Solidarität mit Lina, ein Jahr nach ihrer Entführung durch die Bullen

Hausdurchsuchungen, Telefonüberwachung, Observationen, Untersuchungshaft…Welches Interesse hat der Staat am Privatleben einer Antifaschistin? Wohin gehen die ermittelten Informationen? Ohne in die rechtlichen Details zu gehen, wollen wir feststellen, das es interessant ist, das der Vorwurf von Attacken gegen Nazis, zur Konstruktion einer kriminellen Vereinigung führt, welche „den Bestand und die Sicherheit des deutschen Staates gefährdet“. Was für ein Staat wird hier gefährdet? Die Sicherheit welcher Ideale wird hier angegriffen? Hier wird nicht der einzelne Fall verhandelt, hier geht es nicht mal um die Angeklagten und ihre angeblichen Taten. Sie und ihre Anwälte sind gezwungene Statisten, in diesem Theaterstück in dem Bundesanwaltschaft und Richter die Hoheit des Nationalstaates reproduzieren, nicht nur einzelne Menschen angreifen, sondern die Idee eine andere Welt sei möglich, in der Banalität und Grausamkeit des Strafprozesses zu begraben suchen.

Dies ist ein weiterer Fall in dem der deutsche staat und sein richtender Repressionsapparat klar zeigen, dass es innerhalb seiner Grenzen keinen Platz gibt für anti-autoritäre Praxis, sei diese antifaschistisch, anarchistisch, militant oder aktionistisch, weiß oder migrantisch, oder auch reformistisch. Denn die Zentralisierung der Autorität ist die Wurzel dieses kapitalistischeen Monsters. Jede Idee oder politische Praxis die sich dem richtenden Repressionsapparat entgegesetzt, wird automatisch kriminalisiert werden. Um durch die Demonisierung derjeniegen die sich selbstorganisieren und verteidigien, die Anwendung von Folter in allen ihren Formen gegen jene zu rechtfertigen, die auf verschiedenste Arten und Weisen dieses System der Ungleichheiten und Unterdrückung bekämpfen. Deswegen verstehen wir die Anwendung des § 129 immer als strukturellen Angriff. Wir dürfen niemals die faulen Ausreden glauben, dass es nur Einzelne traf, weil „ihre Ideen zu radikal waren“, „weil sie gewalttätig sind“, „weil sie einer Terrororganisation in den Bergen Kurdistans angehören“. Es gibt keine individuellen Gründe für die Anwendung der Repression gegen Antiautoritäre und Revolutionäre, es gibt keine Einordnungen der Einzelfälle, sondern nur nackte und konsequente staatliche Verfolgung.

Verfolgung, die sich als objektiv und gerecht verkleidet und die von sich sagt, gegen den „Extremismus“ zu verteidigen. Aber wir wissen, dass Behörden, Polizei und Nazis zusammenarbeiten um ein rassistisches Ideal der deutschen nation zu erhalten. Wir fragen uns nicht „Wo wart ihr in Hanau?“ Wir wissen wo sie waren und wollen ihre Präsenz nicht, die heute als Soko Linx in Erscheinung tritt. Aus der tiefsten Ablehnung dieses Bündnisses, speißt sich unsere Solidarität als Feministinnen und Antikolonialistinnen.

Solidarität

Wir müssen uns ein und für alle Mal von der Idee des Nationalstaates distanzieren. Wir müssen verstehen, dass diese nur durch jene ermöglich wird, die dessen patriarchalen und rassistischen Ideale verfolgen und sich dessen Handlungsweisen unterwerfen: Mit anderen Worten, durch seine Bürger. Es ist im nicht-bürger-sein in dem wir uns finden müssen, um Widerstand zu zeigen. Hierbei handelt es sich nicht um eine identitäre Kategorie, noch um die Farbe einen Passes, sondern um eine politische Position.

So unterstützen wir keine migrantischen Sichtweisen, die aus der Idee einer gemeinsamen Identität die Akzeptanz durch staatliche Strukturen suchen und für einen Umbau des Staates und seiner Definintionen kämpfen. Solidarisieren uns aber mit denjenigen Antifaschisten, die die Unterordnung unter den Staat ablehnen und ihre Selbstbestimmung ausüben. Es ist die Position das nicht-bürger-sein, Quelle unserer Solidarität mit Lina.

