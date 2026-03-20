Interview zur Tagung für anarchistische Studien "Myzelium" (english)

Sie findet am Campus Jahnallee im Haus der Erziehungswissenschaften statt. Die Beschreibung der meisten Programmbeiträge findet ihr auf der Homepage (myzelium-tagung.de). Die Tagung dient zur Wissensvermittlung, zum Austausch und zur Vernetzung.

Das interview ist in englischer Sprache und Ihr findet den Link unter dem englischen Text.

From 19 – 22 March 2026 a conference on anarchist studies in Leipzig took place. One day before conference we had a talk with one of the organizers.

Myzelium is a self-organized event supported by the anarchist university group. The conference is not academic, but is oriented towards academic formats, findings and languages. With a focus on the fields of political theory, history, ethnology and philosophy and an aim to establish points of intersection between these and other fields. The goal of the conference is to connect researchers and those interested in anarchist studies in German-speaking countries.

Conference website – https://myzelium-tagung.de/

You can find the interview here:

frequenza.noblogs.org