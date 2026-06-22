Radau: Für die Existenz und den Widerstand von mehr anarchistischen Räumen / Radau: For the existence and resistance of more anarchist spaces

[EN below, ES abajo]

Radau: Für die Existenz und den Widerstand von mehr anarchistischen Räumen

Infoladen Scherer 8 wird am kommenden Sonntag 28.06.2026 um 13 Uhr unter einem neuen Namen "Radau | Anarchistischer Raum" inkl. neuer Bibliothek mit anti-autoritärer Literatur wiedereröffnet. Kommt gern vorbei! Wie gewöhnt findet ihr uns in Scherer Str. 8, Berlin-Wedding. Die Veranstaltung wird bei einer Diskussion zum Thema von Existenz und Widerstand von anarchistischen Räumen begleitet. Folgend ist unser Beitrag dazu.

Fast fünf Jahre sind vergangen, seit wir dieses Projekt im Infoladen im Hausprojekt Scherer 8 in Wedding, Berlin, gestartet haben. Fast fünf Jahre voller Veränderungen, Kämpfen, Auseinandersetzungen, Veranstaltungen, Gesprächen, Lachen und auch Tränen. Wir begannen ohne große Erwartungen, außer dem Wunsch nach einem Ort, an dem wir Zines und Magazine mit einer klaren und dezidierten anarchistischen Perspektive auf Kämpfe finden konnten. Dann kamen mit der Zeit die Veranstaltungen, Filme, Diskussionen und so weiter hinzu. Der Raum begann langsam politische Form anzunehmen und chaotisch seine eigene Richtung zu finden.

Wie in jedem kollektiven Prozess waren auch wir nicht frei von Diskussionen und Differenzen. Als Anarchist*innen streben wir alle nach der Zerstörung der Macht und ihres Kommunikationssystems, aber Methoden und Perspektiven des Kampfes unterscheiden sich oft und führen zu Konflikten unter uns. Ebenso verhält es sich mit den unterschiedlichen Rhythmen, Fähigkeiten und Dringlichkeiten, die jede*r Einzelne hat. Manche Menschen kamen zum Projekt und verließen es später wieder; andere fanden Harmonie miteinander und konnten stärker und beständiger zu dem beitragen, was hier geschaffen wurde.

Von Anfang an wurde an der Idee festgehalten, dass wir niemals bloß ein kultureller Ort oder eine Alternative zur kapitalistischen Kultur sein wollten. Wir lehnen es ab, nur ein weiterer Punkt in der Folklore der deutschen Linken zu sein; stattdessen wollen wir individuelle und kollektive Widerstandsprozesse gegen die Logik des Kapitals und der Macht intensivieren und in komplizenhafter Solidarität mit denen stehen, die die Strukturen der Herrschaft und ihre Symbole angreifen. Wir streben einen Raum an, der die Bande zwischen Gefährt*innen und Sympathisant*innen anarchistischer Ideen schafft und stärkt.

Die Razzien vom 24. März 2026 und die folgenden Wochen

Am Morgen des 24. März um 6 Uhr betrat die Polizei unseren Raum und 15 weitere Orte von befreundeten Gefährt*innen und Projekten wie der anarchistischen Bibliothek Kalabalik und dem Späti L5. All dies geschah im Rahmen der Ermittlungen zu einem Brandanschlag gegen die Hochspannungsleitungen eines militärisch-industriellen Komplexes in Adlershof, die im September 2025 einen großen Stromausfall verursacht hatte.

In unserem Fall waren wir von der Zerstörung unserer Haupttür und eines unserer Fenster betroffen, zusätzlich zu dem klassischen Durcheinander, das die Polizei nach einer Razzia hinterlässt. Verschiedene technische Geräte wurden als Beweismittel für die Ermittlungen beschlagnahmt, nicht nur von uns, sondern auch von anderen Gruppen, die unseren Raum nutzen, wie BASTA und Cryptosprechstunde. Genauso hat Rote Hilfe einige eigene Materialien verloren, was ihre Beratungen erschwert hat. Von unserer Bibliothek beschlagnahmte die Polizei Literatur im Themenbereich von Antitechnologie, Antizivilisation, Antiextraktivismus und radikaler Ökologie.