Für Autonomie zu kämpfen, unsere Selbstverteidigung aufzubauen und zu praktizieren, neue Wege der Sorge von und für uns selbst zu schaffen, bedeutet, uns von der Vorstellung zu befreien, dass in einem Gerichtssaal Gerechtigkeit hergestellt werden kann, dass in einem Parlament Gleichheit entstehen könne. Unser Weg ist die Solidarität, und das erfordert politische Verantwortung, das Erkennen des gemeinsamen Feindes, die Wertschätzung der Emanzipationskämpfe der anderen, die Abkehr von unserer ideologischen Arroganz oder unserem methodologischen Puritanismus.

Wir sind in einer Situation, in der wir uns als Antifaschisten positionieren müssen. Ist das wirklich etwas, woran wir zweifeln?

Den antifaschistischen Kampf an den staatlichen Repressionsapparat abzutreten ist keine Option. Wir bitten nicht das Großkapital, den Klassenkampf zu organisieren. Wir bitten nicht den männlichen Vergewaltiger, den feministischen Kampf zu organisieren. Wir bitten nicht die extraktivistischen Interessen, für die Selbstbestimmung der Mensches im globalen Süden zu kämpfen. Wir können vom Vaterland nicht verlangen, dass es seine Erstgeborenen verleugnet: Die Grundsteine dieses deutschlands sind faschistisch: seine Grenzen, seine Richter, seine Gesetze, seine Institutionen, sein Bildungssystem, seine Geschichtsauffassung, sein Militär, seine internationalen Handelsverträge…

Linas Untersuchungshaft ist das Ergebnis einer jahrelangen Ausweitung dieses unersättlichen Monsters der richtenden Repression, dem es gelungen ist, seine Methoden gegen die verschiedenen Formen des nicht-bürger-sein zu legitimieren: Migrantinnen, Revolutionärinnen, Feministinnen, Antifaschistinnen.

Das strafende System beteiligt uns an seiner Weiterentwicklung; es nutzt unsere Gleichgültigkeit, wenn seine repressiven Methoden auf ferne Realitäten angewandt werden. Gegen diejenigen, die wir nicht kennen. Werden sie gegen unsere Feinde angewandt, feiern wir das ab, ohne zu verstehen, dass dies keine Errungenschaft ist (und viel weniger unsere), sondern der einfache Weg zur Legitimierung des Gewaltmonopols. Dann wenn wir unvorsichtig werden, wenn wir Polizeieinsätze gegen die extreme Rechte feiern, fällt es in unsere Strukturen ein und das, was uns fern schien, rückt in den Mittelpunkt unseres Alltags. Was wir als Schlag gegen andere verstanden haben, nimmt die Form einer Tragödie über uns selbst an.

Weg mit §129

Natürlich kämpfen wir für eine Welt ohne diese Art von Gesetzgebung, aber wir werden der Repression, die diese Art von Gesetz ausübt, nicht wirklich ein Ende setzen, indem wir den Staat auffordern, sie abzuschaffen. Heute heißt er §129, morgen kann er §333 heißen.

Weg mit §129 ist für uns keine Forderung an den Staat, sondern eine intime Forderung an uns selbst, an unsere Strukturen, an jedes Mitglied der Bewegung. Wir müssen den §129 aus unseren Köpfen, aus unseren Körpern, aus unseren sozialen Beziehungen und damit aus unseren politischen Strukturen und Praktiken wegbekommen. Wir können uns nicht länger aus Angst vor Repression distanzieren. Wir können uns nicht länger davor fürchten, uns mit Angeklagten zu solidarisieren. Wir können nicht länger zulassen, dass der Staat unsere Freundschaften bestimmt. Die historische Forderung der Frauenbewegung trifft auch auf den § 129 zu: Das Private ist politisch. Auf Kriminalisierung können wir nur mit Freundschaft und Verständnis reagieren. Auf Dämonisierung nur mit aufrichtigen Fragen und politischen Diskussionen. Gegen die Isolation, das Zusammenstehen als Genossinnen.

