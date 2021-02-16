Hasta Siempre! Internationale Solidarität mit Dimitris Koufontinas

BRIEF VON IRMA LEITES

Eine griechische Genossin, Internationalistin, erzählte mir, dass ein Genosse aus Kolumbien, „el Turco“, der von den Paramilitärs ermordet wurde, sagte: Für jeden gibt es ein Meer um die Seele zu reinigen. Dieser Satz ist über Ozeane und Himmel gereist. Sie bewahrt diesen Satz wie einen Schatz auf, in Erinnerung an den "Turco" und weil auch Sie das Meer erleichtert, wenn der Kampf anstrengend ist. Es gibt Tage da brauchte sie viele Meere. Ein griechischer Genosse, der einen Demospruch aus dem Spanischen falsch übersetzte und vielleicht sogar besser sagte. In Uruguay singen wir: Befreit Sie, Die Gefangenen die für ihren Kampf einsitzen! Er übersetzte, Befreit Sie, damit Sie zum Kämpfen rauskommen! Kleine große Sachen der Internationalisten.

Dimitris hat aus dem Gefängnis angerufen und diesen Brief für die Anwesenden in der Politécnica in Athen verlesen, nach einem bewegenden Treffen, das wir im Knast einige Stunden vorher gehabt hatten. 9 Jahre lang konnte er nur von seiner Frau und seinem Sohn besucht werden. Fast immer konnten sie nur über einen Telefonhörer miteinander sprechen Wir konnten unseren Genossen trotz der Politik der Gefängnisbürokratie besuchen. Dmitris, der seit 2002 in dem Keller eines Hochsicherheitsgefängnisses isoliert wird. Dies sind Momente, in denen Du die ganzen Erinnerungen an die Haft auf der Haut spürst. Die Tür, die hinter deinem Rücken abgeschlossen wird. Die Zeit steht still. Ein Zauberspruch, mit dem Du noch einmal bestätigst und fühlst, dass du eine Sprache hast und eine Blick ohne Gitter, ohne Grenzen mit denen die nicht an die Zähmung des Kapitalismus glauben. Die wir aber an eine andere Welt glauben und für sie kämpfen.

Etwas von einem bleibt dort zwischen den Mauern mit den Genossinnen und Genossen und wieder etwas kommt befreiter raus, um weiter den Kampf auf den Straßen zu entfachen. Auch für Elena, Mutter von Sarantos Nikitopoulos, der ein Jahr im Knast saß und der an eben diesem Nachmittag befreit wurde. Auch etwas von mir hat sich diese Ansprüche mitgenommen und etwas von mir ist in diesen griechischen Gassen geblieben um jene zu begleiten, die heute ihre Angehörigen in den Gefängnissen besuchen, die Kinder, die ohne ihre Eltern aufwachsen. An jene die im Gefängnis geboren werden, wie es uns vor Jahrzehnten passierte.

Dimitris ist Mathematiker und Imker. Übersetzer aus dem Spanischen. Dimitris war Mitglied der Guerilla 17 November (am 17 November 1973 hat das griechische Volk die Diktatur gestürzt. An diesem Datum erhoben sich die Menschen in der Politechnischen Universität Athens, wo die Repression mit Panzern und Kugeln den Schrei der Freiheit ersticken wollten). Sie rissen die Tore der Universität nieder, mordeten, aber siegten nicht. Eine lange Liste von Guerilla Aktionen bewegten das kommende Jahrzehnt. Ziele der Genoss:innen waren die Symbole des US und britischen Imperialismus, Banken, Militärbasen und Folterer. Eine Geschichte der Gerechtigkeit wurde in Griechenland geschrieben. Eine konterrevolutionäre Offensive – koordiniert und gefordert von allen europäischen Regierungen – sollte auf die Genoss:innen niedergehen. Mit 9 Jahren im Gefängnis, mit lebenslanger Haft als Aussicht, hat Dimitris das Träumen nicht verloren. Auch wenn die schrecklichen Gefängnisse seine Schritte beschränken, auch wenn die Mächtigen von Heute verhindern, dass es die Straßen durchlaufen kann, ist er dennoch heute Symbol des Kampfes und des Wiederstandes, der Ethik und der Unnachgiebigkeit für viele in Griechenland. Für die Freiheit aller Gefangenen in der Welt und besonders in Athen teile ich Dimitris' Worte, seine klare Botschaft und sein revolutionäres Engagement. Die Tupamaros waren für diese Genossen eine Inspiration und ein Vorbild für das, was zu tun ist - auch wenn es vielen heute nicht gefällt - wie es in Dimitris Worten sichtbar wird. Wie weit unsere Aktionen gehen, wenn sie das Herz des Systems treffen! Dimitris und ich sagten uns am Ende des Besuchs, mit einer großen Umarmung: Hasta, Siempre!

