was true, the ground shifted so tremendously that, lost faith….how would we survive the terrible captivity that awaited us? In 2010, a lot of water has already wet the bridges, the senator has said and done very thick things; in these days he managed to fill the glass when he accused the relatives of the disappeared of having economic motivations for their struggle. Another shot in the air by Húidobro with the pretension of covering up his commitments with the impunity of State terrorists, whether they are the dinosaurs of the 70’s or their recently hatched offspring, such as those who are imprisoned in Chile for the murder of Berríos[2]. Occasion for a couple of comrades to revive in 2010 the letter of 2005. Some of the signatories called to ratify their signature; others, who did not know it, wanted to sign it now; none of them found their concepts out of reality. Many people, for whom it had gone unnoticed in 2005, believed it to be a response to the current situation and shared its critical content. The events occurred in this five year period, were distorting the halo of impunity enjoyed by the double speech and the hypocrisy of the senator, even those who had more faith in his word and purposes, are now lining up to hit this Fernandez Huidobro, who wants to prevent in any way that the expiration law is even harmed. Such are the phenomena of conscience.

BERTOLD BRECHT.

The episodes generated by the senator should serve as a lesson for us. Reality must be perceived in all its crudeness, naked of wishes of the “we hope everything is for the best” type, as my grandmother used to say when misfortunes happened.

If the “corruption in the Navy” case began with very detailed anonymous denunciations made to the Judiciary and not to the Ministry? What was the political intention of the denouncers? was it aimed more at the internal affairs of the State Military than at the public opinion? was it an “intelligence operation”?

If Dalmao[3] is maintained in his position as Chief of Division IV (the same position enjoyed by Goyo Alvarez[4]) and, at the same time, Rodales, commander in chief of the army, is forgiven for his “slip” of opinion in defense of impunity, of the three officers imprisoned in Chile and of Dalmao himself… who is in charge in the State Military? who is in charge of the armed forces? There were active generals who expressed their solidarity with Rodales? they are not even blameworthy? For much less Tabaré Vázquez dismissed a commander in chief. As everybody knows, the budget is the political conception of the rulers translated into hard numbers, if the military and the police are the most privileged for the five-year period 2010-2015, what is the project hidden in the figures, would it be necessary to give arms to the teachers and public employees so that their claims are heard?.

The U.S. military’s Southern Command has set its sights on Santa Catalina [neigbourhood of Montevideo, wereZablaza lived and were big support towards MLN and later MPP was shown]. A few years ago it donated a complete polyclinic and now it has announced the donation of a Youth Sports Complex at a cost of US$450,000. Both projects appear to be closely linked to initiatives of Luis Rosadilla, current Minister of Defense? Are these acts of charity, raptures of human solidarity of the genocidal men who command the Pentagon, have nothing to do with the installation in Santa Catalina of a base-school to train Latin troops in the “peace missions”, have nothing to do with the Pentagon’s strategy to control the Amazon and place a siege of death around Cuba and Venezuela?

The Republic of Cuba has one of the lowest crime rates in the world, but the Ministry of the Interior went to the State of Israel to learn prevention methodologies? Is it a mere coincidence or a political choice of international alignment, is it because the methods used in Gaza are preferred because they are more effective, is it because the Israeli prisons are very humanitarian? All these issues are a national disgrace, that’s what they are. State terrorism, the old and the new, is gathering its ranks, they have their weekly newspaper, they have their radio broadcasting and their web page, they even hold marches and “escraches” [political actions to unveal the relation of people in certain structures or situations. Method used by leftist and libertarians], they insult in the face of the Minister who receives them kindly. They are giving wings to birds that know how to fly very well. Wings are being given to birds that know how to fly very well.

Don’t listen to me, said Bertold Brecht. Jorge Zabalza, Tupamaro.

