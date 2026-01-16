Free Maja! Solidarity from Lisboa!

[english version below]

Pela sua atividade antifascista Maja foi ilegalmente entregue às autoridades húngaras pela polícia alemã na noite de 27 de junho 2024. Desde a sua detenção ilegal Maja permanece sob condições desumanas, como isolamento sem luz solar e revistas nuas. O tribunal vai anunciar a sentença no dia 4 de fevereiro. Estamos em solidariedade em Lisboa.

Devolvam Maja! Liberdade para todos os prisioneiros antifascistas!

Maja is an german antifacist who was illegally handed over to hungarian authorities by german police on the night of the 27th of June 2024. Since then, Maja has been imprisoned under inhuman conditions (isolation, no daylight, mandatory strip searches,...). The court is expected to announce their judgement on the 4th of February. We are standing here in Lisbon in solidarity:

Bring Maja back! Free all antifa!