Unser heutiges Treffen ist eine Feier der Erinnerung und des Widerstands. Es ist ein Moment dieses alten Kampfes der Erinnerung gegen das Vergessen, jenes sehr alten Kampfes der Unterdrückten gegen ihre Unterdrücker und Ausbeuter.

*******

BRIEF VON DIMITRIS K.



Ich möchte so beginnen, wie es bei den alten Volksfesten gemacht wurde, wo alles mit einem Lied begann - eine Hommage an die, die schon gegangen sind. Deshalb möchte ich zuallererst unserer Toten aus alten, neuen und heutigen Kämpfen gedenken. Wir müssen die Erinnerung an all diejenigen wiederherstellen, die in den Gefängnissen, an den Orten der Folter gestorben sind; an die Verschwundenen, an diejenigen, die in den Auseinandersetzungen auf der Straße ihr Leben ließen, im Kampf gegen die Repression.

Von welcher ideologischen Bastion sie auch immer gekämpft haben, die Toten haben kein Parteiabzeichen. Sie sind ein Wahrzeichen. Sie sind unser gemeinsames Erbe, unser gemeinsamer Bezugspunkt, der Anstoß für die Fortsetzung des Kampfes.

Nachdem ich unsere Toten erwähnt habe, werde ich meine Grüße an unsere lebende Geschichte senden; an die Genossen, die von weit her gekommen sind, an Irma Leites von der MLN(Tupamaros), an Andreas Vogel von der Bewegung 2. Juni, an Gabriel Sáez von der ETA.

Es sind Genossinnen und Genossen aus Organisationen und Bewegungen, die für uns Quellen der Inspiration waren. Es sind Genossen, die die Nägel des Staates, die Paramilitärs, die GAL, die Todesschwadronen, die Folter, die Isolationszellen überlebt haben. Die Genossen haben trotz alledem mit Würde überlebt. Sie haben sich nicht verraten, sie haben nicht aufgegeben, was sie waren, sie haben sich nicht "verkauft", sie sind nicht zu "sozialen Auslöschern" für die befreienden Schwingungen geworden. Sie setzen den Kampf fort, in welcher Form auch immer es der aktuelle sozial-historische Moment ihnen auferlegt. Sie sind immer noch "Dickköpfe", die die neue Realität "mit der alten Tupamaros-Brille betrachten, mit den ewigen Farben Rot und Schwarz" - in Tamberos Worten.

Wir begrüßen sie an einem Ort, an dem das kollektive Gedächtnis einen besonderen Platz für politische Gefangene reserviert. Wir hören ihnen zu und wir werden ihnen zuhören, wenn sie über ihre positiven und negativen Erfahrungen, ihre Siege und Niederlagen sprechen. Denn Erfolge und Misserfolge sind ein untrennbarer Teil unserer Geschichte. Und weil wir den gleichen Fehler machen, wenn wir nur verherrlichen oder wenn wir nur anklagen. Kurz gesagt, es ist derselbe Fehler, denn in beiden Fällen versäumen wir es, die Realität zu analysieren, wir lassen eine ihrer Seiten beiseite oder verdunkeln sie. Es ist notwendig, umfassende Schlussfolgerungen zu ziehen und uns gegenseitig nicht nur von unseren Siegen, sondern auch von unseren Niederlagen zu lehren, denn nur so können die revolutionären Kräfte gestärkt werden.

Die Genossen der Bewegung des 2. Juni, der ETA und der Tupas haben zu all dem eine Menge zu sagen. Ich gehöre zu denen, die glauben, dass wir uns in einem sozialen Krieg befinden; dass Ungerechtigkeit, wirtschaftliche Gewalt und verschärfte Unterdrückung vorherrschen.

Ich glaube, dass die populäre Gegengewalt, in all ihren Formen und immer von einer anderen Qualität als die Gewalt der Macht, in der Bewegung bleibt. Und wie Jean-Marc Rouillan glaubt: "Der bewaffnete Kampf bleibt an einem bestimmten Punkt des revolutionären Prozesses unverzichtbar."