[1] Amodio Perez: Co-Founder of the Tupamaros. Later it became known that he collaborated extensively with the military and police. He left Uruguay shortly before the Tupamaros guerilla was defeated and came back to the country in 2015. Many people were arrested and tortured because of his betrayal.

[2] Berríos: Chilean member of the military police DINA. He flew to Uruguay in 1991 to avoid being brought to trial for his participation in Pinochets coup d’etat. Uruguayan secret service hid him, but later killed him and disappeared his body.

[3] Miguel Dalmao: Military active during the dictatorship between 1973-1985. He was the first (of very few until today) officer to be convicted as part of the Military special Force “S2” which was the inteligence force dedicate to political crime. He was particularly sentenced for the murder of the communist militant Nibia Sabalsagaray, to 28 years of prision. Sentenced that was revoked by the Supreme Court of Justice.

[4] Goyo Alvarez: General in charge of the coup d’etat in 1973. He was the highest rank during the dictatorship from 1973-1985. He was one of the masterminds behind the extensive application of torture, the violent disappearances and of the policy of impunity towards state terrorist acts that was established as precondition for the transition to democracy in 1985 and that reigns until today.

[5] Tabaré Vázquez: Member of the socialist party, which was as well part of the coalition Frente Amplio(FA). He became the first president of the so called progresive era, the first president of a left-wing party in Uruguay.

What the hell are we surviving for, Ñato?

Letter from Jorge Zabalza to E. Fernández Huidobro 2005

Che Guevara used to say that in a revolution, when it is true, one either triumphs or dies. And how true the Tupamara was! How true it was, if it gave one’s whole life! But we neither triumphed nor died, we survived on all fours and that, in some cases, has been a pity, because it could have remained as an endearing memory and on the other hand, by continuing to live, there is always time to make a big mistake.

There are old tupas, you among them, who no longer do tupamaro’s politics, that is, politics with an insurrectional horizon, like the one illuminated by the suns of the 60s, but also by the spring moons at the end of the dictatorship. Clandestine or legal, with weapons or without them, in the 70s or in the 90s, together we did serious politics, politics to transform ourselves into women and men with revolutionary values and ideas, to transform the current society into another one, without classes and without the State.

Afterwards, having lost the revolutionary horizon, you have become “political operators”. You do politics without a transforming horizon, politics to prosper in the system. You accept as inevitable - “it is what it is, men”- class domination and capitalist exploitation. They shamefully accept dependence on the empire in economic and military matters. Just last night they voted for the UNITAS operation and the reinforcement of troops in Haiti! Will they now vote for the Bilateral Investment Treaty?

What are we surviving for, then, to make virtual politics on television? Media politics that does not even touch the economic power structure. It is the politics of “as I tell you one thing, I tell you the other”. As I assure 99.99 percent that it is true that the remains of María Claudia are in the 14, a few days later I affirm that those reports, whose veracity I gambled on, are not the definitive ones and I turn, irate, against the informants, whom I should have supposed to be liars.

They lied when they denied that there were political prisoners and disappeared people in Uruguay. They lied in the murder of the Chilean Berríos. They lied and the murderers of Morroni and Facal remain unpunished. They lied in the Peace Commission and as long as they continue to find gullible fools? why should they stop lying now?

Virtual and media politics where old Tupamaros revolutionaries appear as a guarantee of the old institutions of the system without perceiving that, being unable, not to eliminate, but at least to narrow the gap of inequality and social injustice, this democracy is running out of steam by itself. It is simply inoperative.

And you are giving a guarantee to that, to a crooked democracy, with no content for the salaried people, which is only an instrument to deepen the dependence on the international financial organizations.

The IMF and the creditors define the economic policy, the national budget and, in short, even the project of the country carried out by the progressive government. The same model that a whole people rejected on October 31, 2004. It is not only in the water issue that they are ignoring the will of the people. What kind of democracy is this?