Als Gruppe hatten wir die Möglichkeit einer Razzia mehrfach diskutiert, nicht in ferner Zukunft, sondern lediglich als eine Frage der Zeit, insbesondere da der Faschismus seinen Griff um die deutsche Gesellschaft verstärkt. Wir entschieden bewusst, weder den Inhalt unserer Veranstaltungen noch das hier verteilte Material abzuschwächen, geschweige denn die Nutzung des Raumes durch diejenigen, die sich hier organisieren wollen, einzuschränken.

Die vom Staat zugefügte Strafe beschränkte sich nicht auf die performative Razzia selbst, sondern erstreckte sich auch auf die anschließenden repressiven Aktivitäten, einschließlich der Überwachung und Präsenz der politischen Polizei vor unserem Raum. Die Staatsdiener traten während unserer Schichten, Veranstaltungen und Versammlungen "verdeckt" auf eine provokative und einschüchternde Weise in Erscheinung. Sie ließen verdächtige Autos mit "versteckten" Videokameras zurück, die auf unsere Tür gerichtet waren.

Dank der immensen Solidarität derjenigen, die am Tag der Razzia und in den folgenden Tagen kamen, beschlossen wir, dieser Schikane standzuhalten und ohne Unterbrechung weiterzumachen. Alle, die kamen und ihre Gedanken und Hände einbrachten, ermöglichten es uns, keine einzige Öffnung ausfallen zu lassen. Die Irritation des Staates über unsere Ideen mag leztlich an unsere Tür geklopft haben, aber sie konnte weder die Tür noch den gemeinschaftlichen Geist, der diesen Raum umgibt, brechen. Mit erhobenem Kopf machen wir weiter, wie jeden Sonntag.

Uns ist sehr bewusst, wie sich Repression in den Köpfen der Gefärht*innen festsetzt und lähmend wirkt. Dazu zitieren wir kurz die Gefährt*innen des CSO Sacco y Vanzetti aus der vom chilenischen Staat dominierten Region vom Januar 2009, in einem Text, der sich auf Momente der Repression bezieht.

"Aus demselben Grund kann die Verteidigung eines Raumes und einer Praxis nicht nur in rechtlichen Begriffen erfolgen, denn es sind die Gefährt*innen, die diesen Orten Leben einhauchen, die dafür verantwortlich sind, sie in Waffen zu verwandeln, sie bis zum Ende zu verteidigen. Sie zu isolieren, sie aufzugeben, bedeutet, sich an den Angriffen der Macht mitschuldig zu machen. Aufzuhören sie zu frequentieren, sie zu meiden, ist keine Sicherheitsstrategie, sondern eher ein Klaps auf den Rücken des Feindes, es bedeutet, seinen Schachzug zu beklatschen und zu vergessen, was es heißt, gegen die Autorität zu sein."

Unsererseits verbleiben wir mit der Selbstkritik, was wir während und nach der Repressionswelle hätten besser machen können und was wir tun können, um uns auf zukünftige Repressionswellen vorzubereiten, um die Auswirkungen auf unsere unmittelbaren Kreise zu begrenzen.

Radau

Schon vor der Razzia hatten wir beschlossen, den Raum umzubenennen, ihm eine neue Bedeutung zu geben und ihn von der verschwommenen Schwelle zur radikalen Linken wegzubewegen, wo anarchistische Ideen oft in Autoritarismus und hierarchischen Organisationsmodellen verstrickt werden. Wir tun dies nicht, um eine Avantgardeposition zu beanspruchen oder uns in sektiererische Auseinandersetzungen zu verwickeln. Wir tun es, um Anarchie frei von linken Vorschlägen zu denken, die die Macht nicht in ihrer Gesamtheit ablehnen.

In den letzten Jahren sind wir zu dem Schluss gekommen, dass eine klare antagonistische Haltung gegenüber allen Formen von Autorität und Macht Individuen und Gemeinschaften auf revolutionäre Weise zusammenschweißt. Es braucht mehr Räume für diejenigen, die alle Herrschaftsverhältnisse zerstören wollen und die Solidarität als den Ursprung dieser Überzeugung begreifen.

Für uns hat die jüngste Repression nur die wachsende Stärke anti-autoritärer Narrative und die Notwendigkeit größerer Sichtbarkeit offen anarchistischer Räume in unserem Viertel, unserer Stadt und darüber hinaus bestätigt, ohne Schminke oder selbstauferlegte Klandestinität. Menschen hungern nach funktionierenden Ideen und Praktiken für den Aufbau neuer Lebensweisen im Widerstand gegen die kapitalistische Ausbeutung. Wir sehen Tag für Tag, wie Anarchie als eine Form der Lebensorganisation eine Alternative zum gegenwärtigen System des Todes und der Barbarei bietet, und sie hat in sich nichts, was wir vor Menschheit verstecken müssten.