Es ist keine Neuigkeit, dass dieses §129 Verfahren auf dem ätzendsten Patriarchat beruht. Es ist auch keine Neuigkeit, dass das System der Bestrafung erzieherisch wirken soll: „um Beispiele zu setzen, damit die Massen keine schlechten Wege einschlagen“. Sie haben sich ordentlich vergriffen, sie versuchen, Lina zu einem exemplarischen Fall zu machen, in einem besonderen Moment, einem Moment, in dem die verschiedenen feministischen und antipartriarchalen Bewegungen hier und in der Welt, wieder an Kraft gewonnen haben. Was für eine Angst eine starke Frau dem Staat macht… eine potentielle Hausfrau in den Fängen der antifaschistischen Bewegung verloren. Nein, Lina ist weder ein schlechtes Beispiel noch ein strahlendes Symbol. Das sollte sie auch nicht sein. Lina ist eine Genossin, und als solche müssen wir sie verteidigen, so wie wir uns selbst verteidigen. Ohne sie zu verherrlichen, ohne sie zu dämonisieren.

Dieses Verfahren geht uns alle an!

Im Schmerz und Kampf erkennen wir uns kollektiv wieder, solidarisieren uns mit Lina. Schmerz darüber, weiterhin in einer Welt zu leben, die von Faschisten regiert wird, Schmerz über die Gleichgültigkeit gegenüber dieser Welt. Wir respektieren Lina für ihre Überzeugung als Antifaschistin, denn unser antikolonialer und antikapitalistischer Kampf kann nur mit einer klaren antifaschistischen Position existieren.

Wir hätten uns gewünscht, von Seiten der Angeklagten eine klare Botschaft zu hören, der wir unsere Solidarität schenken können. Ein klare Ablehnung dieses Verfahrens, eine konträre Position zum bürgerlichen Justizsystem. Doch wir kritisieren uns auch selber, zu spät unabhängig davon aktiv geworden zu sein. Dieses Verfahren meint uns alle, ist über die konkret Betroffenen hinaus ein Angriff auf die Bewegung. Wenn wir alle §129 sind, dann haben wir als Teil der Bewegung die Pflicht, aber auch die Freiheit und mit unserer politischen Positionierung und mit unserem Handeln gegen diesen Prozess zu wehren.

Unsere aufrichtige (Selbst-)Kritik an allen radikalen Linken, die mit revolutionärem Selbstverständnis die Solidarität verweigeren, weil sie meinen, es seien nur „Antifa-Kids“. Radikal zu sein in einer Welt der Dominanz, in einem System des Hasses, bedeutet für uns, Liebe zum Leben zu zeigen. Die aufrichtige und kritische Begleitung derer, die ein individuelles Leben für eine gemeinsame Utopie aufgeben. Sich nicht zu solidarisieren ist weder radikal noch revolutionär, sondern einfach nur arrogant: Der Versuch die Werkzeuge des Herren zur Zerstörung seines Hauses zu verwenden.

Wir rufen diese Linke auf, ehrlich zu sich selbst und zur Bewegung als Ganzes zu sein: Wollen wir die bestehende Ordnung in Frage stellen? Dann zeigt revolutionäre Solidarität: mit aufrichtiger Kritik und mit unmissverständlicher antistaatliche Überzeugung. Jede Kritik, die wir an einer GenossInn üben, muss von Angesicht zu Angesicht diskutiert werden können. Wir dürfen nicht zulassen, dass der Staat entscheidet, wann und wie wir unsere Diskussionen über unsere politischen Differenzen führen werden. Wir werden sie dann haben, wenn wir die Bedingungen definieren können.

Wir rufen die migrantische Bewegung dazu auf, sich nicht aus einer identitären Trennungen heraus gleichgültig zu verhalten. Wir sollten nicht das tun, was wir an anderen so sehr kritisieren.

