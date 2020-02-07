Pdf: Broschure from squaters and resisting spots in Madrid, Athens and Berlin
This publication is a compilation of texts that emerges from the discussions and the work we started in the wake of the event "A sea of possibilities in the concrete desert. Territory, city and insurrection" that happened in Madrid during June 2019 in Local Emboscada and Local Anarquista Motin. Is the product of a joint work of some comrades from Berlin and Madrid, that does not finish with the publication of this pages and pretends to extend the discussion that we have shared.
What does it mean to take territory against the State and Capitalism? How can we take it through our struggles? How does it work domination in the territories that we inhabit? Does it mean our way of living in a territory a conflict with the system?
December 2019,
Madrid and Berlin.
https://laemboscada.noblogs.org/files/2020/02/Concrete-desert.cleaned.pdf