National sovereignty? A successful Uruguay? Why have they not had enough will to promote the project of economic and political independence? At least something similar to Venezuela. Stop promising things that you are not going to deliver and making demagogy in the worst style of the Uruguay Batllista of the 20th century. You are doing exactly the same thing that those bourgeois politicians did, the ones that aroused the indignation of Raul Sendic and the original Tupamaros.

In the matter of human rights, the scores are becoming clear and so is your role in the game. “El Pepe” [Mujica] embraces with the button [button is the slang word for to refer to police/military] that shot him, and that is serious, but it is even worse what you and Ratón Rosadilla are doing when you open your arms to any uniform that crosses your path, you are embracing, surely, with some of the murderers of comrades.

Instead of advancing towards justice, steps are taken to consolidate impunity. Promotions are voted, such as Dalmao’s, which were not allowed before, back in the days as parliamentary opposition. People like Rolán and Navas are kept in the police commands. Moller, a prosecutor committed to impunity, is allowed to stop with impunity the investigations in progress. He must be dismissed, like Bonelli from the air force command, confessedly guilty of being co-pilot in the first Orletti[1] flight and suspected of having piloted some other death flight[2].

The expiration law must be annulled so that the investigation is carried out independently, under the control of the organizations that fight for human rights or, by the way of the facts, we are consenting to the installation of a new lie, which “overflies or underlies” the little game of the mosquito that people are following on television.

As long as the investigation continues within the framework of the law of impunity and based on the lies of the perpetrators, discovering the truth would be nothing short of a miracle. The confidence that the guilty parties will contribute to the investigation process… can only be the product of either a great naivety or an unforgivable wickedness. It is not a matter of forgiveness, Ñato[3] Who can be so reckless as to claim the power to forgive forced disappearances, rapes and tortures?

Nor is it a question of disassociating oneself from all responsibility and placing the burden of the struggle for truth and justice on the flimsy backs of the relatives of the disappeared. It takes a lot of nerve to pass on such a task to the relatives. It would take impudence and a heart won by impunity[4]. It would be a brazen person with a broken will due to fear. It would be the most pragmatic and easy way out to leave everything as it is.

It is simply a matter of justice. And nothing but justice. Every day, lie by lie, the need for punishment grows. Of course, invalid, castrated and yellow, the Judiciary administers the impunity of the military instead of doing justice. But you know well, Ñato, that oppressed peoples neither forget nor forgive. That history teaches how, in the short or long run, there will be justice for all, in whatever way it may be, because there is no end point in a class society and the page that one wants to close, sooner or later, will always be reopened.

By consenting to impunity… In believing that lying is a natural ingredient of the political and social life, in the logic of the existence of two justices, one for the praetorian guard and the other for the commoners? To leave to children and grandchildren a Uruguay sanctuary of perpetrators is to pass on to them the responsibility of fighting the battle that you are not fighting, and it is, moreover, a capital cowardice that denies the heroic history of the comrades. It is worse than the curse of Malinche[5]

Besides, you know that the obvious objective that sustains Impunity is to maintain the armed wing in a position to intimidate and dissuade. By consenting to this, there are old guerrillas who are contributing to create that subjectivity of fear that opens the doors to custody, new military excesses and dictatorship.

Not to forget that, yesterday as today, the war doctrine of the State Military is not the defense of the national territory under the orders of the president of the republic. Their real commander in chief is the Pentagon, which uses them for the strategy of world domination, assigning them to the Congo and Haiti[6] to free the “marines” needed in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Make no mistake. Not to repeat the movie of Salvador Allende asking Pinochet for support to defeat the coup d’état. The State Military here, and everywhere, continue to be the backbone of the economic and political power of the owners of capital and imperialism. They are as alien to the wage-earning people as they were in the 1970s, when they kidnapped children and disappeared people.

