Athens, Greece: Insurrection Festival – ‘Destroy the Means of Mass Control’ (Video)
Every camera is working for the state. Not because they own them, but because they have the laws and power to obtain all recorded material.
They also control the telecommunication networks owned by private companies.
ATMs and ticket machines at mass transport also offer information to the state.
It’s not just the pervert system that watches our moves and spies on our relationships. The problem is that this info is used by the state and capital to block our attacks and liberation projects.
Controllers are doing coordinated attacks in the means of transportation to exclude those who can’t pay for them.
ID papers are the means for a state to decide who has the right to exist in the area it controls.
All Cops Are Borders.
On the street they can identify and search anyone who passes by.
According to the info they collect about us they decide the fate of a person: freedom, prison, or exile.
VIDEO:
See also another actions against Total Surveillance:
Greece:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AVcWKGWPto8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LTTM0r79YKA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4JCtXieRNRg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YK891-tz0BA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ycc2ZMWoXhQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZwHqHheFEEo
Spain:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nxGTByXiNDE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H0rpsKngEnk
Germany:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9GCsd2TJKjQ
Netherlands:
Russia:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ffWkHB_t-wY