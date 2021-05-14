Elephant in the room - Nine month after uprising in Belarus

The regime hit back with massive violence. While at the beginning people were building barricades and fought the cops back, the liberals were calling for peaceful protest. This seem one of the key points why the uprising was eventually crashed by the regime. We talk in our show about the reasons why the uprising failed, about the resent situation in Belarus and ongoing repressions.

Music:

zdrada pałki – iz chernoy reziny sdelana vlast – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aolEC3SSpB8

DEADFALL – Цветы и пули – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r6umwU_dxVU

