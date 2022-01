Wir wollen Lichita lebend!

Deutsch unten | Español abajo

In September of 2020 Liliana Villalba and Maria Villalba, 11 and 12 years old were murdered by the paraguayan army. Lichita (Carmen Elizabeth Oviedo Villalba) 14, first managed to escape but was later forcedly disappeared by the paraguayan state. The last time Lichita was seen by her aunt Laura was on November 30th, 2020. Her diary stated: "I am hopefull. If I find water and keep resisting, I will be found some day." Far from being an isolated case, this is enchained to a long history of repression applied by the paraguayan government/army seeking to control social resistance. Liliana and Maria's murders, and Lichita's disappearance are part of the state terrorism apparatus applied since 2013 to destroy the guerrilla group paraguayan Peoples Army - EPP.

After 14 month, the search for Lichita has not seized, every 30th of each month, people in diffrerent geographies show solidarity. With this posters we take part in the international solidarity, and we call everybody to activly join the search for Lichita.

A Lichita viva se llevaron , viva la queremos!

Kein Vergeben, kein Vergessen!

Freedom for Carmen and Laura! Freedom for all!

Radical Solidarity Coordination