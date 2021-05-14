Elephant in the room - Nine month after uprising in Belarus
von: anonym am: 14.05.2021 - 19:02
Emailadresse:
SPAMSCHUTZand@notraces.netBITTEENTFERNEN
Themen:
Regionen:
In August 2020 the uprising against dictator Lukashenko started in Belarus, already before the re-election. After the falsified elections thousands of people went to the streets and were protesting for month.
The regime hit back with massive violence. While at the beginning people were building barricades and fought the cops back, the liberals were calling for peaceful protest. This seem one of the key points why the uprising was eventually crashed by the regime. We talk in our show about the reasons why the uprising failed, about the resent situation in Belarus and ongoing repressions.
Music:
- zdrada pałki – iz chernoy reziny sdelana vlast – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aolEC3SSpB8
- DEADFALL – Цветы и пули – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r6umwU_dxVU
webadresse:
Lizenz des Artikels und aller eingebetteten Medien:
Public Domain (cc0): Weiternutzung ohne Einschränkung. Gemeinfrei im Sinne der Public Domain
Ergänzungen
Interview zu Belarus
Aufruhr in Belarus- Interview mit Anarchist*innen zu den Revolten in Belarus letztes Jahr
in der kanaille:
https://kanaille.noblogs.org/post/2021/04/27/aufruhr-in-belarus/