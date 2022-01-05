Call zur Demo am 7.1 in Dessau - Oury Jalloh das war Mord!

Rita Awour Ojunge, Feraht Mayouf, Kamal Ibrahim, Omar K., Qosay Sadam Khalaf, Abdul I., Giorgios Zantiotis, Sailou Hydara, Aman Alizada, Amed Ahmad, they were all murders, and now belong to the same fight.[1]

Silence is crucial to the state, and it is assisted by the liberal burgoise discourse of white human rights and rule of law. Hence, creating the sensation of extrordinary and isolated cases, while supporting the prision society by perpetuating racism, classism, patriarchy, ableism... Oury Jalloh's murder and all murders in custody show us that reform is not a solution, that burgoise justice will never be a means for emancipation. We need to dismantle dominance, find spaces of autonomy and mutual care. Only by destroying all prisons and abolishing police we can put an end to the violence perpetuated by the state.

For those who don't find themselves inside the boundries of a nation-state it is clear that "your silence will not protect you" therefore we say it loud, we say it clear: Oury Jalloh das war Mord!

We want to remember Oury Jalloh, send greetings in solidarity and strength to his family.

We also want to express our thankfulness for the hard work of the Initiative, and join the struggle for truth and memory[2]

See you all 07.01.2022 / Dessau HBF / 02:00 pm

Kein Vergeben, kein Vergessen!

Until every kind of prison is destroyed none of us are free!

Radical Solidarity Coordination

[1]These names are just some of the hundreds who died in german prisons and by the hands of police. (https://doku.deathincustody.info/)

[2] https://initiativeouryjalloh.wordpress.com

Am 7. Januar 2005 wurde der an Händen und Füßen gefesselte Oury Jalloh in der Zelle 5 des Dessauer Polizeireviers in Brand gesetzt. 17 Jahre danach sind wir immer noch sicher, die Polizei hat ihn ermordet!

Oury Jalloh ist kein Einzelfall, sondern die brutale Konsequenz eines tief in der deutschen Gesellschaft verwurzelten Rassismus, der im Gefängnissystem seinen Nährboden findet. Schweigen und Vergessen sind die Waffen des Staates, um seine treuen Diener zu schützen. Ein rassistischer Staat wie Deutschland kann ohne eine mörderische Polizei nicht existieren. Die Hermetik, die alle Polizei- und Repressionsinstitutionen geschaffen haben, die außerordentlichen Anstrengungen des Staates, den Mord an Oury Jalloh nicht nur nicht aufzuklären, sondern konsequent zu verschweigen, sind Mechanismen, die die fortgesetzte Ermordung von PoC durch den deutschen Repressionssapparat begünstigen. Ein rassistischer Mord ist keine erschreckende Ausnahme in einem ansonsten gut funktionierenden System, sondern ein deutlicher Ausdruck dessen, was Normalität in einer Demokratie bedeutet.

Rita Awour Ojunge, Feraht Mayouf, Kamal Ibrahim, Omar K., Qosay Sadam Khalaf, Abdul I., Giorgios Zantiotis, Sailou Hydara, Aman Alizada, Amed Ahmad, sie alle wurden ermordet und gehören dem gleichen gemeinsamen Kampf an.[1]

Schweigen ist für den Staat von entscheidender Bedeutung und es wird durch den liberalen bürgerlichen Diskurs der weißen Menschenrechte und der Rechtsstaatlichkeit unterstützt. So wird der Eindruck erweckt, dass es sich um außergewöhnliche und isolierte Fälle handelt, während die Gefängnisgesellschaft durch die Aufrechterhaltung von Rassismus, Klassismus, Patriarchat, Ableismus usw. gestütz wird. Der Mord an Oury Jalloh und alle anderen Morde bei Festnahmen, in Gewahrsam und Haft zeigen uns, dass Reformen keine Lösung sind, dass die bürgerliche Justiz niemals ein Mittel zur Emanzipation sein wird. Wir müssen Herrschaft beseitigen, Räume der Autonomie und der gegenseitigen Fürsorge finden. Nur durch die Zerstörung aller Gefängnisse und die Abschaffung der Polizei können wir der Gewalt des Staates ein Ende setzen.

Für diejenigen, die sich nicht innerhalb der Grenzen eines Nationalstaates wiederfinden, ist es klar, dass "your silence will not protect you", deshalb sagen wir es laut und deutlich: Oury Jalloh das war Mord!

Wir wollen Oury Jallohs gedenken, seiner Familie solidarische Grüße und Kraft schicken.

Wir wollen auch für die harte Arbeit der Initiative danken und uns dem Kampf für Wahrheit und Erinnerung anschließen[2]

Wir sehen uns alle am 07.01.2022 / Dessau HBF / 14:00 Uhr

Kein Vergeben, kein Vergessen!

Bis jede Art von Gefängnis zerstört ist, ist niemand frei!

Radical Solidarity Coordination

[1Dies sind nie Namen einiger der hunderten, die in Deutschland im Gewahrsam, in Haft oder bei der Verhaftung von der Polizei ermordet wurden. (https://doku.deathincustody.info/)

[2] https://initiativeouryjalloh.wordpress.com