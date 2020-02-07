Pdf: Broschure from squaters and resisting spots in Madrid, Athens and Berlin

This publication is a compilation of texts that emerges from the discussions and the work we started in the wake of the event "A sea of possibilities in the concrete desert. Territory, city and insurrection" that happened in Madrid during June 2019 in Local Emboscada and Local Anarquista Motin. Is the product of a joint work of some comrades from Berlin and Madrid, that does not finish with the publication of this pages and pretends to extend the discussion that we have shared.