Giorgos was murdered! No cooperation with cops [B]

On november 1st, Giorgos Zantiotis, was murdered in police custody in Wuppertal.

This is one of many deaths at the hands of the police.

We consider anyone who collaborates with this authoritarian and murdeous institution to be an acomplice.

We will not let Giorgos death unanswered. That is why tonight we attacked the advertisment company Glow (Gitschiner Str. 61), which does legimate the cops with their propaganda, and the BWK (Cuvrystr. 34), which offers courses for wannabe cops.

We will not let the police and their acomplices continue to claim inocent victims.

We will not rest until the police ceases to exist.

Cops, pigs, liars, murderers.

