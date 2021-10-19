1. Kommuniqué des "Free Adel - Free all Antifascists" Soli-Komitees

Im Zuge dieser Festnahme kam es von Seiten der Berliner Polizei zu rassistischen & menschenverachtenden Äußerungen gegenüber Adel. Auch der von den Bullen forcierte Haftgrund der “Fluchtgefahr” diente einzig und allein, dem Zweck einen weiteren Antifaschisten zu brechen. Dieser Fall und die jüngsten Ereignisse, in denen bundesweit Antifaschist*Innen wie Lina, Jo & Dy , Findus, Jan und Ferhat oder aktuell in Frankreich die Genoss*Innen und Freund*Innen der GALE Lyon langjährige Haftstrafen drohen oder sie bereits absitzen müssen, machen uns Sorgen und wütend zugleich!

Repressionen gegen Linke, besonders hier in Deutschland haben Tradition . Wir erinnern an die Bismarkschen Sozialistengesetze, die “gemeingefährliche” Bestrebungen unterbinden sollten aber dabei nur darauf abzielten, politische Feinde mundtot und nicht mehr handlungsfähig zu machen, die unzähligen medienwirksam inszinierten Gerichtsprozesse gegen Linke, in denen der Paragraph 129a & 129b (Bildung einer terroristischen/ kriminellen Vereinigung) angewendet wurde, um größenwahnsinnige Ermittlungen und hohe Haftstrafen zu begründen, die Liste ist lang. In letzter Zeit geraten immer mehr Antifaschist*Innen in den Fokus von Polizei & Justiz. Dabei sind viele Anklagen gegen jene Aktivist*Innen meist schwammig und rein auf Indizien basierend, wenn überhaupt. Die Rolle von Polizei und Verfassungsschutz im NSU-Komplex und diversen anderen Fällen verdeutlicht nur mehr, dass wir uns auf diesen Staat nicht verlassen wollen und können. Diese Zustände müssen ein Ende haben, daher sehen wir den Weg des militanten & konsequenten Antifaschismus im großen und ganzen als notwendig und legitim an und dessen Kriminalisierung als Kampfansage an unsere Bewegung, die wir nicht unbeantwortet lassen und mit der wir uns mit bedingungsloser Solidarität entgegenstellen.

Wir haben uns dazu entschlossen, uns europaweit mit allen von Repression und Polizeigewalt betroffenen Antifaschist*Innen zu solidarisieren. Unsere Aufgabe wird sein, Antifaschist*Innen aus den Fängen der Justiz zu holen, sie im Kampf gegen die Repression zu unterstützen und sie vor der Kriminalisierung legitimer antifaschistischer Interventionen zu schützen.

Oktober 2021

“FREE ADEL – FREE ALL ANTIFASCISTS”

+++FRENCH+++

Chers amis, chers camarades, vous avez vu et entendu beaucoup de choses sur nous ces derniers temps, mais vous ne savez pas vraiment qui nous sommes. C’est pourquoi nous souhaitons nous présenter officiellement à vous aujourd’hui. Nous sommes “Free Adel-Free all Antifascists”, un groupe/campagne anti-répression indépendant, intersectoriel et antifasciste, qui s’est déjà réuni en mars 2021 lorsque notre ami et camarade Adel a été arrêté après une altercation avec des manifestants d’extrême droite et mis en détention arbitraire. Au cours de cette arrestation, la police de Berlin a tenu des propos racistes et inhumains à l’égard d’Adel. De même, le motif de l’arrestation, “risque de fuite”, qui a été imposé par les flics, n’avait pour seul but que de briser un autre antifasciste. Ce cas et les événements récents, dans lesquels des antifascistes comme Lina, Jo & Dy, Findus, Jan et Ferhat ou actuellement en France les camarades et amis de GALE Lyon sont menacés de longues peines de prison ou doivent déjà les purger, nous inquiètent et nous mettent en colère en même temps!

La répression contre les gauchistes, surtout ici en Allemagne, a une longue tradition. Nous nous souvenons des lois socialistes de Bismark, qui étaient censées prévenir les efforts “dangereux” mais ne visaient qu’à réduire au silence les ennemis politiques et à les rendre incapables d’agir, des innombrables procès contre des gauchistes, qui étaient mis en scène avec l’attention des médias et dans lesquels les paragraphes 129a et 129b (formation d’une organisation terroriste/criminelle) étaient utilisés pour justifier des enquêtes mégalomanes et de longues peines de prison, la liste est longue. Récemment, de plus en plus d’antifascistes sont devenus la cible de la police et de la justice. De nombreuses accusations portées contre ces militants sont pour la plupart vagues et reposent sur des preuves purement circonstancielles, voire pas du tout. Le rôle de la police et de l’Office de protection de la Constitution dans le complexe NSU et dans diverses autres affaires montre clairement que nous ne pouvons et ne voulons pas compter sur cet État. Ces conditions doivent prendre fin, c’est pourquoi nous considérons la voie de l’antifascisme militant et cohérent comme nécessaire et légitime dans l’ensemble, et sa criminalisation comme un défi pour notre mouvement, que nous ne laisserons pas sans réponse et auquel nous nous opposons avec une solidarité inconditionnelle.

Nous avons décidé d’être solidaires de tous les antifascistes d’Europe qui sont touchés par la répression et la violence policière. Notre tâche sera de sortir les antifascistes des griffes de la justice, de les soutenir dans leur lutte contre la répression et de les protéger de la criminalisation des interventions antifascistes légitimes.

Octobre 2021

“FREE ADEL – FREE ALL ANTIFASCISTS”

++++ENGLISH++++ Dear friends, dear comrades, you have been seeing and hearing a lot about us lately, but you don’t really know who we are. Therefore, we would like to officially introduce ourselves to you today. We are “Free Adel-Free all Antifascists” an independent, cross-spectrum and antifascist anti-repression group/campaign, which already came together in March 2021 when our friend & comrade Adel was killed after an altercation with right-wing demonstrators and arbitrarily put into custody. In the course of this arrest, the Berlin police made racist and inhuman remarks towards Adel. Also the reason for the arrest, “risk of absconding”, which was forced by the cops, served the sole purpose of breaking another anti-fascist. This case and the recent events, in which nationwide antifascists like Lina, Jo & Dy, Findus, Jan and Ferhat or currently in France the comrades and friends of GALE Lyon are threatened with long prison sentences or already have to serve them, make us worried and angry at the same time!Repression against leftists, especially here in Germany, has a long tradition. We remember Bismark’s Socialist Laws, which were supposed to prevent “dangerous” activities but only aimed at silencing political enemies and rendering them incapable of acting, the countless court cases against leftists, which were staged in the media and in which paragraph 129a & 129b (formation of a terrorist/criminal organisation) were used to justify megalomaniac investigations and long prison sentences, the list is long. Recently, more and more antifascists have become the focus of the police and the judiciary. Many charges against these activists are mostly vague and based purely on circumstantial evidence, if at all. The role of the police and the Office for the Protection of the Constitution in the NSU complex and various other cases only makes it clear that we cannot and do not want to rely on this state. These conditions must come to an end, therefore we see the path of militant & consistent antifascism as necessary and legitimate on the whole and its criminalisation as a challenge to our movement, which we will not leave unanswered and with which we oppose with unconditional solidarity.We have decided to stand in solidarity with all anti-fascists across Europe who are affected by repression and police violence. Our task will be to get antifascists out of the clutches of justice, to support them in their struggle against repression and to protect them from the criminalisation of legitimate antifascist interventions. October 2021 “FREE ADEL – FREE ALL ANTIFASCISTS”