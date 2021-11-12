Solidarity with those who carry the world on their backs!

*****english below*****

Der Kampf der Gorillas in Berlin ist auch ein Kampf gegen Ausbeutung und Gentrifizierung. Als Interkiezionale kämpfen wir als Zusammenschluss verschiedener anti-autoritärer, selbstorganisierter und autonomer Strukturen in Berlin gegen die Stadt der Reichen.

Die Ausbeutung von Lieferanten ist auch ein Auswuchs dieser gentrifizierten und neoliberalen Stadt. Leute können sich jedes noch so gekünstelte Bedürfnis von jetzt an bis an ihr Bett bringen lassen. Von Leuten die in prekären Bedingungen, bei allen Wetterlagen durch die Stadt rasen und dabei schlecht oder gar nicht bezahlt werden.

Der Kampf gegen die Stadt der Reichen bedeutet auch die Stadt als öffentlichen Raum zu leben. Die derzeitige Entwicklung sieht aber eine zunehmenden Rückzug ins Private derer vor, die es sich leisten können. Yuppies ziehen in diese Stadt und nutzen sie einfach nur als Zwischenweg vom Coworking Space ins schicke Restaurant am Abend. Auch während Corona durften sie sich ins „Home Office“ zurückziehen, während Gorillas Leute ihnen das Essen nach Hause bringen.

Die Pandemie hat nicht allen geschadet, Unternehmen wie Gorillas haben erstmal davon profitiert. Auch profitiert von dem Fakt das viele POCs und Leute ohne deutschen Pass Rider sind und die Firma so wegen deren Abhängigkeit von Arbeitsvisas stärkeren Druck auf sie ausüben kann. Inzwischen Darüberhinaus hat das Unternehmen mehrer Leute gefeuert, weil sie sich an Streiks für bessere Arbeitsbedingungen beteiligt hatten. Aber offensichtlich haben sie ihre Angestellten unterschätzt. Die Gorillas haben Kampfgeist bewiesen und sind in die Offensive gegangen, trotz der Risiken die sie dafür tragen mussten.

Wir solidarisieren uns mit den kämpfenden Gorillas und rufen auf, am Dienstag den 17. November um 17 Uhr sich der Demo anzuschließen!

Gegen kapitalistische Ausbeutung, gegen die Stadt der Reichen!

Lasst uns unsere Kämpfe verbinden!

Boykottiert Gorillas!

Demo: Dienstag 16. November, 17 Uhr , Muskauerstraße 48, Berlin-Kreuzberg

Interkiezionale

*****english version***********

The struggle of the gorillas in Berlin is also a struggle against exploitation and gentrification. As Interkiezionale we fight as a coordination of different, anti-authoritarian and self-organized and autonomous structures in Berlin against the city of the rich.

The exploitation of suppliers is also an outgrowth of this gentrified and neoliberal city. People can have any need, no matter how artificial, brought to their bedside from now on. By people who race through the city in precarious conditions, in all weather conditions, and are paid poorly or not at all.

The fight against the city of the rich also means to live the city as a public space. The current development, however, foresees an increasing retreat into the private sphere of those who can afford it. Yuppies move into this city and use it simply as a way in between from the co-working space to the fancy restaurant in the evening. Even during Corona, they were allowed to retreat to the "home office" while gorilla people brought food to their homes.

The pandemic didn't hurt everyone; companies like Gorillas benefited for now. Profiting from the fact that many POCs and people without german passports are among the riders, the company is using the dependency of the working-visas to apply even more pressure to this group of workers. Furthermore many workers had been fired by the compnay for their participation in strikes for better workingconditions. But obviously they underestimated its employees. The gorillas workers have shown fighting spirit and have gone on the offensive, despite the risks they have and had to take.

We stand in solidarity with the struggling gorillas and call to join the demonstration on Tuesday, November 16th at 5 p.m.!

Against capitalist exploitation, against the city of the rich!

Let's unite our struggles!

Boycott Gorillas!

Demo: Tuesday November 16th, 5pm at Muskauerstraße 48, Berlin-Kreuzberg

Interkiezionale