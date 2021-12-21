przewiń w dół, aby zobaczyć wersie polskom / scroll down for english

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NIEDER MIT DEN PATRIARCHALEN MACHTSTRUKTUREN IN DER ANARCHISTISCHEN BEWEGUNG, ÜBERALL!

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mit großer Wut im Bauch hat uns die Nachricht der Vorfälle vom 5.12. aus Warschau erreicht.

Der Angriff und die Räumung des Syrena Kollektivs durch das benachbarte Squat Przychodnia ist ein Vertrauensbruch, der weit über die Grenzen Polens hinaus spürbar ist.

Mittlerweile gibt es viele detailreiche Erklärungen im Internet über den Verlauf dieses Konflikts. Mensch muss nicht jedes kleinste Detail kennen, um zu verstehen, dass dies ein struktureller Konflikt ist: es geht um sich ändernde Machtgefüge zu Gunsten queerfeministischer Positionen innerhalb der anarchistischen Szene. Die priviligierten patriarchalen Dominanzträger*innen schlagen mit voller Gewalt zu, um die alten Verhältnisse am Leben zu erhalten. Deshalb wundert es auch nicht allzu sehr, dass eines der ältesten besetzten Häuser in Posen namens "Rozbrat" mit ihrem Statement straight patriarchal argumentiert: dort wird behauptet, es müssten erstmal einige Fakten klargestellt werden. Es heißt, das Kollektiv Stop Bzdurom (Stop Bullshit) versuche, andere Gruppen im Haus zu dominieren. Hieraus lässt sich die Angst vor sich erhebenden queerfeministischen Positionen lesen. Die eigene patriarchale Dominanz soll weiterhin unangetastet bleiben. Rozbrat verkündet die überaus fragwürdige Forderung, dass "alle anderen" den Konflikt nicht weiter befeuern sollen. Diese Aufforderung der Nicht-Einmischung klingt von dieser international bekannten und anerkannten „anarchistischen“ Besetzung wie eine Drohung. Sie untergräbt die Relevanz dieses Konfliktes. Es wird ein Bild erzeugt, dass nur auserwählte Kollektive und Individuen in der Lage wären, die politischen Tragweiten dieses Konfliktes zu beurteilen. Desweiteren wird die strukturelle patriarchale Gewalt dieses Konfliktes negiert und durch Argumente, es ginge um persönliche Antipathien, relativiert. Et voliá - hier entsteht ein klassischer Mechanismus, patriarchale Gewalt zu legitimieren. Diese Vorgehensweise ist ein Prozess des Silencings, dem nicht entgegengekommen werden darf.

Die, die sprechen wollen, erhebt eure Stimmen!

In einem Punkt sind wir uns allerdings einig: der Angriff auf Syrena führt zu einer Schwächung der anarchistischen Bewegung. Dies passiert aber keinesfalls weil eine gewaltausübende Person des Hauses verwiesen wurde oder die Bewohnis von Syrena sich gegen ihre Angreifer*innen wehrten. Der Grund dafür liegt in eben jenen gewaltvollen und unaufgearbeiteten patriarchalen Verhaltensweisen und Argumentationen, Grenzüberschreitungen, Mundtotmachungen und Verdrängung marginalisierter Menschen. Und dies betrifft die anarchistische Bewegung international.

Die Argumentationslinien des Statements von Rozbrat stehen symbolisch für unaufgearbeitete patriarchale Muster und Verhaltensweisen. Diese sind Teil eines Umfelds und einer Unterstützer*innenstruktur, welche es überhaupt erst ermöglichen, dass solch gewaltvolle Grenzüberschreitungen wie der Angriff und die Räumung des Syrena Kollektivs stattfinden können.Struktureller Rassismus sowie strukturelle patriarchale Verhältnisse machen die anarchistische Bewegung zu einem Raum, in dem sich lediglich die Stärksten und Ausdauernsten bewegen können. Und mit "ausdauernd" ist wohl eher das Aushalten dieser beschissenen Verhältnisse gemeint. Das hat diese Momente zu Folge, in denen das Bestehende zerfallen muss, damit Neues daraus erwachsen kann - etwas was wirklich radikal ist. Die Menschen, die innerhalb der Mainstream Gesellschaft marginalisiert werden, erfahren in sogenannten anarchistischen Räumen ähnliche Diskriminierung: FLINTA* Personen, Menschen ohne die nötigen finanziellen Mittel, Disabled People, Black, Indigenous, People of Colour, Menschen mit Fluchtgeschichte, psychisch belastete Personen u.v.m. Es ist an der Zeit, dass wir uns jene Räume nehmen, die uns durch strukturelle Dominanz und die daraus resultierende Gewalt verwehrt werden. Es gibt keinen machtleeren Raum. Ein Kollektiv oder eine Räumlichkeit als "anarchistisch" zu benennen ist ungenügend, wenn keine Bereitschaft ersichtlich ist, die eigenen Privilegien und Dominanzen transparent sowie diskutabel zu machen und sie zugunsten von marginalisierten Positionen innerhalb der Bewegung zu verschieben. Die anarchistische Idee ist eine zutiefst queerfeministische, antirassistische, sowie intersektionale Idee.