Ein Jahr nach ihrer Entführung, ein Jahr nach dieser juristischen Pantomime, ist wächst in uns der Wunsch, mit Lina zu diskutieren. Wir wollen sie verstehen, dass sie uns versteht, und das kann nur geschehen, wenn wir uns alle Begegnen können und uns gegenseitig in die Augen sehen, ohne Gitter oder Plexiglas, die uns trennen. Damit ein Prozess der Kritik, des autonomen Wachstums und der kollektiven Befreiung stattfinden kann, bleibt nur Ihre Freiheit. Und diese Freiheit kann nur das Ergebnis eines gemeinsamen politischen Kampfes in Solidarität sein.

Ein Angriff auf Lina ist ein Angriff auf uns Alle!

Freiheit für Lina!

Freiheit für alle!

Kommt am 4. November nach Dresden! https://www.soli-antifa-ost.org/aufruf-fuer-die-solidaritaets-demonstration-am-04-11-2021-in-dresden/

*************

La represión es inquestionable, nuestra autodefensa inegociable: solidaridad con Lina a un año de su secuestro.

El 05 de Noviembre de 2020 Lina fue secuestrada por la policía y llevada a prisión preventiva bajo la acusación de „haber formado y ser parte de una organización criminal“ („Bildung und Mitgliedschaft einer kriminellen Vereinigung“) . Su criminalización se enmarca en el recurso legal del parragráfo §129 del código penal. Un apartado legal que forma parte de las estructuras anti-insurgentes del estado Aleman, y que se hacen conocer al público como leyes „Anti-Terroristas“.

Los casos actuales bajo §129, cuentan todos con ciertos puntos en común: lo que se criminaliza no solo son las acciones, sino los lazos políticos, las ideas compartidas y la solidaridad. Así personas quienes no se se autodefinen como grupo, son vincluadas por el coincidir de sus ideales politicos, siendo estos muchas veces la única excusa con la que el estado forzosamente construye la idea de una organización peligrosa. Organización que auspicia como puerta de entrada a sus ataques represivos intimamente consecuentes, que buscan destruir la posiblidad de una vida privada – individual y colectiva- de quienes se entienden como un potencial peligro para el Status Quo.

Controles de casa, escuchas telefónicas, prisión preventiva… ¿Cuál es el interés del estado en entrar en la vida privada de una antifacista? ¿A dónde va esa información? Sin entrar en explicaciones legalistas ni en los mecanismos particulares de este jucio, es interesante ver que un caso de „Organización Criminal“ sea construido con la acusación de haberse golpeado con Nazis, y que esta acusación tenga caracter de „afectar la existencia y la seguridad del estado“. ¿La existencia de que estado se esta afectando? ¿La seguridad de que ideales peligra por el antifacismo? Aquí no se juzga el caso individual, ni siquiera se trata de las personas acusadas y sus presuntos actos. Ellas y sus abogadas son extras forzosamente invitadas a esta obra, en la que la fiscalía federal y los jueces reproducen la soberanía del estado-nación, y tratan de enterrar bajo la banalidad y crueldad del proceso penal la idea de que otros mundos son posibles.

En fin, este es un caso mas en el que el estado alemán y su aparato de justiciosa represión, nos dejan en claro que no hay espacio dentro de sus fronteras para el anti-autoritarismo, sea este antifascista o anarquista, sea este militante o accionista, sea este blanco o migrante, sea este incluso reformista… Porque es en la centralización de la autoridad en que este gran monstruo capitalista se enraiza. Es por eso que toda idea o práctica politica que contraponga al aparato de justiciosa represión, despierta el automático y consecuente mecanismo de criminalización. Logrando por medio de la demonización de quienes se auto-organizan y defienden, la aplicación ininterrumpida de tortura -en sus diferentes variantes- a quienes de diversas maneras combaten este sistema de desigualdad basado en la dominancia. Por ello debemos entender al §129 como un ataque estructural. No podemos seguir creyendo los vagos argumentos de que „a ellas por sus ideas radicales „, „a ellos porque eran violentos“, „a elles porque son parte de una organizacion terrorista en el kurdistan“. No hay razones particulares para la aplicación de represión cuando de anti-autoritarismo y revolución se trata, no existen las lecturas particulares de cada caso, solo consecuente persecución estatal.

