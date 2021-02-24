Elephant in the Room – Conversation on Covid-19 between different anarchist and anti-authoritarian radios
We got together with different hosts of anarchist and anti-authoritarian radios and podcasts from anarchist radio network to talk about activism in their region in times of coronavirus, new state regulations to control the population and challenges anarchist organizers are facing in times of total lockdown around the world. Solidarity is still our weapon even if we got less possibilities to support each other.
Radios on the panel:
- Črna luknja (Slovenia)
- Elephant in the Room (Germany)
- Frequenz A (Germany)
- The Final Straw Radio (US)
- 13:21AM (Greece)