Der erste Widerstand ist die Auflehnung gegen uns selbst. Gegen unsere erlernten Denkmuster. Doch die Frage ist, sind wir dazu in der Lage? Sind wir mutig genug?

Wir fordern die sofortige Rückgabe des Hauses an das Syrena Kollektiv, den Auszug von D. aus dem Haus des Syrena Kollektivs sowie eine emotionale, politische, sowie sachbezogene Wiedergutmachung des angerichteten Schadens gegenüber dem Syrena Kollektiv. Wir fordern eine kontinuierliche kritische Auseinandersetzung mit Machtstrukturen in den eigenen Reihen, die nicht als Folge von Konflikten sondern selbstständig aus Überzeugung entsteht.

Guess what, its not enough to call yourself antiauthoritarian, its hell of a work to kill the cop in your head.

Fight Back for Syrena!

The future is anarcha-queerfeminist!

Sincerly yours, some of many anarcha-queerfeminist no ones.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRECZ Z PATRIARCHALNYMI STRUKTURAMI WLADZY W RUCHU ANARCHISTYCZNYM, WSZEDZIE!

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Z wielkim gniewem przyjęłyśmy wiadomość o wydarzeniach z 5 grudnia z Warszawy.

Atak i eksmisja kolektywu Syrena przez sąsiadujący z nimi Squat Przychodnia to naruszenie zaufania, które odczuwalne jest daleko poza granicami Polski.

Obecnie w internecie można znaleźć wiele mniej lub bardziej szczegółowych informacji na temat przebiegu tego konfliktu. Nie musisz znać każdego szczegółu, aby zrozumieć, że jest to konflikt strukturalny: chodzi o zmianę układu sił na korzyść pozycji queerowo-feministycznych w ruchu anarchistycznym. Uprzywilejowani patriarchalni dominatorzy uderzają z całą mocą, aby utrzymać stare stosunki przy życiu.

Nie dziwi więc, że najstarszy poznański squat "Rozbrat" polemizuje z wypowiedziami ze strony Syreny w sposób wprost patriarchalny: twierdzą, że najpierw trzeba wyjaśnić pewne fakty. Mówi się, że kolektyw Stop Bzdurom próbuje zdominować inne grupy w domu. Można z tego wyczytać obawę przed powstaniem lub ugruntowaniem pozycji queerfeministycznych. Ich własna patriarchalna dominacja powinna pozostać nietknięta. Rozbrat głosi wysoce wątpliwe żądanie, aby "wszyscy inni" nie podsycali dalej konfliktu. To wezwanie do nieingerencji brzmi jak groźba ze strony sklotu "anarchistycznego" znanego i uznanego internationalnie . Podważa to znaczenie ten konflikt. Stwarza to obraz, że tylko wybrane kolektywy i jednostki będą w stanie ocenić polityczne implikacje tego konfliktu lub w ogóle mają prawo się na jego temat wypowiadać. Co więcej, strukturalna, patriarchalna przemoc tego konfliktu jest negowana i relatywizowana przez argumenty, że chodzi tu o osobiste antypatie. Et voliá - powstaje tu klasyczny mechanizm legitymizacji patriarchalnej przemocy. Takie podejście to proces uciszania, na który nie wolno się godzić.

Ci, którzy chcą zabrać głos, niech podniosą swój głos!

Jednak, zgadzamy się co do jednego: atak na Syrenę prowadzi do osłabienia ruchu anarchistycznego. Nie dlatego, że ktoś agresywny został wyrzucony z domu, czy dlatego, że mieszkańcy*ki Syreny obronili się przed napastnikami. Przyczyna tego leży właśnie w tych gwałtownych i nierozwiązanych patriarchalnych zachowaniach i argumentach, przekraczaniu granic, zakładaniu kagańca i represjonowaniu ludzi z marginesu. I te warunki dotyczą ruchu anarchistycznego na arenie międzynarodowej. Linia argumentacji w wypowiedzi Rozbratu jest symboliczna dla nieprzepracowanych patriarchalnych wzorców i zachowań. Stanowią one część środowiska i struktury wsparcia, które umożliwiają dokonywanie tak brutalnych przekroczeń, jak atak i eksmisja kolektywu Syrena. Strukturalny rasizm i strukturalne relacje patriarchalne czynią z ruchu anarchistycznego przestrzeń, w której poruszać się mogą tylko najsilniejsi i najwytrwalsi. A przez "wytrzymywanie" rozumiemy wytrzymywanie w tych gównianych warunkach. Powoduje to takie momenty, w których to, co istnieje, musi się rozpaść, aby mogło z tego wyrosnąć coś nowego - coś naprawdę radykalnego. Ludzie, którzy są marginalizowani w głównym nurcie społeczeństwa, doświadczają podobnej dyskryminacji w tak zwanych przestrzeniach anarchistycznych: osoby FLINTA*, osoby bez niezbędnych środków finansowych, osoby niepełnosprawne, Black, Indigenious and People of Colour, osoby z historią ucieczki, osoby obciążone psychicznie i wiele innych. Nadszedł czas, byśmy zajęli te przestrzenie, których odmawia nam strukturalna dominacja i wynikająca z niej przemoc.

