Since the very beginning of the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine—that is, since 2022—Ukraine’s borders have been closed to men, and state institutions do not allow these people to move freely to safety. It is the Russian government and military that are responsible for the bombing of Ukrainian towns and cities. However, if the Ukrainian government prevents people from fleeing this threat, it is undoubtedly contributing to the circumstances that lead to their maiming and murder. For hundreds of thousands of men, Ukraine has literally become a prison or concentration camp, sealed off by the local government and simultaneously bombed at the command of the neighboring state’s government.

On top of all this, men on the streets of Ukraine are forcibly abducted by TRC recruiters and subsequently transported to the front lines, where they often suffer numerous traumas and injuries or die. Many men also risk their lives enduring harsh conditions to cross the Ukrainian border and avoid forced conscription into the war. Quite a few have died during their desperate escape - by drowning in the river, from exhaustion, hypothermia, or as a result of injuries inflicted by border guards or the Ukrainian army.

The Ukrainian government has closed its borders, is persecuting the opposition, and is enforcing brutal mobilization measures, thereby further exacerbating the widespread devastation caused by the war. An angry unicorn has therefore closed the Ukrainian consulate in the city of Bratislava to symbolically “shut down” the office that communicates on behalf of the state carrying out all these deadly measures. However, neither the Russian authorities nor the authorities of other states can escape the attention of unicorn, which yearns for a world without wars and those who organize them.

The Angry unicorn notes: “Criticism that focuses exclusively on the war crimes of Russia and Putin’s regime is deliberately one-sided and manipulative. Such a perspective is clearly in line with the war propaganda of European and American imperialism. We must view the reality of the war comprehensively, not merely as crimes committed by Russian imperialism. We cannot ignore the significant role of the Ukrainian government—and other governments—in the suffering afflicting the population in war zones, and especially the working class.”

The Angry unicorn also refers to what the Kharkiv-based collective Assembly mentioned in an interview:

„Every time Ukrainian representatives or cheerleaders tell you about Ukrainian civilian casualties from Russian bombings, while ignoring the fact that their closed borders prevent these people from fleeing to safety, know this: they simply want to conceal their responsibility for these deaths.“

The Angry unicorn, who locked the gates of the Ukrainian consulate in the city of Bratislava, supports projects that aid deserters from the Ukrainian, Russian, and other armies, conscientious objectors, refugees, and people who sabotage war infrastructure. One of unicorn’s favorite projects, which he would like to recommend to everyone, is a solidarity network called “Solidarity is the Way.” You can learn more about the project on the website

https://solidarityactivities.noblogs.org/



The Angry unicorn declares that it will fight against all states and their governments that use ideology, nationalism, religion, or violence to mobilize the working class for war, while the leaders of these states and the capitalists hide in safety, where they produce propaganda that supports their wars.

The Angry unicorn also declares that it will make no exceptions: the governments of the US, Ukraine, Russia, Iran, Israel, EU member states, NATO, and BRICS, as well as representatives of Hamas, Hezbollah, and others who organize wars—all are targets upon which The Angry unicorn will direct its wrath. For unicorn, there are no just or liberating wars organized by the ruling elites. It sees only various ideological justifications for wars and the more or less brutal measures of the ruling class, which seeks to drag us into war. Therefore, support for any state and its army in war cannot be considered a matter of emancipation for those who always suffer the most in wars.

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Source : Warning: This article contains graphic images of war victims https://antimilitarismus.noblogs.org/post/2026/05/06/unicorn-protests-ag...