Einer der Beiträge der bewaffneten Guerilla war es, zu zeigen, dass einfache Menschen mit einfachen Mitteln effektiv kämpfen können und der übermächtige (allmächtige) Feind sich nicht als so unbesiegbar erweist. Ich stimme mit Jorge Zabalza überein:

a) indem er auf die Gefahr hinwies, die revolutionäre Aktion in eine Art "Ping-Pong" zwischen den Revolutionären und den repressiven Kräften zu verwandeln, in Abwesenheit der Volkskräfte.

b) in der Betonung der Doppelfunktion des bewaffneten Krieges als Instrument zur Herbeiführung von strategischem Verschleiß, (und) als Mittel des ideologischen Kampfes für die Entwicklung einer revolutionären politischen Bewegung. Im letzteren Fall muss man aber auch die Gefahr der Verfehlung des Zieles betonen, wenn die Aktionen die Fähigkeit verlieren, ideologisch zu funktionieren.

c) Schließlich stimme ich mit Zabalza überein, wenn er als Ursachen der Niederlage die Entfernung der Kuppel der Tupamaros von den sozialen Bewegungen und das Einschlagen eines höheren Entwicklungstempos durch Teile der Tupas im Vergleich zu den Massen sieht

Zurzeit befinden sich in den griechischen Gefängnissen 51 weibliche und männliche politische Gefangene, von denen die meisten die politische Verantwortung für ihre Handlungen übernommen haben, entweder für die Verteidigung ihrer Organisation oder für die Verteidigung ihrer eigenen Identität und ihrer politischen Aktion. Eine Reihe von politischen Anklagen gegen sie hat bereits begonnen. Die Behörden führen ihren ersten Prozess in einer eindeutig autoritären und rachsüchtigen Weise durch.

Es ist ein Pilotversuch, eine erste Anwendung dessen, was uns in Zukunft erwarten wird. Dieser Prozess findet in einem Klima des "ohrenbetäubenden" Schweigens statt, und diese Situation kann nicht als Sieg für die Bewegung betrachtet werden.

In Griechenland haben eine Reihe von Bedingungen, wie die Aktion der ältesten bewaffneten Organisationen, die Aktion der Solidaritätsbewegungen der Vergangenheit und auch das historische Zusammentreffen mit der aktuellen Krise, ein politisch-ideologisches Kapital der Sympathie gegenüber den politischen Gefangenen geschaffen. Ich glaube, dass dieses Kapital eine Grundlage für die Weiterentwicklung der Solidaritätsbewegung für politische Gefangene ist. Dieses politisch-ideologische Kapital darf weder durch die Verantwortungslosigkeit der Außenstehenden, der Gefangenen, noch durch die Verantwortung derer, die sich auf beiden Seiten der Mauern bewegen und im Namen der Gefangenen sprechen, geschlagen, aufgezehrt und zerstört werden. Im Gegenteil: Das politisch-ideologische Kapital muss so weit wie möglich mit den lebendigen Teilen der sozialen Bewegung verbunden und kanalisiert werden.

Politische Gefangene sind die Gefangenen des sozialen Krieges, die Geiseln der Konfrontation der sozialen Grenzen, fortgeschrittene Kämpfer für die Interessen des Volkes. Deshalb erleiden sie als politische Gefangene exemplarisch das höchste Maß an staatlicher Repression. Sie werden unter besonderen Bedingungen verurteilt von speziellen Notstandsgerichten, und sie werden nicht einmal als politische Gefangene anerkannt. Die politischen Gefangenen müssen zusammen mit der Solidaritätsbewegung kämpfen, um die ideologischen Mauern der Macht niederzureißen und zu zeigen, dass die Gefangenen ein untrennbarer Teil der Gesellschaft sind, dass ihr Kampf Teil des Kampfes der Bewegung ist und dass die Schläge gegen sie, Schläge gegen die ganze Bewegung sind.

Der Bezugspunkt, sowohl der Solidaritätsbewegung als auch der Gefangenen selbst, muss die gesamte Gesellschaft sein und nicht nur einige wenige "enge" soziale Räume und Sphären. Die politische Verbindung mit der breiteren sozialen Bewegung ist unverzichtbar.

Heute kann ein solcher politischer Zusammenhang nur über die Benennung der Entwertung oder Aufhebung von sozialen und politischen Rechten durch die Offensive der Macht erreicht werden. Auf diese Weise kann das politisch-ideologische Kapital entwickelt und vergrößert werden, die unmittelbaren und weiter entfernten Ziele der "Aktion für die Freiheit" und der Bewegung in Solidarität mit den politischen Gefangenen können erreicht werden.

Compañeros und Compañeras, Freunde

Genossin Irma

Genosse Gabriel

Genosse Andreas

Wir versammeln uns hier, an einem Ort, der in den dunkelsten Momenten seiner Geschichte lebt. Wegen einer herrschenden Klasse, die uns in eine neue Ära der Unterordnung, des Elends und der Ausplünderung führt. Und das wird nicht aufhören, bis es auf wirksamen Widerstand stößt, bis überall Barrikaden errichtet werden.