Radau wird weiterhin so funktionieren wie der Infoladen Scherer 8. Darüber hinaus eröffnen wir nun einen neuen anarchistischen Bibliotheksbereich, aus dem Menschen Bücher ausleihen können. Diese Bibliothek wird nicht nur als Ort, sondern auch als Prozess kollektiven Aufbaus verstanden. Jede neue Person, die kommt, ist eingeladen, ein Buch mitzubringen, das den anarchistischen Ideen nahe ist, die in diesem Raum verbreitet werden. Wir rufen dazu auf, die Bibliothek bewusst gemeinsam zu gestalten, ohne einfach alte, unerwünschte, langweilige Bücher in die Regale zu stellen.

Bücher transportieren natürlich nicht nur Ideen; sie öffnen auch die Tür zu neuen Möglichkeiten des Denkens, Diskutierens und Handelns. Wir hoffen daher, dass auch hier Wort und Tat Hand in Hand gehen werden, sich gegenseitig inspirieren, wie es sein soll.

Unser Raum bleibt offen für alle, die Veranstaltungen, Gespräche, Debatten, Präsentationen, interne Treffen und Versammlungen ausrichten möchten und sich auf anti-autoritäre Weise organisieren wollen, frei von hierarchischen Logiken und den Agenden von Parteien und mit ihnen verbundenen Bewegungen.

Obwohl unser Fokus auf einem bestimmten Weg zur Anarchie bleibt, erkennen wir die Vielfalt der Kampfesweisen und Ansätze verschiedener Anarchist*innen an. Als Raum solidarisieren wir uns mit all jenen, die für den Aufbau einer neuen Welt und neuer Arten und Weisen unsere Beziehungen zu führen, sowie für die Zerstörung des bestehenden Wirtschaftssystems und dieser erpresserischen Gesellschaft kämpfen.

Heute, wie von Anfang an, umarmen wir jeden anti-autoritären Gefährt*innen, der in den verschiedenen Territorien des Planeten inhaftiert sind, sowie ihre Familien und Freund*innen, die außerhalb der Gefängnismauern weiter Widerstand leisten. Jeden dritten Sonntag im Monat bei Radau ermutigen wir alle, es zu wagen, die den Gefangenen auferlegte Isolation und Einsamkeit zu durchbrechen, indem wir ihnen einen Brief oder eine Postkarte schreiben.

Wir sehen Radau als einen Treffpunkt außerhalb der digitalen Welt und ihrer Entfremdung: einen Raum, um uns wieder von Angesicht zu Angesicht zu sehen, um die Anwesenheit und Fürsorge des anderen zu spüren, um zu diskutieren, uns zu freuen, wütend zu werden, zu zerstören und neu aufzubauen. "Warum noch eine Bibliothek oder ein anarchistischer Raum?", könnten einige fragen. Weil es für uns nie einfach darum ging, Informationen zum Konsum anzubieten oder persönliche Bibliotheken und Wissen in einer kollektiven zusammenzuführen. Sondern es ging immer darum wieder zu lernen, sich außerhalb der Politik der Virtualität aufeinander zu beziehen, wie es Menschen einst taten.

Es geht darum, Menschen zu treffen, die mit derselben Neugier kommen, mit ruhelosen, nonkonformistischen Geistern und brandgefährlichen Ideen. Es geht darum, Vertrauen, Zuneigung und Beziehungen zwischen Gefährt*innen aufzubauen, die nach totaler Befreiung streben.

Schließlich, und dankbar für die Unterstützung und Solidarität in den letzten 5 Jahren, erwarten wir euch wie jeden Sonntag von 13 bis 17 Uhr, gleiche Adresse, Schererstr. 8, Wedding.

Für Erinnerung und Aktion!!

Gegen jede Autorität und für eine andere Welt…

Gegen jeden Krieg, seine Förderer und diejenigen, die in ihnen kämpfen!!!

Radau, anarchistischer Raum.

Sommer 2026

Radau: For the existence and resistance of more anarchist spaces.