Nie ma czegoś takiego jak bezsilna przestrzeń. Nazywanie kolektywu lub przestrzeni "anarchistyczną" jest niewystarczające, jeśli nie ma widocznej chęci do uczynienia swoich przywilejów i dominacji przejrzystymi i możliwymi do przedyskutowania oraz do przesunięcia ich na korzyść zmarginalizowanych pozycji w ramach ruchu. Idea anarchistyczna jest głęboko queerowo-feministyczna, antyrasistowska i intersekcjonalna.

Pierwszy opór to bunt przeciwko nam samym. Wbrew naszym wyuczonym schematom myślowym. Ale pytanie brzmi, czy jesteśmy w stanie to zrobić? Czy jesteśmy wystarczająco odważni?

Żądamy natychmiastowego zwrotu domu Kolektywowi Syrena, usunięcia D. z domu Kolektywu Syrena oraz emocjonalnego, politycznego i merytorycznego naprawienia szkód wyrządzonych Kolektywowi Syrena.

Żądamy ciągłej krytycznej konfrontacji ze strukturami władzy w naszych własnych szeregach, która nie powstaje w wyniku konfliktów, ale niezależnie i z przekonania.

Guess what, its not enough to call yourself antiauthoritarian, its hell of a work to kill the cop in your head.

Fight Back for Syrena!

The future is anarcha-queerfeminist!

Sincerly yours, some of many anarcha-queerfeminists no ones.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DISMANTEL THE STRUCTURES OF PATRIARCHAL POWER IN THE ANARCHIST MOVEMENT, EVERYWHERE!

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

With great anger we receive the news of the attack of Dec. 5 from Warsaw.

The attack and eviction of the Syrena collective by the neighboring Squat Przychodnia is a breach of trust that is felt far beyond the borders of Poland.

Meanwhile, there are many detailed explanations on the Internet about the course of this conflict. You don't need to know every little detail to understand that this is a structural conflict: it's about changing power structures in favor of queerfeminist positions within the anarchist scene. The privileged patriarchal dominators strike with full force to keep the old relations alive.

Therefore, it is not too surprising that one of the oldest squats in Poznan called "Rozbrat" argues straight patriarchal with their statement: they claim that some facts have to be clarified first. They say that the collective Stop Bzdurom (Stop Bullshit) is trying to dominate other groups in the house. From this can be read the fear of queerfeminist positions rising up. Their own patriarchal dominance is to remain untouched. Rozbrat announces the exceedingly questionable demand that "everyone else" stop fueling the conflict. This call for non-interference sounds like a threat from this internationally known and recognized "anarchist" squat. It undermines the relevance of this conflict. It creates an image that only selected collectives and individuals would be able to judge the political implications. Furthermore, the structural patriarchal violence of this conflict is negated and relativized by arguments that it is about personal antipathies. Et voliá - there is a classic mechanism of legitimizing patriarchal violence. This approach is a process of silencing that must not be accommodated.

Those who want to speak, raise your voices!

However on one point we do agree: the attack on Syrena leads to a weakening of the anarchist movement. This is not because a violent person was expelled from the house or because the residents of Syrena defended themselves against their attackers. The reason for this lies in those violent and unprocessed patriarchal behaviors and argumentations, boundery crossings, muzzling and exclusion of marginalized people. And this affects the anarchist movement internationally. The lines of argumentation in Rozbrat's statement are symbolic of unprocessed patriarchal patterns and behaviors. These are part of an environment and a support structure that make it possible for such violent transgressions as the attack and eviction of the Syrena collective to take place. Structural racism and structural patriarchal relations make the anarchist movement a space in which only the strongest and most enduring can operate. And "enduring," means rather enduring these shitty conditions. This leads to these moments in which the existing has to collapse, so that something new can grow out of it - something that is truly radical. The people who are marginalized within mainstream society experience similar discrimination in so-called anarchist spaces: LGBTQIA*, cis-Women, people without the necessary financial means, Disabled People, Black, Indigenous, People of Color, people with a history of flight, psychologically burdened people, and many more. It is time for us to take those spaces that are denied to us by structural dominance and the violence that results. There is no such thing as powerless space. Calling a collective or a space as "anarchist" is insufficient if there is no apparent willingness to make one's privileges and dominances transparent as well as discussable and to shift them in favor of marginalized positions within the movement. The anarchist idea is a deeply queerfeminist, anti-racist, as well as intersectional idea.

The first resistance is to revolt against ourselves. Against our learned patterns of thinking. But the question is, are we able to do that? Are we brave enough?

We demand the immediate return of the house to the Syrena collective, the departure of D. from the house of the Syrena collective as well as an emotional, political, as well as factual reparation of the damage done to the Syrena collective. We demand a continuous critical confrontation with power structures in our own ranks, which does not arise as a result of conflicts but independently out of conviction.

Guess what, its not enough to call yourself antiauthoritarian, its hell of a work to kill the cop in your head.

Fight Back for Syrena!

The future is anarcha-queerfeminist!

Sincerly yours, some of many anarcha queerfeminist noones.