Una persecucion que se pinta de objetiva e imparcial, que dice defenderse contra el extremismo. Pero nosotras sabemos que instituciones estatales, la policia y los nazis trabajan conjuntamente para mantener un ideal racista de nacion alemana. No nos preguntamos „¿Dónde estaban en Hanau?“, sabemos donde estaban…y no queremos que estén, porque sabemos que su presencia tiene forma de SOKO LINX. Es desde el mas Íntimo rechazo a esta alianza que nuestra solidaridad como feministas y anticolonialistas se manifiesta.

Solidaridad

Debemos distanciarnos de una vez por todas de la idea de estado-nación. Y entender que ésta solo funciona para quienes siguen sus ideales racistas y patriarcales, y se subordinan a sus maneras: es decir para sus ciudadanos. Es exactamente en el no-ser-ciudadana que nos debemos encontrar y mostrar recistencia, y esto no se trata de una categoría identitaria, ni de un pasaporte, sino de una posición política.

Al tiempo que no apoyamos visiones migrantes que buscan una aceptación en las estructuras estatales, que luchan por un re-diseño del estado y sus definiciones, por la sola idea de una supesta identidad compartida. Si estamos en solidaridad con las luchas antifacistas de quienes rechazan el ser subordinadas a las formas del estado y practican su autodeterminación. Es desde nuestro no-ser-ciudadanas, que nos entendemos en solidaridad con Lina.

Luchar por autonomía, construir y practicar nuestra autodefensa, crear nuevas manera de cuidado desde y para nosotras, es liberarnos de la idea que adentro de una sala de corte se pueda hacer justicia, que adentro de un parlamento se pueda crear igualdad. Nuestro camino es la solidaridad y esta requiere de responsabilidad política, identificar al enemigo común, valorar las luchas por emancipación de otras personas dejando de lado nuestras arrogancias ideológicas o puritanimos metodológicos.

Estamos frente a una situación en que debemos posicionarnos y pronunciarnos ni mas ni menos que como Antifacistas. ¿Es realmente esto algo que nos genera dudas?

Ceder el espacio de la lucha antifascista al aparato de justiciosa represión del estado no es una opción. No pedimos a los grandes empresarios que organizen la lucha de clase, no pedimos al macho violador que organize la lucha feminista, no pedimos a los intereses extractivistas que luchen por la autodeterminación de los pueblos en el sur-global. No podemos pedirle a esta madrepatria que ataque a sus primogenitos. Los simientos de esta Alemania son facistas: sus fronteras, sus jueces, sus leyes, sus insituciones, su sistema de educación, su lectura de la hisotria, sus tratados internacionales de comercio…

El encarcelamiento preventivo de Lina es el resultado de años de expansión de este insaciable monstruo de justiciosa represión que a logrado legitimar sus métodos contra los diferentes formas del no-ser-ciudadana: el ser migrante, el ser revolucionarios, el ser feminista, el ser antifacista.

El sistema punitivista nos envuelve en su desarrollo, nos encuentra indiferentes cuando la aplicación de sus métodos represivos occurren a realidades lejanas, contra quienes no conocemos ; nos encuentra festejando cuando estos se aplican contra nuestros enemigos, sin enteder que ese no es un logro (y mucho menos nuestro), sino la puerta fácil a la acreditación del monopolio de violencia. Es ahí cuando nos descuidamos festejando operaciones policiales contra la extrema derecha, cuando nos caé al interior de nuestras esctructuras y lo que parecia lejano se vuelve una razón del día a día, lo que entendíamos como logro sobre otros, cobra forma de trajedia sobre nostoras mismas.

A la mierda con el §129

Las campañas contra la existencia del parragráfo §129 son extensas. Por supuesto luchamos por mundos sin este tipo de legislaciones, pero no es en el pedido al estado por su destitución que relamente se va a terminar con la represión que este tipo de leyes aplican: hoy se llama §129 mañana se puede llamar §333.