Infoladen Scherer 8 is re-opening on Sunday 28.06.2026 at 1 PM under a new name “Radau | Anarchistischer Raum” incl. a new library of anti-authoritarian literature. Come over! As usual you will find us in Scherer Str. 8, Berlin-Wedding. The event is accompanied by the discussion about existence and resistance of anarchist spaces. Following is our contribution to it.

Almost five years have passed since we started this project in the Infoladen at the Scherer 8 project house in Wedding, Berlin. Almost five years full of changes, struggles, disputes, events, conversations, laughter and also tears. We began without many expectations, other than having a place where we could find zines and magazines with a clear and defined anarchist perspective on struggle. Then, over time, came the events, films, discussions, and so on. The space slowly began to take political shape and, chaotically, find its own direction.

As in any collective process, we were not exempt from discussions and differences. As anarchists, we all seek the destruction of Power and its system of communication, but methods and perspectives of struggle often differ causing conflicts among ourselves. So are different rhythms, capacities and urgencies that each individual has. Some people came to the project and later left it; others found harmony with one another and were able to contribute more strongly and consistently to what was being created here.

From the start, the idea has been maintained that we never wanted to be merely a cultural place or an alternative to capitalist culture. We reject being just another spot in the folklore of the German left; instead, we aim to intensify individual and collective processes of resistance to the logic of capital and Power and to stay in complicit solidarity with those who attack the structures of domination and its symbols. We seek to be a space that creates and strengthens bonds between comrades and those sympathetic to anarchist ideas.

The Raids of March 24th 2026 and the Weeks That Followed

On the morning of March 24th, at 6 a.m., the police entered our space and 15 other places of fellow comrades and projects such as the Kalabalik anarchist library and the Späti L5. All of this – within the framework of the investigation into an incendiary action against the high-voltage power lines of a military-industrial complex in Adlershof, which caused a major blackout in September 2025.

In our case, we were affected by the destruction of our main door and one of our windows, in addition to the classic mess left by the police after a raid. Various pieces of technological equipment were seized as evidence for the investigation, not only from our group but also from other groups that use our space, such as BASTA and Cryptosprechstunde. Similarly, Rote Hilfe lost some of materials what made their consultations of the politically prosecuted difficult. From our library, the police specifically confiscated literature related to anti-technology, anti-civilisation, anti-extractivism and radical ecology.

As a group, we had discussed the possibility of a raid on numerous occasions, not in distant future but as merely a matter of time, especially with fascism tightening its grip on German society. We consciously decided not to soften either the content of our events or the material distributed here, let alone limit the use of the space by those who choose to organise here.

The punishment inflicted by the state was not limited to their performative raid itself, but also extended to the subsequent repressive activities, including surveillance and presence of the political police outside our space. The state henchmen appeared “undercover” in a provocative and intimidating manner during our shifts, events and assemblies. They left suspicious cars with “hidden” video cameras pointed at our door.

Thanks to the immense solidarity of those who came on the day of the raid and in the days that followed, we decided to withstand this harassment and continue witout interruption. Everyone who came and contributed their thoughts and hands allowed us not to miss a single opening. The state’s irritation at our ideas may have finally knocked on our door, but it could break neither the door nor the spirit of the community around the space. With our heads held high, we continue, as we do every Sunday.

We are very aware of how repression enters the minds of comrades and acts in a paralyzing way. For this, we briefly quote the comrades of CSO Sacco y Vanzetti there in the region dominated by the Chilean state in January 2009, in a text referring to moments of repression.

“For the same reason, the defense of a space, of a practice cannot be only in legal terms, because it is the comrades who give life to those places, those responsible for transforming them into weapons, for defending them to the end. Isolating them, abandoning them, is being complicit in the attacks of power. Stop frequenting them, shunning them, is not a security strategy, it is rather a pat on the back of the enemy, it is applauding their move and forgetting what it means to be against authority.”

For our part, we are left with self-criticism of what we could have done better during and after the repression wave and what we can do to prepare for the future ones to limit the effect on our immediate circles.

Radau

Even before the raid, we had decided to rename the space, give it a new meaning and move it away from the blurred threshold with the radical left, where anarchist ideas often become netangled in authoritarianism and hierarchical models of organization. We do this not to claim a vanguard position or engage in sectarian disputes. We do it to conceive of anarchy free from leftist proposals that do not reject Power in its entirety.

Over the last few years, we have come to the conclusion that a clear antagonistic stance towards all forms of authority and Power pulls individuals and communities together in a revolutionary way. There needs to be more spaces for those who seek to destroy all relations of domination and who embrace solidarity as the genesis of this conviction.

