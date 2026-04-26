Call to action against the International Drone Show in Denmark, Odense!

On 3.-4. June 2026 at Hans Christian Andersen Airport, so-called “global players” and local startups will meet and show off their newest death toys.

These people who “just do their job” are making machines of “dual use technology”. The technology both makes you dependent on its usage in your everyday life, and can destroy that life upon the operators choice. They can try and pretend to have a cozy meeting in the middle of Fortress Europe, but we are many who live within the walls and are taking aim at the watch towers!

Drones aren’t toys, they are the very machines that terrorize and kill unnumbered people in the imperial wars haunting our times. People who have lived under the presence of drones become cautious and even afraid of clear blue skies, the perfect conditions for drone strikes. Drones fly across occupied Palestine carrying AI-assisted weaponry while playing sounds of babies crying, just to shoot the oncoming helpers. The same data center that delivers AI-girlfriends and deepfake-pornography can deliver critical information to militaries far away. Our simplest human joys and fears become the battlefield.

AI tech is rooted in eugenics, viewing the human body and experience as a complex machine that can be understood, categorized, improved and ultimately dominated (awaiting extermination). The perfect system becomes a mirror image of the perfect human: a white man. Just take one look at the Drone Shows list of speakers and you will see these Ubermenschs!

A fact not widely known is that Odense has big aspirations to become the drone capital of Europe. By inviting military and tech companies and researchers, it offers our enemies the ability to strengthen their networks of destruction and war-mongering. On Denmark’s drone playground, they want to show off and rejoice in the buzzing and zooming toys that are the wet dreams of tech-bros and patriarchal elites.

We call for an international week of action starting from the 01. June to disrupt and target the companies and institutions involved in drone technology, surveillance and AI development!

We invite you to attack the engineers of these disasters! Many of the Danish companies have offices in different parts of the country, three Danish universities are deeply involved, and there are key supplies that are needed to host such a huge event in Odense. We are of the conviction that simple protest is way past its due date, and direct action is necessary to stop this machinery! We are inspired by all the small action groups around the world lighting up the night and taking back the sky!

There are two social hangouts that we hope someone will ruin for these suits: The networking get together at the capitalist brewery Anarkist: 02 June, 18:30 – 22:00, Albanigade 20, 5000 Odense C

And the IDS After Hours networking dinner. Join them for an exclusive networking dinner at G.A.S.A. Middelfartvej 9M, 5000 Odense C, on 3 June 2026, 19:00–22:00.

And here we have compiled the domestic actors for Denmark, but there are many targets all around the world. With over 100 exhibitors and 1000 industry stakeholders visiting the show, you can happily pick and choose your local (ad)venture.

Organizers:

Odense Robotics [Odense Robotics is a network of Danish companies and organisations that drive innovation and growth in the robotics, automation and drone industry.]

UAS Denmark Testcenter [UAS Denmark Test Center is an international drone test center based at Hans Christian Andersen Airport in Odense. 1900 km2 airspace over land and sea, access to laboratory and workshop facilities, in particular at SDU Dronetestcenter]



Partners, Sponsors and Exhibitors:

Danish Ministry of Defense [shocker!]

Ministry of Foreign Affairs [whodathunk?]

Invest in Odense [Matches local businesses with investors. From robotics, drones, automation, life sciences and biotech.]

BlueTech Center [Maritime development and innovation hub by C.C. Jensen, SIMAC, Svendborg Kommune and Erhvervshus Fyn, in Svendborg, Fyn.]

CenSec [Danish innovation hub for defense, space and security.]

SDU UAS Center [SDU UAS Test Center is founded by University of Southern Denmark and conducts research in drone technologies and future drone applications.]

DTU [Speaking about their research for the murder machine during the event. The Technical University of Denmark, often simply referred to as DTU, is a polytechnic university and school of engineering, focusing on AI research, surveillance and other.]

Aarhus University [Also speaking about their involvement during the event. Aarhus University is a public research university.]

Trafikstyrelsen [The Danish government agency responsible for regulating, planning and safety relating to public transport in Denmark.]

Some local speakers

Sapient Perception ApS, prior known as Apex Imaging Aps

Speaker: Lau Nørgaard

Address: Trekronergade 17, 2500 København

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MyDefence A/S

Speaker: Nicolai Søndergaard Laugesen

HQ: Bouet Møllevej 5, Nørresundy

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Skypuzzler ApS

Speaker: Sebastian Babiarz

Address: Østergade 16, 4., 1100 København

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Dansk Erhverv Forsvar

Address: Børsgade 4, 1215 København

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EIFO [Export- and Investment Fond Denmark]

Address: Haifagade 3, 2150 København

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Danish Defence ApS

Address: Carlsensvej 4, 4600 Køge

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Svendborg Søfartskole

Speaker: Thomas Gulløv Longhi

Address: Overgade 6A, 5700 Svendborg

Transport: No public transport to airport, shuttle busses for participants morning and evening. Unknown provider.

Partnered Hotels:

Hotel Knudsens Gaard

Milling Hotel Ansgar

First Hotel Grand Odense

Comwell H.C. Andersen Odense

Hotel Odeon