Por eso a la mierda con el §129, no significa para nosotras una demanda al estado para que este elimine el mismo como constructo legal. Para nosotras significa una demanda íntima a nostras mismas, a nuestras estructuras, a cada integrante del movimiento. Debemos mandar a la mierda al §129 de nuestras cabezas, de nuestros cuerpos, de nuestras relaciones sociales y por ende de nuestras estructuras y prácticas políticas. No podemos seguir distanciándonos de nuestras compañeras por medio a la represión, no podemos seguir teniendo miedo a mostrarnos en solidaridad con personas acusadas, no podemos permitir al estado que determine nuestras amistades. La histórica demanda del movimiento feminista se cristaliza también en los §129: lo privado es político. A la criminalizacion solo podemos responder con amistad y entendimiento. A la demonización, solo queda actuar con preguntas sinceras y dicusiones políticas. Al aislamiento solo queda el compañerismo.

No es novedad que este §129 esté basado en el mas corrosivo patriarcado. Tampoco es novedad que el sistema punitivista funciona bajo el sistema de la escolarización: „mostrar ejemplos de correctivos, para que las masas no sigan malos caminos“. Han buscado mal, han buscado convertir a Lina en un caso ejemplizante, en un momento particular, un momento dónde los diferentes movimientos feministas y antipartriarcales han tomado nuevamente fuerza en la sociedad, aquí y en el mundo. Que miedo le da al estado una mujer fuerte…han perdido una potencial hama de casa en las garras del movimiento antifacista. No, Lina no es ni un mal ejemplo ni un buen símbolo, ni lo debe ser. Lina es una compañera y como tal le debemos defender, como nos defendemos a nosotras mismas. Sin glorificarla, sin demonizarla.

Este juicio nos afecta a todas!

Es desde el dolor y la lucha que nos reconocemos colectivamente y que nos solidarizamos con Lina. Dolor por seguir viviendo en un mundo governado por facistas, dolor por la indiferencia con esto. Respetamos a Lina por su convicción como Antifacista, porque nuestra lucha anticolonial y anticapitalista solo puede existir con un claro posicionamiento antifacista. Nos hubiera gustado escuchar de ella y las otras personas acusadas un mensaje claro al cual poder dar nuestra Solidaridad política, escuchar de ellas un rechazo rotundo a este juicio, una pocisión contraria al sistema de justicia burguesa.

Asi mismo, nos hacemos la autocritica de no haber independientemiente actuado antes. Si todas somos §129, entonces todas tenemos la obligación y la libertad de defendernos con nuestro actuar y nuestro posicionamiento politico frente a esto. Nuestra mas sincera (auto)crítica a la izquierda radical, que por autoconsibe como revolucionaria niega el apoyo a esta caso bajo la idea de que „son solo antifa kids“. Ser radical en un mundo de dominancia en un sistema de odio, es para nosotras mostrar amor por la vida, es el acompañamiento sincero y critico de quienes abandonan una vida indiviual por una utopia conjunta. No mostrar solidaridad no es ni radical ni revolucionario es simplemente arrogante: estan queriendo usar las armas del amo para desmantelar su casa…

Llamamos a esa izquierda a ser sincera con si misma y con el movimiento todo. ¿Quieren desafiar el orden establecido? Entonces muestren solidaridad revolucionaria: con critica sincera pero con inconfundible convicción anti-estatista. Toda crítica que desde cualquiera de nuestras posturas politicas pudieramos tener hacia cualquier compañera, deberá ser discutida cara a cara. No podemos permitir que el estado decida cuando y como vamos a tener nuestras discusiones sobre nuestras diferencias políticas. Sino que las vamos a tener en cuanto nosotras mismas podamos definir las circunstancias.

Llamamos a los movimientos migrantes a no ser indiferentes con separaciones identitaristas. No hagamos eso que tanto criticamos en otros.

A un año de su secuestro, a un año de esta pantomima judicial, se fortaleze nuestro deseo de discutir con Lina, queremos entederla, y que nos entienda y eso solo puede suceder si todas estamos en un mismo expectro de autonomía, mirándonos a los ojos sin barras ni plexys que nos dividan. Para que un proceso de crítica, crecimiento autónomo y liberación colectiva suceda, solo queda su libertad. Y esa libertad será solamente el resultado de una lucha política conjunta y solidaria.