For us, the recent repression has only confirmed the growing strength of anti-authoritarian narratives and the need for greater visibility of openly anarchist spaces in our neighbourhood, city and beyond, without makeup or self-imposed clandestinity. People are hungry for working ideas and practices of building new ways of living in resistance to capitalist exploitation. We see day by day how anarchy as a life organising form offers an alternative to the present system of death and barbarism, and it has nothing about that we should be hiding.

Radau will continue to function as Infoladen Scherer 8 did. In addition, we are now opening a new anarchist library section from which people can borrow books. This library is envisioned not only as a place, but also a process of collective construction. Each new person who comes is invited to bring a book akin to the anarchist ideas that are spread in this space. We call for co-creating the library consciously without just discarding old, unwanted, boring books on its shelves.

Books, of course, do not just carry ideas; they also open the door to new possibilities for thinking, discussing and acting. We therefore hope that word and action will walk hand in hand here as well, inspiring one another as they should.

Our space remains open to those who wish to host events, talks, debates, presentations, internal meetings, and assemblies and organise themselves in an anti-authoritarian way, free from hierarchical logics and the agendas of political parties and movements associated with them.

Although our focus remains on a particular path to anarchy, we recognize the multiplicity of ways to struggle and approaches of different anarchists. As a space, we stand in solidarity with all those who fight for the construction of a new world and new ways of relating, alongside the destruction of the existing economic system and predatory society.

Today, as from the beginning, we embrace every anti-authoritarian comrade imprisoned across the different territories of the planet, as well as their families and friends, who continue to resist outside the prison walls. Every third Sunday of the month at Radau, we encourage everyone to dare to break the isolation and loneliness imposed on prisoners by writing them a letter or a postcard.

We see Radau as a meeting place outside the digital world and its alienation: a space to see each other’s faces again, to feel each other’s presence and care, to discuss, rejoice, get angry, destroy and build anew. “Why another library or anarchist space?”, some might ask. Because for us, it was never simply about offering information for consumption or pooling personal libraries and knowledge into a collective one. Rather, it has always been about learning to relate to one another again, as people once did, outside the politics of virtuality.

It is about meeting people who come with the same curiosity, with restless, nonconformist minds and incendiary ideas. It is about building trust, affection and relationships between comrades seeking total liberation.

Finally, and grateful for the support and solidarity over these past 5 years, we wait for you as every Sunday from 1 to 5 pm, same address, Schererstr. 8, Wedding.

For memory and action!!

Against all authority and for a different world…

Against any war, their promoters and those who fight in them!!!

Radau, anarchist space.

Summer 2026

Radau: Por la existencia y resistencia de más espacios anarquistas.

Infoladen Scherer 8 reabre sus puertas el domingo 28 de junio de 2026 a las 13:00 horas bajo el nuevo nombre «Radau | Anarchistischer Raum», incluyendo una nueva biblioteca de literatura antiautoritaria. ¡Ven a visitarnos! Como siempre, nos encontrarás en Scherer Str. 8, en el barrio de Wedding, Berlín. El evento irá acompañado de un debate sobre la existencia y la resistencia de los espacios anarquistas. A continuación, presentamos nuestra contribución al mismo.

Han pasado casi cinco años desde que empezamos este proyecto en el Infoladen de la casa proyecto Scherer 8 en Wedding, Berlín. Casi cinco años llenos de cambios, luchas, disputas, eventos, conversaciones, risas y también lágrimas. Empezamos sin muchas expectativas, más allá de tener un lugar donde pudiéramos encontrar fanzines y revistas con una perspectiva anarquista clara y definida sobre la lucha. Luego, con el tiempo, llegaron los eventos, las películas, los debates, y así sucesivamente. Y el espacio lentamente se empezó a moldear políticamente y encontrando, caóticamente sus propias direcciones.

Como en cualquier proceso colectivo, no estuvimos exentos de discusiones y diferencias. Como anarquistas, todxs buscamos la destrucción del Poder y su sistema de dominación, pero los métodos y perspectivas de lucha a menudo difieren, causando conflictos entre nosotrxs mismxs. También lo hacen los distintos ritmos, capacidades y urgencias que cada individux tiene. Algunas personas llegaron al proyecto y luego lo abandonaron; otras encontraron armonía entre sí y pudieron contribuir de manera más fuerte y constante a lo que aquí se estaba gestando.