Wir treffen uns hier, um zu reden, Erfahrungen auszutauschen, zu reflektieren. Träume und Utopien. Jahre des Feuers, des Schießpulvers, der Hoffnung, der Eile, damit der Termin mit der Revolution nicht verpasst wird, damit der Angriff auf den Himmel nicht verzögert wird. Und dann, die Jahre der Führung, der harten Konfrontation, der Berechnung?

Eine Reise durch das kollektive Gedächtnis, die uns helfen wird, den Widerstand zu organisieren, die aktuellen Kämpfe zu verstehen und die Mittel und Wege zu finden, sie durchzuführen.

Weil wir nicht aufhören, dieses System von Gewalt, Ungerechtigkeit und Massakern zu hassen. Weil wir nicht aufhören zu lieben, nicht aufhören zu träumen und nicht aufhören zu kämpfen

Dimitris Koufodinas

DIKASTIKEN

_____________

ENGLISH

_____________

LETTER FROM IRMA LEITES

A Greek comrade, an internationalist, told me that a fellow Colombian, "El Turco", who was assassinated in Colombia by the paramilitaries, used to say: "For each one: there will always be a sea where to wash the soul..." this phrase has traveled the seas and the skies. She treasures this phrase in memory of "the Turco" and as well because she feels that seeing the sea gives her relief when the struggle is particularly hard. In truth, there are days when I need many seas.

In the odyssey of translating from Spanish to Greek comrade Nikos misunderstood a slogan I said but created one perhaps better. I said in Uruguay we sing: Free, free, those imprisoned for fighting! He translated: Free, free all prisoners to go out and fight! *Little great things of the internationalists!

Comrade Dimitris called from prison and read to all present at the Polytechnic of Athens this letter that he sent us also in Spanish, after a moving and very strong meeting we had in prison, some hours before.

In 9 years he had only been allowed visits from his son and his partner. Almost always through a telephone.

We requested from the Greek Ministry of Defense a visit to our comrade, who has been isolated in a high-security prison, in an underground cell, since 2002. After overcoming the political bureaucracy of the guards, they authorized the visit. Dimitris is a mathematics teacher, beekeeper and Spanish translator. There are moments in life when you feel all the memory of the prisons on your skin. The locks that close behind your back, the time that stops and a spell in which, once again, you reaffirm and feel that you have a language and a look without bars, without borders with those who do not believe in the humanization of capitalism. But if we believe and fight (wherever we are) to build another world, something of us remains there within the walls, with our comrades, and something comes out freer to continue trying to rebuild the struggle on the streets. Also for them. Also for Elena, mother of Sarantós, a young man who was imprisoned for a year and who was released that afternoon and whose words brought shouts and applause in the Polytechnic [of Athents] once again. A part of me brought those demands and a part of me remained among the little Greek streets to accompany the relatives who today go to the prisons, the children who have grown up without their parents. To those who today are being born in prison, as it happened to us decades ago.

Comrade Dimitris was a member of the 17 November guerrilla (on November 17, 1973 the Greek people overthrew the dictatorship. That date was the date of the uprising in the Polytechnic of Athens where with tanks and bullets the repressive forces wanted to silence the cry of freedom of the people). They knocked down the metal fences of the university, they assassinated, but they did not win. A long list of guerrilla acts and actions will move the following decade. A long list of guerrilla protests and actions will mark the following decade. Imperial symbols of the US and British empires, banks, multinational bases and torturers will be the target of the comrades. A justiciary legend extends throughout Greece. A counterrevolutionary offensive - coordinated and demanded by all the European governments - will fall on the comrades. With 9 years in prison, with a life sentence ahead of him, Dimitris continues to dream, even if the terrible prisons stifle his steps, even if the powerful of today prevent him from walking the streets, he, today, is a symbol of struggle and resistance, of ethics and determination for many in Greece.

For the freedom of all prisoners in the world and especially in Athens, I share the words of Dimitris, his clear message and his revolutionary commitment, perhaps they will enlighten us in this dark historical moment. The Tupamaros were for these comrades an inspiration and a study for what to do -even if many do not like it today- as you will see in Dimitris' words.

How far do our actions reach, when they strike at the heart of the system!

On our goodbye with Dimitris, besides a big hug, we said to each other: See you always! [¡Hasta siempre!]

*****

LETTER FROM DIMITRIS K.

Our meeting today is a celebration of memory and resistance. It is a moment of this old struggle of memory against forgetting, of that very old struggle of the oppressed against their oppressors and exploiters.