Llamamos a manifestarnos el 4.11 en Dresden!

Lo que le estan haciendo a Lina, nos lo estan haciendo a todas.

Libertad para Lina!

Libertad para todas!

Llamado a la demo (solo en Aleman) https://www.soli-antifa-ost.org/aufruf-fuer-die-soli-demonstration-am-04-11-2021-in-dresden/

******************

Solidarity with Lina, one year after the cops kidnapped her

On November 5, 2020, Lina was kidnapped by the police and taken into custody on charges of „having formed and being part of a criminal organization“ („Bildung und Mitgliedschaft einer kriminellen Vereinigung“). Her criminalization falls under the legal appeal of §129 of criminal code. A legal section which is part of the anti-insurgent structures of the German state, and which is made known to the public as „Anti-Terrorist“ laws.

The current cases under §129 all have certain points in common: what is criminalized are not only actions, but political ties, shared ideas and solidarity. Thus, people who do not define themselves as a group are criminalized because of their shared political ideals, which are often the only excuse with which the state forcibly constructs such dangerous organizations. Organizations that enables its repressive attacks intimately consistent, seeking to destroy the possibility of a personal life -individual and collective- of those who are understood as a potential danger to the Status Quo.

Raids, wiretapping, preventive detention… What is the interest of the state in entering the personal life of an anti-facist? Where does this information go? Without going into legalistic explanations nor into the particular mechanisms of this trial, it is interesting to see that a case of „Criminal Organization“ is built with the accusation of having beaten with Nazis, and that this accusation has the character of „affecting the existence and security of the state“. The existence of which state is being affected? The security of which ideals is endangered by antifacism? In the court room there is not space for individual cases, the hearings are not about the accused persons and their alleged acts. They and their lawyers are fillers forced to take part on this play, in which the federal prosecution and the judges reproduce the sovereignty of the nation-state, and try to bury the idea that other worlds are possible under the banality and cruelty of the criminal process.

A persecution that claims to be objective and impartial, that claims to be defending itself against extremism. But we know that the, the states institutions, police and Nazis work together to maintain a racist ideal of the German nation. We do not ask „Where were they in Hanau?“, we know where they were…and we do not want them present, because we know that their presence is shaped like SOKO LINX. It is from the most intimate rejection towards this alliance that our solidarity as feminists and anti-colonialists manifests.

Solidarity

We have to distance ourselves once and for all from the idea of nation-state. And to understand that it only works for those who follow its racist and patriarchal principles and subordinate to its ways: that is to say, for its citizens. It is exactly in the non-citizen-being that we must find ourselves and show recistence, and this is not an identitarian category, nor a passport, but a political position.

While we do not support migrant visions that seek acceptance into state structures, that strive for a redesign of the state and its definitions, for the only idea of a supposedly shared identity, we are in solidarity with anti-facist struggles of those who refuse to be subordinated to state forms and practice self-determination. It is from our non-citizen-being that we stand in solidarity with Lina.

To fight for autonomy, to build and practice our self-defense, to create new ways of caring from and for ourselves, is to free ourselves from the idea that inside a courtroom justice can be done, that inside a parliament equality can be created. Our choice is solidarity and this requires political responsibility, identifying the common enemy and valuing other people’s struggles for emancipation by leaving aside our ideological arrogance or methodological puritanism.

We are facing a situation in which we must position ourselves as nothing more nor less than anti-fascists. Is this really a matter of doubt?

Giving the space of the antifascist struggle to the apparatus of justician-repression of the state is not an option. We do not ask the big businessmen to organize the class struggle, we do not ask the male rapist to organize the feminist struggle, we do not ask the extractivist interests to fight for the self-determination of peoples in the global south. We cannot ask this fatherland to fight back its firstborn. The seeds of this Germany are facist: its borders, its judges, its laws, its institutions, its education system, its reading of history, its international trade treaties….

