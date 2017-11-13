Athens, Greece: Insurrection Festival – ‘Destroy the Means of Mass Control’ (Video)

They also control the telecommunication networks owned by private companies.

ATMs and ticket machines at mass transport also offer information to the state.

It’s not just the pervert system that watches our moves and spies on our relationships. The problem is that this info is used by the state and capital to block our attacks and liberation projects.

Controllers are doing coordinated attacks in the means of transportation to exclude those who can’t pay for them.

ID papers are the means for a state to decide who has the right to exist in the area it controls.

All Cops Are Borders.

On the street they can identify and search anyone who passes by.

According to the info they collect about us they decide the fate of a person: freedom, prison, or exile.

VIDEO:

https://vimeo.com/242495137