I want to begin in the same way as usual in the old popular holidays where everything began with a tribute-song to those who had already passed away. So, first of all, I want to remember our dead of the old, new and current struggles. We must recover the memory of all those who died in prisons, in places of torture; of those who disappeared, of those who were found in street confrontations, in the battle against repression.

From whatever ideological bastion they fought, the dead have no emblem. They are the emblem. They are our common legacy, our shared point of reference, the impetus for the continuation of the struggle.

After having mentioned our dead, I am going to send my greetings to our living history; to the comrades who have come from far away, to Irma Leites of MLN-Tupamaros, to Andreas Vogel of the M2 of June, to Gabriel Sáez of ETA.

They are comrades from organizations and movements that have been sources of inspiration for us. They are comrades who survived the nails of the State, the paramilitaries, the GAL, the death squads, the torture, the modules and isolation cells. The comrades, in spite of all that, have survived with dignity. They have not betrayed, they have not renounced what they were, they have not "sold out", they have not become "social extinguishers" for the liberating vibrations.

They follow the struggle of whatever form the current social-historical moment imposes. They continue "stubborn" looking towards the new reality "with the old Tupamaros glasses, with the eternal colors of red and black" - in Tambero's words.

We welcome you in a place where the collective memory reserves a dear place for political prisoners. We listen to them and we will listen to them talking about their positive and negative experiences, their victories and defeats. Because successes and failures are inextricably part of our history. And because we make the same mistake when we only glorify or when we only regret. In short, it is the same mistake because in both cases, we fail in the analysis of reality, we set aside or obscure one of its sides. It is necessary to draw integral conclusions and teach ourselves not only from our victories but also from our defeats because only in this way can the revolutionary forces be strengthened.

The comrades of the 2nd of June Movement, ETA and Tupas** have a lot to say about all this. I am part of those who believe that we are in a social war; that injustice, economic violence and intensified repression dominate.

I believe that popular counter-violence in all its forms, and always of a different quality from the violence of Power, remains in the movement. And as Jean-Marc Rouillan says: "the armed struggle remains indispensable at some point in the revolutionary process".

One of the contributions of the armed guerrillas has been to demonstrate that simple people, through simple means, can fight effectively and the all-powerful enemy does not turn out to be so invincible. I agree with Jorge Zabalza:

a) by pointing out the danger of turning revolutionary action into a kind of "come and go" between revolutionaries and repressive forces, in the absence of popular forces.

b) By emphasizing the double function of armed warfare as an instrument to cause strategic wear and tear, (and) as a means of ideological struggle for the development of a revolutionary political movement. However, in the latter case, the danger of deviation from the objective must also be emphasized, when the actions lose the ability to function ideologically.

c) Finally, I agree with Zabalza in recognizing as causes of defeat the declining direction adopted by the MLN with respect to the leadership of the popular movement and the acquisition by the Tupas of a higher speed in the rhythm of the development of the mass movement.

Currently in Greek prisons there are 51 captives, women and men political prisoners who, for the most part, have taken political responsibility for their actions, either for defending their organization, or for defending their own identity and political action. A series of political prosecutions have already begun against them. The authorities are carrying out the first trial towards them, in a clearly authoritarian and revengeful way.

It is a pilot trial, a first application of the trials to come. This trial is taking place in a climate of "deafening" silence and this situation, however, cannot be considered as a victory for the movement.

In Greece, a series of variables, such as the action of the oldest armed organizations, the action of the solidarity movements of the past and, also, the historical coincidence of the current crisis, have created a political-ideological capital of sympathy towards the political prisoners. I consider that this capital is a basis for the advancement of the solidarity movement for political prisoners. This political-ideological capital should not be beaten, consumed and destroyed either by the irresponsibility of outsiders, or of the prisoners or, sometimes, by the responsibility of those who move on both sides of the walls and speak on behalf of the prisoners. On the contrary, the political-ideological capital must be connected and channeled, as much as possible, with the living parts of the social movement.

The political prisoners are the captives of the social war, the hostages of the confrontation of social frontiers, advanced fighters for the interests of the people. Therefore, as political prisoners they suffer, in an exemplary way, the highest level of state repression. They are tried under special conditions, by special emergency courts and are not even recognized as political prisoners. The political prisoners must fight together with the solidarity movement to break down the ideological walls of power and demonstrate that the prisoners are an inseparable part of society, that their struggle is part of the struggle of the movement and that the blows against them are blows against the entire movement.

The point of reference, both for the solidarity movement and for the prisoners themselves, must be society as a whole and not just a few "nearby" social spheres and spaces. The political connection with the broader social movement is indispensable.