Lina’s imprisonment is the result of years of expansion of this voracious monster of justician-repression that has succeeded in legitimizing its methods against the different forms of non-citizen-being: being migrants, being revolutionaries, being feminists, being anti-fascists. The punitivist system surrounds us in its development, it finds us indifferent when the application of its repressive methods occurs in distant realities, against those we do not know; it finds us celebrating when they are applied against our enemies, without understanding that this is not an achievement (and much less ours), but the easy door to the accreditation of the monopoly of violence. It is there when we get careless celebrating police operations against the extreme right, when repression fall inside our structures and what seemed far away becomes a daily thing, what we understood as an achievement upon others, takes the form of a tragedy upon ourselves.

To hell with §129

The campaigns against the existence of §129 are extensive. Of course we fight for worlds without this kind of legislation, but it is not in the request to the state for its removal that we will really put an end to the repression that this kind of laws apply: today it is called §129, tomorrow it can be called §333.

Therefore, to hell with §129, does not mean for us a demand to the state to eliminate it as a legal construct. For us it means an intimate demand to ourselves, to our structures, to each member of the movement. We have to get rid of §129 of our heads, our bodies, our social relations and therefore our political structures and practices. We can no longer distance ourselves from fearing repression, we can no longer be afraid to show solidarity with the accused, we can no longer allow the state to determine our friendships. The historical demand of the feminist movement is also crystallized in §129: the private is political. To criminalization, we can only respond with friendship and understanding. To demonization, we can only act with sincere questions and political discussions. To isolation, there is only comradeship.

It is no wonder that this §129 is based on the most corrosive patriarchy. Nor is it surprising that punitivism works according to the schooling system: „to show examples of correctives, so that the masses do not follow the wrong path“. They’ve chosen wrongly, they have tried to turn Lina into an exemplary case, in a particular moment, a moment where the different feminist and anti-partriarchal movements have gained strength again in society, here and in the world. What a deep fear has the state of a strong woman…they have lost a potential housewife in the jaws of the anti-facist movement. No, Lina is neither a bad example nor a good symbol, nor should she be. Lina is a comrade and as such we must defend her, as we defend ourselves. Without glorifying her, without demonizing her.

This trial affects us all!

It is in pain and struggle that we recognize ourselves collectively and that we stand in solidarity with Lina. Pain for continuing to live in a world ruled by facists, pain for the indifference to this. We respect Lina for her conviction as an anti-facist, because our anti-colonial and anti-capitalist struggle can only exist with a clear anti-facist position. We would have liked to hear from her and the other accused a clear message to which we could give our political solidarity, to hear from them a sharp rejection of this trial, a stance against the bourgeois justice system.

Nontheless, we self-criticize for not having acted independently before. If we are all §129, then we all have the obligation and the freedom to defend ourselves with our actions and our political positioning. Our most sincere (self)criticism to the radical left, who while identifying as revolutionaries denies support to this case under the idea that „they are only antifa kids“. To be radical in a world of dominance, in a system of hate is for us to show love for life, is for us the sincere and critical accompainment of those who abandon an individual life for a joint utopia. Not to show solidarity is neither radical, nor revolutionary. It’s simply arrogant: it is to try to dismantle the master’s house by using the master’s tools.

We call on that radical-left to be honest with itself and with the movement as a whole. Want to challenge the established order? Then show revolutionary solidarity: with sincere criticism but with unmistakable anti-statist conviction. Any criticism from any of our political positions that we may have towards any comrade must be discussed face to face. We cannot allow the state to decide when and how we are going to have our discussions about our political differences. We will have them when we can define the circumstances.

We call on migrant movements not to be indifferent upon identitarian separations. Let us not do what we criticize so much in others.

One year after her kidnapping, one year after this judicial pantomime started, our desire to discuss with Lina is strengthened. We want to understand her, and we want her to understand us, and that can only happen if we are all in the same spectrum of autonomy, looking each other in the eyes without bars or plexies that divide us. For a process of criticism, autonomous growth and collective liberation to happen, the only thing left is her freedom. And that freedom will only be the result of a joint political and solidarity struggle.

Let’s all meet in Dresden to demonstrate together this November 4th at 14.00 Hs.

What they are doing to Lina, they are doing to all of us.

Free Lina!

Free them all!

Call for demonstration (only in German):https://www.soli-antifa-ost.org/aufruf-fuer-die-soli-demonstration-am-04...