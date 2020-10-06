Liebig34: Updates TagX – 9.10.20 – Updates DayX

Liebig34: Informationen zum Tag X (09.10.20)

English version below.

Manche Informationen wollen oder können wir noch nicht veröffentlichen. Wir werden diesen Text auf dem neusten Stand halten und vermerken wenn es der letzte Stand ist.

AKTIONSKARTE KOMMT BALD.

Grundsätzlich:

Lasst uns Chaos stiften, sichtbar sein und die Räumung der Liebig34 verhindern. In der Nähe vom Haus wird es mehrere Kundgebungen geben. Eine wird am Bersarinplatz sein, die zweite vor der Rigaer 94. Womöglich wird es noch eine dritte Kundgebung geben. Die Kundgebungen werden ab um 3 Uhr angemeldet sein. Obwohl die Räumung um 7 Uhr angekündigt ist, hat die Erfahrung gezeigt, dass die Cops Stunden früher anfangen. Um die Logistik der Cops zu brechen ist es gut früh aufzustehen.

Lasst uns eine Dynamik schaffen, die die Versuche von den Cops an das Haus zu kommen vereitelt. Um zu wissen wo es gut ist zu sein, wird es Infos bei den Kundgebungen, von der mobilen Infostruktur und am Infopunkt geben. Infos wird es auch online geben, lest dazu aber bitte den Text zu Smartphones & Aktionskommunikation : twitter.com/liebig34bleibt/status/1312417182442311680?s=19

Ideen gegen den Räumungsversuch:

Laut und dreckig sein – den Kampf sichtbarer machen auf Töpfe schlagen (generell Krach machen) Parolen rufen Wände verschönern Cops anpöbeln

Sitzblockaden

Materialblockaden

dezentrale Aktionen

Infrastruktur:

Info-Ticker:

Ermittlungsausschuss (EA):

+49 30 6922222

Im Falle von Festnahmen. Kümmert sich um Anwält:innen und koordiniert sich mit dem Gesa-Support. Sagt nur euren Namen, euer Geburtsdatum, ggf. wo ihr festgehalten werdet und ob wem Bescheid gesagt werden soll.

Wenn ihr Festnahmen beobachtet, fragt die betroffene Person nach diesen Daten und gebt sie dem EA weiter.

Gesa-Support:

Gesa Support Nummer wird bald online sein

Kümmert sich um Support an den Gefangenensammelstellen (Gesa), empfängt euch nachdem ihr frei gelassen wurdet.

Sanis:

Sani-Punkte im: Fischladen (Rigaerstrasse 83) , Infopunkt, Bersarinplatz (Kundgebung) und Out-of-Action Punkt

Kümmern sich um Verletzungen.

Infopunkt

Wird am Tag vorher Mittags bekannt gegeben Infos die dazu jetzt schon zu finden sind, sind nicht aktuell

Infos, Klos, Wasser, Toiletten, Sanis, KüfA

Out of Action Punkt

Wird am Tag vorher Mittags bekannt gegeben Infos die dazu jetzt schon zu finden sind, sind nicht aktuell

Infos, Ruhe, Klos, Wasser, warme Getränke, KüfA

Anti-Repression

Infos folgen bald.

Im Falle einer Räumung

Tag X Demo (angemeldet) der Interkiezionalen | 09.10. | 21 Uhr | Monbijoupark (mehr Infos)

Dezentrale Aktionen

Sonstiges

Es wird eine mobile Infostruktur geben, die euch den frühen Morgen und Tagsüber Infos weitergeben wird.

Das Wetter sieht ganz ok aus. Am frühen Morgen 10°, über den Tag an die 18°. Regenwahrscheinlichkeit gegen Null. Bedeckter Himmel.

Passt auf einander auf, lasst euch nicht erwischen!

Liebig34: Information about Day X (09.10.20)

Some information we do not want or cannot publish yet. We will keep this text up to date and make a note when it is the last version.

ACTION MAP COMING SOON.

In general:

Let us create chaos, be visible and prevent the eviction of Liebig34. There will be several manifestations near the house. One will be at Bersarinplatz, the second before Rigaer 94, and there may be a third manifestation. The manifestations will be registered starting at 3am. Eventhough the eviction is announced for 7am, experience shows that the cops also start hours earlier. To break the logistic of the cops it is thus good to get up early.

Let us create a dynamic that will thwart the attempts of the cops to get to the house. To know where it is good to be at, there will be information at the manifestations, from the mobile info structure and at the info point. Infos will also be available online, but please read the text about smartphones & action communication : twitter.com/liebig34bleibt/status/1312417182442311680?s=19

Ideas for stopping the eviction attempt:

Being loud and dirty – making the struggle more visible Drum with pots and pans (generally make noise) Shout slogans Beautifying walls Bully cops

Seat Blockades

Material blockades

decentralized actions

Infrastructure:

Info ticker:

Legal Support (EA):

49 30 6922222

In case of arrest. Takes care of lawyers inside and coordinates with Gesa support. Just tell us your name, date of birth, where you are being held and if you want to be informed.

If you observe arrests, the person concerned will ask for these data and pass them on to the EA.

Gesa Support:

Gesa support number will be online soon

Takes care of support at the prisoner collection points (Gesa), receive you after you are released.

Medics:

Sani-Points in: Fish Shop (Rigaerstrasse 83) , Infopoint, Bersarinplatz (rally) and Out-of-Action Point

Take care of injuries.

Info point

Will be announced the day before at noon Information that can already be found out there is not up-to-date

Info, toilets, water, toilets, sanis, KüfA

Out of Action Point

Will be announced the day before at noon Information that can already be found out there is not up-to-date

Info, rest, toilets, water, warm drinks, KüfA

Anti-Repression



Info will follow soon.

Afterwards:

Day X Demo (registered) of the Interkiezionale | 09.10. | 21 Uhr | Monbijoupark (more info on interkiezionale.noblogs.org/Tag-X)

Decentralized actions

Other infos:

There will be a mobile info structure that will provide you with information early in the morning and during the day.

The weather looks quite ok. Early morning 10°C, during the day about 18°C. Probability of rain towards zero. Overcast sky.

Watch out for eachother, don‘t get caught!