Today, such a political connection can be achieved only in the name of the devaluation or confiscation of social and political rights suffered by the offensive of power. In this way, the political-ideological capital can be developed and expanded, the direct and more distant goals set by "Action for Freedom" and the movement in solidarity with the political prisoners can be achieved.

Comrades and friends

Comrade Irma

Comrade Gabriel

Companion Andreas

We gather here, in a place that is living in the darkest moments of its history because of a ruling class that is leading us to a new era of subordination, misery and plunder. And this will not stop until it meets effective resistance, until barricades aSáezre erected everywhere.

We gather here to talk, share experiences, reflect. Dreams and utopias. Years of fire, of gunpowder, of hope, of haste so as not to miss the date with the revolution, so as not to delay the assault on heaven. And, then, the years of lead, of hard confrontation, of calculation…

A journey through the collective memory, through which we will help us to organize resistance, to understand the current battles and the ways and means to carry them out.

Because we do not stop hating this system of violence, injustice and massacres. Because we do not stop loving, we do not stop dreaming, we do not stop fighting...

Dimitris Koufodinas

DIKASTIKES FILAKES KORYDALLOU

181 22 ATHENS-PIRAEOS

Greece.

*Tambero is the nickname of Jorge Zabalza, former leader of the MLN-Tupamaros, former political prisoner and political hostage during the last military dictatorship in Uruguay.

**Tupas is the popular abbreviation for Tupamaros.

_____________

ESPAÑOL

_____________

CARTA DE IRMA LEITES

Una compañera griega, internacionalista, me contó que un compa colombiano el Turco, al que asesinaron en Colombia los paramilitares decía: “Para cada uno: siempre habrá un mar adonde lavar el alma…”esta frase viajó mares y cielos. Ella la acuña como un tesoro en memoria del Turco y porque también siente que ver el mar le causa alivio cuando cuesta mucho la lucha. En verdad hay días que preciso muchos mares.

En la odisea de traducir del español al griego el compa Nikos entendió mal una consigna que dije pero creó una tal vez mejor. Dije en Uruguay cantamos: ¡Liberar, liberar, a los presos por luchar! El tradujo: ¡Liberar, liberar para que salgan a luchar! ¡Pequeñas grandes cosas de los internacionalistas!

El compañero Dimitris llamó desde la prisión y leyó a todos los presentes en la Politécnica de Atenas esta carta que nos hizo llegar también en español, luego de un conmovedor y muy fuerte encuentro que tuvimos en la prisión, unas horas antes.

En 9 años solo se le había permitido la visita de su hijo y su compañera. Casi siempre a través de un teléfono.

Solicitamos al Ministerio de defensa griego, una visita con el compañero aislado en una cárcel de alta seguridad, en un subsuelo, desde el año 2002. Después de sortear la burocracia política de los carceleros, autorizan la visita, pasaporte mediante. Dimitris es profesor de matemáticas y apicultor. Traductor de español. Son instantes en la vida, en que sentís toda la memoria de las cárceles sobre tu piel. Los cerrojos que se cierran tras de tus espaldas, el tiempo que se detiene y un conjuro en el cual, una vez más reafirmas y sentís que tenés un lenguaje y *una mirada sin rejas, sin fronteras con aquellos que no creemos en la humanización del capitalismo. Pero si creemos y luchamos (donde estemos) por construir otro mundo.* Algo de uno se queda allí entre los muros, con las compañeras y compañeros y algo sale más libre para seguir intentando rearmar la lucha en las calles. También por ellas y ellos. También por Elena madre de Sarantós joven que estuvo preso un año y a quien liberaron esa tarde y cuyas palabras arrancaron gritos y aplausos en la Politécnica una vez más. También algo de mí se trajo esas exigencias y algo se quedó entre las callecitas griegas para acompañar a los familiares que van hoy a las cárceles, a los hijos que han crecido sin sus padres. A los que hoy están naciendo en prisión, como nos sucedió a nosotros décadas atrás.

El compañero Dimitris integró la guerrilla 17 Noviembre (el 17 de noviembre de1973 el pueblo griego derrocó a la dictadura. Esa fecha fue la del levantamiento en la Politécnica de Atenas donde con tanques y balas las fuerzas represivas, quisieron acallar el grito de libertad del pueblo). Tiraron abajo los portones de metal del centro de estudio, asesinaron, pero no vencieron. Una larga lista de actos y acciones guerrilleras conmoverán la década siguiente. Símbolos del imperio yanqui, ingles, bancos, bases multinacionales y torturadores serán el blanco de los compañeros. Una leyenda justiciera se extiende por Grecia. Una ofensiva contrarrevolucionaria –coordinada y exigida desde todos los gobiernos europeos- va a caer sobre los compañeros. Con 9 años de cárcel, con una condena de cárcel perpetua por delante, Dimitris sigue soñando, aunque las terribles cárceles cercenen sus pasos, aunque los poderosos de hoy le impidan andar las calles, él, es hoy, símbolo de lucha y resistencia, de ética y firmeza para muchos en Grecia.