Desde el principio, hemos mantenido la idea de que nunca quisimos ser meramente un lugar subcultural o una alternativa a la cultura capitalista. Rechazamos ser otro punto más en el folclore de la izquierda alemana; en cambio, aspiramos a intensificar los procesos individuales y colectivos de resistencia a la lógica del capital y el Poder, y a mantenernos en solidaridad cómplice con quienes atacan las estructuras de dominación y sus símbolos. Buscamos ser un espacio que cree y fortalezca los lazos entre compañerxs y afines a las ideas anarquistas.

Los Allanamientos del 24 de marzo de 2026 y las semanas siguientes

En la mañana del 24 de marzo, a las 6 a.m., la policía entró en nuestro espacio y en otros 15 lugares de compañerxs y proyectos afines, como la biblioteca anarquista Kalabalik y el Späti L5. Todo esto, en el marco de la investigación por una acción incendiaria contra las líneas de alta tensión de un complejo militar-industrial en Adlershof, que causó un gran apagón en septiembre de 2025.

En nuestro caso, nos vimos afectadxs por la destrucción de nuestra puerta principal y una de nuestras ventanas, además del clásico desorden que deja la policía tras un allanamiento. Diversos equipos tecnológicos fueron incautados como evidencia para la investigación, no solo de nuestro grupo, sino también de otros grupos que usan nuestro espacio, como BASTA y Cryptosprechstunde. Asimismo, Rote Hilfe perdió parte de su material, lo que dificultó la atención a las personas perseguidas por motivos políticos. De nuestra biblioteca, la policía confiscó específicamente literatura relacionada con la antitecnología, la anticivilización, el antiextractivismo y la ecología radical.

Como grupo, habíamos discutido la posibilidad de un allanamiento en numerosas ocasiones, no como un futuro lejano, sino como una mera cuestión de tiempo, especialmente con el fascismo apretando su cerco sobre la sociedad alemana. Decidimos conscientemente no suavizar ni el contenido de nuestros eventos ni el material distribuido aquí, y mucho menos limitar el uso del espacio por parte de quienes eligen organizarse aquí.

El castigo infligido por el estado no se limitó a su allanamiento performativo, sino que se extendió a las actividades represivas posteriores, incluyendo la vigilancia y presencia de la policía política frente a nuestro espacio. Lxs esbirrxs del estado aparecieron “encubiertxs” de manera provocadora e intimidante durante nuestros turnos, eventos y asambleas. Dejaron coches sospechosos con cámaras de video “ocultas” apuntando a nuestra puerta.

Gracias a la inmensa solidaridad de quienes acudieron el día del allanamiento y en los días siguientes, decidimos soportar este acoso y continuar sin interrupción. Todxs lxs que vinieron y aportaron sus pensamientos y manos nos permitieron no perder ni una sola apertura de turno. El enojo del estado ante nuestras ideas habia tocado a nuestra puerta, pero no pudo romper ni la puerta ni el espíritu de la comunidad alrededor del espacio. Con la cabeza bien alta, continuamos, como hacemos cada domingo.

Somos muy conscientes de cómo la represión se introduce en las mentes de lxs compañerxs y actúa de forma paralizante. Para ello, citamos brevemente a lxs compañerxs del CSO Sacco y Vanzetti, allí en la región dominada por el estado chileno en enero de 2009, en un texto referido a momentos de represión.

“Por lo mismo, la defensa de un espacio, de una práctica no puede ser sólo en términos legales, porque son lxs compañerxs quienes dan vida a esos lugares, lxs responsables de transformarlos en armas, de defenderlos hasta el final. Aislarlos, abandonarlos, es ser cómplice de los ataques del poder. Dejar de frecuentarlos, hacerles el vacío, no es una estrategia de seguridad, es más bien una palmada en la espalda al enemigo, es aplaudir su jugada y olvidar lo que significa estar contra la autoridad”.

Por nuestra parte, nos queda la autocrítica de lo que podríamos haber hecho mejor durante y después de la ola represiva y qué podemos hacer para prepararnos para las futuras, para limitar el efecto en nuestros círculos más inmediatos.

