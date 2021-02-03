Solidarity actions with D. Koufontinas

Acts of solidarity with comrade Koufontinas have been taking place all over the world in recent days: Dimitri Koufontinas is on hunger strike since January 8 and his health conditions are now critical.

The Greek state is letting the comrade die. The revenge of the state continues.

Dimitris Koufontinas is not alone, he has at his side all the fighters who take sides against state and capitalist barbarities.

We send our total solidarity to the rebel hunger strike Dimitris Koufontina with solidarity actions today (February 3) on the occasion of the third Panhellenic day in solidarity with the comrade's hunger strike.

IMMEDIATE SATISFACTION OF YOUR REQUEST FOR TRANSFER TO KORYDALOS PRISON