Por la Libertad de todos los/las presas del mundo y de Atenas, muy especialmente, comparto las palabras de Dimitris, su mensaje claro y su compromiso revolucionario, tal vez nos alumbren este oscuro momento histórico. Los Tupamaros fueron para estos compañeros inspiración y estudio para su que hacer- aunque a muchos les pese y no les guste hoy- como verán en palabras de Dimitris. ¡Si irán lejos nuestras acciones, cuando impactan en el corazón del sistema! Con Dimitris aparte de un enorme abrazo nos dijimos al final de la visita: ¡Hasta siempre!

Irma

**************

CARTA DE DIMITRIS K.

Nuestro encuentro de hoy es una fiesta de memoria y resistencia. Es un momento de esta vieja lucha de la memoria contra el olvido, de aquella lucha muy antigua que se hace por los oprimidos contra sus opresores y explotadores.

Quiero empezar de la misma manera que se hacía en las viejas fiestas populares donde todo comenzaba con un canto-homenaje a los que ya se habían ido. Así, primero de todo, quiero memorar nuestros/as muertos/as de las luchas viejas, nuevas y actuales. Hay que recuperar la memoria de todos/as aquellos/as que se murieron en las cárceles, en los lugares de tortura; de los/as desaparecidos/as, de los/as que se hallaron en enfrentamientos callejeros, en la batalla contra la represión.

Desde cualquier baluarte ideológico que lucharan, los muertos no tienen ningún emblema. Ellos/as son el emblema. Son nuestro legado común, nuestro punto de referencia compartido, el impulso para la continuación de la lucha.

Después de haber hecho mención a nuestroas/as muertos/as, (me) voy a mandar mis saludos a nuestra historia viviente; a los/as compañeros/as que han venido de lejos, a Irma Leites de MLN (T), a Andreas Vogel del M2 de Junio, a Gabriel Sáez de ETA.

Son compañeros de organizaciones y movimientos que han sido fuentes de inspiración para nosotros. Son compañeros que sobrevivieron de las uñas del Estado, de los paramilitares, de los GAL, de los Escuadrones de la Muerte”, de la tortura, de los módulos y celdas de aislamiento. Los/as compañeros/as, a pesar de todo eso, han sobrevivido dignos. No han delatado, no han renunciado de lo que fueron, no se han “vendido”, no se han convertido en unos “extintores sociales” para las vibraciones liberadoras.

Siguen la lucha de cualquiera que sea- la forma que imponga el momento histórico-social actual. Siguen “cabezotas” mirando hacia la realidad nueva “con las viejas gafas de Tupamaros, de los eternos colores de rojo y de negro” – en palabras de Tambero.

Les damos la bienvenida en un lugar donde la memoria colectiva reserva un sitio querido para los/las presos/as políticos/as.

Les escuchamos y les vamos a escuchar hablando de sus experiencias positivas y negativas, de sus victorias y derrotas. Porque los éxitos y los fracasos son parte inseparables de nuestra historia. Y porque cometemos el mismo error cuando solo glorificamos o cuando solo lamentamos. En definitiva, se trata del mismo error porque en ambos casos, faltamos en el análisis de la realidad, apartamos o oscurecemos uno de sus lados. Hay que sacar conclusiones integrales y enseñarnos no solo de nuestras victorias sino también de nuestras derrotas porque solo de este modo se pueden fortalecer las fuerzas revolucionarias.

Los/as compañeros del Movimiento 2 de Junio, de ETA y de Tupas tienen mucho que decir respecto a todo esto.

Soy parte de los que creen que estamos en una guerra social; que domina la injusticia, la violencia económica y la represión intensificada.