Radau

Incluso antes del allanamiento, habíamos decidido renombrar el espacio, darle un nuevo significado y alejarlo del umbral difuso de la izquierda radical, donde las ideas anarquistas a menudo se enredan con el autoritarismo y los modelos jerárquicos de organización. Hacemos esto no para reclamar una posición de vanguardia ni para involucrarnos en disputas sectarias. Lo hacemos porque entendemos la anarquía libre de propuestas izquierdistas que no rechazan el Poder en su totalidad.

En los últimos años, hemos llegado a la conclusión de que una postura antagónica clara hacia todas las formas de autoridad y Poder une a los individuos y comunidades de manera revolucionaria. Tiene que haber más espacios para aquellxs que buscan destruir todas las relaciones de dominación y que abrazan la solidaridad como la génesis de esta idea.

Para nosotrxs, la reciente represión solo ha confirmado la creciente fuerza de las narrativas anti-autoritarias y la necesidad de una mayor visibilidad de los espacios abiertamente anarquistas en nuestro barrio, ciudad y más allá, sin maquillaje ni clandestinidad autoimpuesta. La gente tiene hambre de ideas y prácticas funcionales para construir nuevas formas de vida en resistencia a la explotación capitalista. Vemos día a día cómo la anarquía, como una forma de organizar la vida, ofrece un camino distinto al presente sistema de muerte y barbarie, y no tiene nada que deba atemorizarnos para querer ocultarlo.

Radau continuará funcionando como lo hacía el Infoladen Scherer 8. Además, ahora abrimos una nueva sección de biblioteca anarquista desde la cual la gente puede tomar libros prestados. Esta biblioteca está concebida no solo como un lugar, sino también como un proceso de construcción colectiva. Cada persona nueva que viene está invitada a traer un libro afín a las ideas anarquistas que se difunden en este espacio. Hacemos un llamamiento para co-crear/ construir la biblioteca conscientemente, sin solo desechar libros viejos, no deseados o aburridos en sus estanterías cubiertos de polvo.

Los libros, por supuesto, no solo portan ideas; también abren la puerta a nuevas posibilidades para pensar, discutir y actuar. Por lo tanto, esperamos que la palabra y la acción vayan de la mano aquí también, inspirándose mutuamente como debe ser.

Nuestro espacio permanece abierto para quienes deseen organizar eventos, charlas, debates, presentaciones, reuniones internas y asambleas, y que deseen organizarse de manera anti-autoritaria, libres de lógicas jerárquicas y de las agendas de partidos políticos y movimientos asociadxs a ellxs

Aunque nuestro enfoque permanece en un camino particular hacia la anarquía, reconocemos la multiplicidad de formas de lucha y enfoques de lxs diferentes anarquistas. Como espacio, nos solidarizamos con todxs aquellxs que luchan por la construcción de un mundo nuevo y nuevas formas de relacionarse, junto con la destrucción del sistema económico existente y la sociedad depredadora.

Hoy, como desde el principio, abrazamos a cada compañerx anti-autoritarix encarceladx en los diferentes territorios del planeta, así como a sus familias y amigxs, que continúan resistiendo fuera de los muros de la prisión. Cada tercer domingo de mes en Radau, animamos a todxs a atreverse a romper el aislamiento y la soledad impuestos a lxs presxs escribiéndoles una carta o una postal.

Vemos Radau como un lugar de encuentro fuera del mundo digital y su alienación: un espacio para volver a ver nuestras caras, para sentir la presencia y el cuidado del otro, para discutir, alegrarse, enfadarse, destruir y construir de nuevo. “¿Para qué otra biblioteca o espacio anarquista más?”, podrían preguntar algunxs. Porque para nosotrxs, nunca se trató simplemente de ofrecer información para el consumo o de agrupar bibliotecas personales y conocimientos en una colectiva. Más bien, siempre se ha tratado de aprender a relacionarnos de nuevo, como la gente solía hacer, fuera de la política de la virtualidad.

Se trata de encontrarse con personas que vienen con la misma curiosidad, con mentes inquietas, inconformistas e ideas incendiarias. Se trata de construir confianza, afecto y relaciones entre compañerxs que buscan la liberación total.

Finalmente, y agradecidos por el apoyo y la solidaridad durante estos últimos 5 años, les esperamos como cada domingo de 1 a 5 pm, en la misma dirección, Schererstr. 8, Wedding.

¡¡Por la memoria y la acción!!

¡¡Contra toda autoridad y por un mundo diferente!!

Contra cualquier guerra, sus promotores y quienes luchan en ellas!!!

Radau, espacio anarquista.

Verano 2026