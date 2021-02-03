Solidarity actions with D. Koufontinas
Acts of solidarity with comrade Koufontinas have been taking place all over the world in recent days: Dimitri Koufontinas is on hunger strike since January 8 and his health conditions are now critical.
The Greek state is letting the comrade die. The revenge of the state continues.
Dimitris Koufontinas is not alone, he has at his side all the fighters who take sides against state and capitalist barbarities.
We send our total solidarity to the rebel hunger strike Dimitris Koufontina with solidarity actions today (February 3) on the occasion of the third Panhellenic day in solidarity with the comrade's hunger strike.
IMMEDIATE SATISFACTION OF YOUR REQUEST FOR TRANSFER TO KORYDALOS PRISON
From Milan to Mexico, the actions in solidarity with comrade Koufontinas, on hunger strike for more than 25 days, are manifold.
Let us unite against the revenge of the Greek state against Koufontinas, let us show solidarity with the comrade in the context of the third Panhellenic day dedicated to solidarity with Dimitri.