Creo que la contra-violencia popular en todas sus vertientes y, siempre, de calidad diferente de la violencia del Poder, se queda en el movimiento. Y como opina Jean-Marc Rouillan: “la lucha armada sigue indispensable en algún momento del proceso revolucionario”

Una de las contribuciones de las guerrillas armadas ha sido demostrar que gente simple, a través medios sencillos, puedan luchar efectivamente y el enemigo todopoderoso no resulte ser tan invencible. Estoy de acuerdo con Jorge Zabalza:

a) Al señalar el peligro de que se convierta la acción revolucionaria en una especie de “ping pong” entre los revolucionarios y las fuerzas represoras, en ausencia de las fuerzas populares.

b)Al destacar la doble función de la guerra armada en cuanto instrumento para causar desgastes estratégicos, (y) como medio de lucha ideológica para el desarrollo de un movimiento político revolucionario. No obstante, en el último caso, se tiene que destacar también el peligro de desviación del objetivo, cuando las acciones pierdan la habilidad de funcionar ideológicamente.

c) Finalmente, estoy de acuerdo con Zabalza al reconocer como causas de derrota la dirección declinante que se adopto por el MLN respecto a la dirección del movimiento popular y, la adquisición por parte de los Tupas de una velocidad superior del ritmo del desarrollo del movimiento masivo.

Actualmente en las cárceles griegas están cautivas 51 personas, mujeres y hombres presos políticos que, en su mayoría se han responsabilizado políticamente de sus actos, sea por defender su organización, o sea, por defender su propia identidad y acción política. Contra a ellos/as ya se empezaron una serie de persecuciones judiciales de carácter político. El poder está realizando el primer juicio de ellos, de una forma, claramente, autoritaria y vengativa.

Se trata de un juicio-piloto, una primera aplicación de los juicios que vendrán en el futuro. Este juicio se lleva acabo en un clima de silencio “ensordecedor” y esta situación, sin embargo, no se puede considerar como una victoria del movimiento.

En Grecia, una serie de variables, como la acción de las más viejas organizaciones armadas, la actuación de los movimientos solidarios de antes y, también, la coincidencia histórica de la crisis actual, han creado un capital político- ideológico de simpatía hacia los presos políticos. Considero que éste capital es una base para el avance del movimiento de solidaridad a los/as presos/as políticos/as. Dicho capital político-ideológico no se tiene que golpear, consumir y destruir ni por irresponsabilidad de los/as de afuera, ni de los/las reclusos/as y ni, a veces, por responsabilidad de los que se mueven por ambos lados de los muros y hablan en nombre de los presos. Al contrario, el capital político-ideológico debe conectarse y canalizarse, al máximo posible, con las partes vivas del movimiento social.

Los presos/as políticos/as son los/las cautivos/as de la guerra social, los rehenes del enfrentamiento a las fronteras sociales, luchadores avanzados por los intereses del pueblo. Por eso, como presos políticos padecen, de modo ejemplar, (ejemplarizante) el nivel más alto de la represión estatal. Están juzgados/as bajo condiciones especiales, por juzgados de emergencia especiales y ni siquiera se les reconozca el “estatuto” (su condición de) del preso político. Los/las presos/as políticos/as deben luchar juntos con el movimiento de solidaridad para derrumbar los muros ideológicos del poder y demostrar que los presos son parte inseparable de la sociedad, su lucha se inscribe en la lucha del movimiento que los golpes contra ellos son golpes contra el movimiento entero.

Punto de referencia, tanto del movimiento de solidaridad como de los propios presos/as, hay que ser la sociedad entera y no solo unos ámbitos y espacios sociales “cercanos”. La conexión política con el movimiento social más amplio es indispensable.

Hoy en día, dicha conexión política se puede conseguir solo en nombre sólo en nombre de la devaluación o anulación (confiscación) que sufran los derechos sociales y políticos por la ofensiva del poder. De este modo, se puede desarrollar y ampliar, el capital político—ideológico, se pueden conseguir los objetivos directos y más lejanos que pone (plantea) “Acción por la Libertad” y el movimiento solidario a los presos políticos.

Compañeros y compañeras, amigas y amigos

Compañera Irma

Compañero Gabriel

Compañero Andreas

Nos juntamos aquí, en un lugar que vive en los momentos más oscuros de su historia por una clase dirigente que nos conduce a una nueva época de subordinación, miseria y pillaje. Y esto no se va a parar hasta que no encuentre una resistencia efectiva, hasta que no se levanten barricadas por todos lados.

Nos juntamos aquí para hablar, compartir experiencias, reflexionar. Sueños y utopías. Años del fuego, de pólvora, de la esperanza, de la prisa para que no se pierda la cita con la revolución, que no se tarde el asalto al cielo. Y, luego, los años de plomo, del enfrentamiento duro, del cálculo…

Un recorrido por la memoria colectiva, a través de la cual, nos ayudaremos a organizar la resistencia, comprender las batallas actuales y las formas y modos para realizarlas.

Porque no dejamos de odiar este sistema de violencia, de injusticia y de masacres. Porque no dejamos de amar, de soñar, no dejamos de luchar…

Dimitris Koufodinas

DIKASTIKES FILAKES KORYDALLOU

181 22 ATHENS-PIRAEOS

Greece