How you broke the old fraternity, Ñato!…. To think that in those years you were not as pragmatic as you are today, that you knew about revolutionary conceptions and strategies; that you and the other old men called us to turn the tables, not to this political misery you are starring in today. Do you remember how you wrote the historical documents of the MLN, the ones that inflamed hearts and drove us to undertake great deeds? Do you remember when you made the Cocoa Plan? And the Satan? How many of us were ready to give our lives to preserve yours and the lives of the rest of us!

Do you realize how many of those summoned took up the iron bars to offer their lives? Did you forget Carlitos Rodríguez Ducós, Percherón Clavijo, Hugo Candán and Caudillo Lerena, and the fallen in Pando? Do you believe that they gambled so that the Uruguayan people would receive the crumbs that are left after paying the services of the Foreign Debt?

They will be able to convince political viewers that this progressive Uruguay has something to do with that homeland for all or for no one of the Tupamaros. But not us. The old witnesses of the Tupamaros years, those of us who did not lose the insurrectional horizon, still feel the responsibility to continue that struggle for a revolutionary power of the people, for a production managed by the freely associated producers and a country independent of all dependence. Someday, I am sure, comrades, there will be a homeland for all or for no one!

Tambero

October 8, 2005

This letter was adhered by the following:

Jessie Macchi

Washington Rodríguez Belletti

Carlos Casares

Carmen Améndola

Marx Menéndez

Jorge Beca Tessa

Gravert Lezama

Pascual Quartiani

Gabriel Carvajales

Roberto Sasiaín

Julio Dewaily

Washington Muniz

Francisco Quito Martínez

Eliberto Perdomo

Cristina Carreras

Aníbal Varela

Analía Ferrara

María Postiglioni

Cecilia Duffau

Freddy González

Fabio Luzardo

Néstor Luzardo

Luis Bettone

Norma Morroni

Rita Cultelli

Andrés Delgado Cultelli

Oscar Delgado

Sergio Estévez

Casimiro Alonso

Raúl "Pulpa" Rodríguez

Perlita Ferreira

Juan C Berrutti

Vasco Acheritogaray

Nelson Gadea

Alejandro "Tito" Barboza

Ana María Furtado

Jorge Aguilar

Hugo Leyton

Irma Leites

Juan C Hornos

Andrés Olivetti

Héber Mejías Collazo

Sandra Corio

Héctor Lacuesta

Omar Menoni

Alejandro Píriz

Ruben Hornos

Miguel Marzol

Wilfredo Fagúndez

Margarita Gómez

Ruben Aquino

Eduardo Matturro

[1] Orletti: A secret torture site of the Uruguayan military in which thousands of persons were held, interrogated and brutally tortured to be later, in case they survived, transferred to a military court, to be convicted and transferred to prison. [2] Death Flights: Flights that went from Argentina to Uruguay to transport persons that were kidnapped by the military. People were tortured heavily and some of the abducted were murdered. Their bodies were thrown of the Airplanes into Rio de La Plata. [3] Ñato - Nickname of Fernández Huidobro [4] Impunity: As part of the negotiations for a return to democracy, the military introduced a law that gave amnesty to all the military officers for their atrocities during the dictatorship. Two referendums failed to abolish that law, and only a few of the tortures, rapist and murderers have faced punishment. The structure of the police, the military and the justice system could remain the same and the secret services as well as the structure itself have boycotted any attempt for truth and justice. Emblematic is the slow search for the remains of the 179 forcefully disappeared persons, of which some have been found on the territory of military bases. [5]The curse of Malinche - popular song about the echos of colonialism in Latin American societies. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eyUwolkWINk [6] Uruguay, even while following an internal political discourse of a country without any military activity, send so called “peace troops” to Congo and Haiti. Uruguay is the country that contributes the most to the UN peacekeeping forces in relation to its population and has 840 army troops and a hundred navy personnel in Haití. The government managed to make them look like pacifist troops supporting humanitarian brigades, but in both countries Uruguayan soldiers systematically raped, abused and tortured. This atrocities were strongly kept silenced and played down by the left-wing government in an intent to perpetrate their military policy.